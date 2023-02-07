Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Say 'I Do' for Free on Valentine's Day: A Group Wedding in Marietta for Hopeless Romantics and Cheapskates Alike!"DeanLandMarietta, GA
This Pizza has Been Named the Best in GeorgiaTravel MavenAtlanta, GA
K. Kawaii release his single pretty little spider from his debut album "Love Letters and Smoke Signals"averyhensley
9 Atlanta Apartments Under $900 a MonthEvan CrosbyAtlanta, GA
Popular Georgia restaurant opens new Atlanta spotKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
Related
WCTV
First Alert Weather Day declared for Saturday
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has declared a First Alert Weather Day in anticipation of possibly severe weather as well as a continued flooding threat on Saturday. The Storm Prediction Center had placed the Big Bend under a slight (2/5) risk for severe weather for Saturday, with...
Will Georgia see snow this weekend?
Rain is expected throughout Georgia today with snow possible as far South as Macon on Saturday night. According to the National Weather Service, residents in Central Georgia can expect persistent rain showers and isolated thunderstorms throughout the day, with a possibility of severe storms in the far southeastern corner of the forecast area.
atlantanewsfirst.com
FIRST ALERT: Wet Saturday; rain and snow Sunday morning
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The weekend will be wet, with widespread rain Saturday afternoon and night. The rain will continue overnight, with rain and snow Sunday morning. There is a FIRST ALERT Saturday & Sunday for the rain and snow. Mostly dry tonight. Rain chances remain low through...
Rain showers return this weekend, wintry mix possible early Sunday morning
A quick-moving system will bring rain showers Saturday as well as the potential for wintry mix Sunday morning.
atlantanewsfirst.com
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold rain Saturday may change to snow early Sunday
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Showers returned to north Georgia late Thursday, and there’s more rain on the way for the weekend. As colder air gets involved Saturday night, a change to wet snow is possible by early Sunday. In the near-term, there will likely be fewer showers around at dawn on Friday, but still plenty of clouds. The temperature dips to the mid 40s to low 50s by early in the morning. The best chance of seeing rain on Friday is from the I-85 corridor to the southeast, where there will be scattered showers. There is a lower chance of rain in northwest Georgia. The high temperature will be in the 50s. It looks mainly dry Friday night.
Parts of north Georgia could see winter weather this weekend. Here’s what we know
You may think spring is here to stay, but think again.
atlantanewsfirst.com
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Several rounds of rain through the weekend; cold rain & snow possible Sunday morning
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Off and on showers will continue through the day today, with periods of moderate rain possible through the late afternoon and evening. Rain chances taper off overnight, with more rain Friday. The heaviest rain arrives Saturday, with widespread rain Saturday afternoon and evening. Thursday’s...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Mold problems persist after metro Atlanta’s latest freeze
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) says the plane that crashed on I-985 near Buford lost power before going down. The schools will be renamed to honor the first Black schoolteachers in the district. ANF+ Sports Tonight: Feb. 10, 2023. Updated: 4 hours ago. Atlanta News First anchor and Eagles...
fox5atlanta.com
Allergy alert: Georgia's pollen season may be here a little early
ATLANTA - It's the one thing allergy suffers dread: the start of allergy season. While it may seem too early to start taking precautions experts say the season is starting earlier this year. "My pneumonic is start taking your nasal sprays and your allergy medicines during Valentine’s Day or afterwards...
People want businesses gone they say are causing headaches in their quiet neighborhood
A spokesperson for the county says code compliance, the planning commission, and the courts are actively looking at the properties.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Crash delays morning traffic on I-20 East in Douglas County
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A crash involving a tractor-trailer caused delays on I-20 East at Thornton Road in Douglas County Friday morning.
atlantanewsfirst.com
New Georgia bill aims to reduce wait times for ambulances
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There is no time to wait when someone’s health is in jeopardy, but currently in Georgia some ambulances are not allowed to drive you to the hospital. New legislation hopes to fix this. College Park Fire Chief Wade Elmore says lives are being...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Blow a tire on a road hazard? Here’s how to get compensated
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two months after replacing a set of tires, Atlanta News First consumer investigator Better Call Harry split one on a sunken manhole cover in Buckhead. Two manhole covers side-by-side on Piedmont Road are well known by the community, with one being a hazard that...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Duke and Diesel, first members of Cobb County’s mounted patrol unit
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Cobb County deputies are training the department’s newest recruits at GB Stables in Smyrna. At roughly 6 feet tall and 2,000 pounds each, horses Duke and Diesel are the inaugural members of the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office Mounted Patrol. “If I’m not...
atlantanewsfirst.com
One person rescued from burning home overnight in DeKalb County
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A family has been displaced after a fire destroyed their home overnight in DeKalb County. It happened around midnight at a home on the 1500 block of Whisperwood Trail in Stone Mountain. DeKalb County Fire Rescue Department says there were two people inside the home at the time of the fire. One of them made it out safely and the other had to be rescued by firefighters. Several pets were in kennels inside the home as well. Unfortunately, two cats and one dog died from smoke inhalation.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Whataburger to break ground in Newton County
COVINGTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - More jobs and more spicy ketchup are coming to metro Atlanta. Whataburger continues to expand in the metro area. The food chain plans to open its newest store in Covington, which is about 35 minutes east of Atlanta. The future site of the restaurant...
Some Georgia government officials seek to ban heavier trucks in Georgia
Over 100 local government leaders across Georgia signed a letter asking legislators to oppose a bill that would increase the weight of heavier trucks across Georgia.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Have an ex with a warrant in Rockdale County? Sheriff’s Office has special offer
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Not only can you have a cat take a dump on your ex’s name, you may even be able to get them arrested in one Georgia county. According to a Facebook post, Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office is offering a month-long Valentine’s Day special that includes a sparkling set of platinum bracelets, free transportation with a “chauffeur,” a one-night minimum stay in “luxurious accommodations,” a special dinner and even “professional glamour shot” that will be posted online for all to enjoy.
atlantanewsfirst.com
3 injured in crash on I-75 North in Bartow County
BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer and a delivery truck had a portion of I-75 North at Cassville-White Road shut down in Bartow County during the morning commute Friday. Three people were injured, according to GDOT. The crash has since cleared, and all...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta gives nonprofit $50K to fund home repairs for seniors
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The City of Atlanta released $50,000 in funds to help Atlanta’s oldest residents. City leaders say the life-changing money is one answer to the metro’s affordable housing crisis. The funds will benefit Atlanta nonprofit HouseProud, which helps Atlanta seniors and veterans with...
Comments / 0