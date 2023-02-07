ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

Related
Syracuse.com

Super Bowl 57 exotic props: Total penalties? Who’ll have more penalties?

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. In one school of thought, an exotic Super Bowl 57 prop like total penalty flags thrown can be examined in hard-core, analytical fashion....
WTAJ

PA coroner announces death of Kansas City Chiefs ahead of Super Bowl

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — In a gutsy prediction, a Pennsylvania coroner is preemptively killing off the Kansas City Chiefs for Super Bowl Sunday. Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio wrote in a press release Friday morning that the Kansas City Chiefs will be crushed and laid to rest Sunday, February 12. Buglio continues saying the […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
Syracuse.com

PointsBet promo code for Super Bowl 57: Claim your $250 bonus

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. No need for a PointsBet promo code to unlock a $250 bonus this week by signing up for PointsBet here. This Pointsbet promo...
Syracuse.com

NFL voter shares why she gave Buffalo Bills’ Denny Kellington MVP vote

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen finished third in NFL MVP voting, but he wasn’t the only person on the team to receive a vote for most valuable player. It turns out that Bills assistant athletic trainer Denny Kellington received one fifth place vote as well. Kellington played a vital role in reviving the heartbeat of Damar Hamlin after the Bills safety went into cardiac arrest early in the team’s Week 17 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
71K+
Followers
59K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy