Watch: Loose emu captured in Missouri neighborhood

Missouri witness describes triangle-shaped object moving over homeRoger MarshMissouri State
It's Been 16 Years Since Missing Boys Shawn Hornbeck & Ben Ownby Were Rescued From AbductorNikRichwoods, MO
Still No Cause Found for Illness Requiring Hospitalization in Dozens of Hillsboro Prisoners and GuardsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Hillsboro, IL
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MissouriTravel MavenEureka, MO
Odd things about Missouri that non-Missourians notice
If you’re not from the Show Me State, there may be a few things you’ve noticed that seem strange, and you’re not alone.
See What Divers Found in a Flooded Historic Missouri Mine
Most scuba divers would likely argue their dives are almost always interesting. Even more so when it happens inside a flooded historic Missouri mine where tools from two centuries ago remain. Bonne Terre Mine in Missouri was an operating mine back in the 1860's and continued well into the 1900's....
Mild earthquake hits southeast Missouri
MISSOURI (WEHT) – A mild earthquake hit southeast Missouri Thursday night. The U.S. Geological Survey says the 3.0 earthquake hit just after 9 p.m. and was centered near Catron, located south of Saint Louis. The earthquake hit along the New Madrid Fault Line, which is responsible for producing several devastating quakes in the past. There […]
Thousands without power in Missouri, Illinois amid gusty winds
Ameren reports thousands of power outages in Missouri and Illinois on Thursday morning as intense wind hits the Midwest.
Three Missouri Cities Make List of Dirtiest in America
A list that no city wants to be on, there is a new report circulating that claims to have identified the dirtiest cities in America as of 2023. Lawn care company LawnStarter has ranked the dirtiest cities following one of the trashiest times of the year: the winter holiday season. They compared hundreds of the biggest U.S. cities across four categories that include pollution, living conditions, infrastructure, and consumer satisfaction.
Missouri executes Leonard Taylor for 2004 quadruple murder
The State of Missouri has executed Leonard "Raheem" Taylor for the 2004 murder of his girlfriend and her three children.
mymoinfo.com
Farmington woman caught driving stolen vehicle in Jefferson County
(Jefferson County) A Farmington woman was arrested in Jefferson County when sheriff’s deputies found her to be in possession of a stolen vehicle from St. Louis City. Sheriff’s office spokesman Grant Bissell says the vehicle was recovered on January 27th when the stolen vehicle caught the eye of a deputy while on patrol.
St. Louis woman, local shelter battle over lost cat
ST. LOUIS — How far would you go to get back a lost pet? That's a question several people asked 5 On Your Side after seeing a social media post about a St. Louis woman's battle with a local animal shelter. When Zoe McKelvie's cat, Basil, went missing, she...
kbia.org
Here’s why Missouri is seeing more mountain lions across the state
Mountain lions are rare in Missouri, but sightings of the big cat are increasing. Conservationists believe this is a sign of a healthier environment in the region. The big predator was wiped out in Missouri in 1927. However, the Missouri Department of Conservation confirms five to ten sightings each year of mountain lions wandering into the area from western states.
stlpublicradio.org
How early German immigrants helped shape Missouri and St. Louis
The first wave of German immigrants came to Missouri in the mid-1830s. Within just a few years, the German population in the Show-Me State, and St. Louis in particular, increased exponentially. “People in what we now call Germany — but at that particular time, the early 19th century, were a...
Missouri’s Most Beautiful Town Will Have You Asking For More Wine
One visit to the most beautiful town in Missouri will have you wanting more wine and cheese. Hermann, Missouri, home to wine trails and antique shops has now been named by Travel and Leisure as one of the most beautiful small towns to visit. Hermann is just a fun place to get away and relax, enjoy some local shops, and of course, will have you asking for another glass of wine.
mymoinfo.com
Local fire agencies busy with an influx in fire calls
(Jefferson County) Firefighters in Jefferson County were kept busy last Friday responding to various fire calls in the county. Fire crews with the High Ridge Fire Protection District responded to a residential fire in the 1500 block of Pecan Court in High Ridge. High Ridge fire Chief John Barton says...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Missouri
If you live in Missouri and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Missouri’s most romantic restaurant is in St. Louis, according to Yelp
Looking to treat your special someone to a romantic Valentine’s dinner, but none of the pizzerias in your area will deliver a pepperoni pie in the crude shape of a heart?
Hillsboro fire threatened by worker shortage
A fire at a local food pantry almost cost the Hillsboro community a life-saving resource Tuesday morning. The close call serves as a reminder of how vital their fire department is, which currently has a shortage of workers.
Fire damages Hillsboro food pantry
A fire led to significant damages Tuesday morning at a Hillsboro food pantry.
Missouri scratchers player reveals $50,000 prize
There is still a ticket worth $1 million out there.
Humane Society of Missouri offers helping hand on Annual Day of Giving
The Humane Society of Missouri offered a helping hand to care for 14 new puppies and dogs on its Annual Day of Giving.
U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley demands records of gender-related treatments from Missouri children's hospital
Missouri's U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley announced that his office will begin investigating St. Louis Children's Hospital after he said a report details alleged child abuse and medical malpractice at the hospital.
