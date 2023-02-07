Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen finished third in NFL MVP voting, but he wasn’t the only person on the team to receive a vote for most valuable player. It turns out that Bills assistant athletic trainer Denny Kellington received one fifth place vote as well. Kellington played a vital role in reviving the heartbeat of Damar Hamlin after the Bills safety went into cardiac arrest early in the team’s Week 17 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

8 HOURS AGO