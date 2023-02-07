Read full article on original website
‘Lightheaded, coughing a lot’: 30-year-old man shares symptoms of widow maker heart attack
As a distiller, Dave Conway, then 30, often worked in a hot environment, which included climbing ladders and rolling barrels. He wasn’t so surprised when he felt lightheaded and tired. After Googling his symptoms, he thought he had heat exhaustion, but they didn’t improve and soon he struggled to breath. Again, he turned to the Internet and thought perhaps pneumonia was to blame.
Marijuana Use in Early Pregnancy Could Raise Risks to the Placenta
FRIDAY, Feb. 10, 2023 (HealthDay News) – New research links cannabis use in the first trimester of pregnancy to poor outcomes, closely related to functioning of the placenta. This is important information given that more U.S. states are legalizing marijuana for recreational use, researchers said. The study findings were...
Vaping Could Raise Teens' Odds for Severe COVID
FRIDAY, Feb. 10, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Healthy young people who vape or smoke may be putting themselves at greater risk for developing severe COVID, new research finds. Both smoking tobacco and vaping electronic cigarettes may predispose people to increased inflammation, future development of severe COVID-19 and lingering cardiovascular complications, said lead study author Dr. Theodoros Kelesidis. He's an associate professor of medicine in the division of infectious diseases at UCLA's David Geffen School of Medicine, in Los Angeles.
A1C: What Is It, and What Does It Mean for Your Heart?
A1C: What Is It, and What Does It Mean for Your Heart?. SUNDAY, Feb. 12, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- You might think about cholesterol when you consider your cardiovascular health.
Less May Be More When It Comes to Surgery for Early-Stage Lung Cancer
FRIDAY, Feb. 10, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Some patients having surgery for early-stage lung cancer may no longer need to lose an entire lobe of their lung, new research shows. The study results are from a phase 3 clinical trial sponsored by the Alliance for Clinical Trials in Oncology. For...
