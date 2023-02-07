Read full article on original website
Related
hometownnewstc.com
Vero Beach 21st Annual Gardenfest
On Feb. 4-5, 2023, Vero Beach held its 21st Annual Gardenfest event. This popular event is visited by thousands of people each year.
allthingstreasurecoast.com
BIG BROTHERS BIG SISTERS HOSTS 12TH ANNUAL GOLF TOURNAMENT
Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) of St. Lucie, Indian River and Okeechobee Counties hosted its 12th Annual Golf Tournament on Monday, Jan. 30 at the exclusive Hawk's Nest Golf Course in Vero Beach. Stakeholders, donors, event sponsors, golf committee members, BBBS staff, board members and volunteers enjoyed a beautiful, fun day on the course.
mountaincitizen.com
Plans unveiled for inclusive playground in Martin County
WARFIELD — The group behind bringing an inclusive playground in Martin County unveiled a 3D-rendered design last week that shows an exciting set of playground equipment that will be fun for all ages and abilities. Kelli Jo Kirk-Blair’s organization, the Eastern Kentucky ASD and SPD Support Group, has partnered...
Announcing the 2023 Fort Pierce Seafood & Pirate Festival
Where:600 N Indian River Dr, Fort Pierce, FL 34950. Cost: Festival Admission is FREE, though a $2.00 (Buck-an-Ear) contribution is greatly appreciated!. 2023 Fort Pierce Seafood & Pirate Festival is here!
hometownnewstc.com
Five Below wins appeal of sign rejection
PORT ST. LUCIE — The majority of the Board of Zoning Appeals here voted Jan. 24 to grant an appeal to the Five Below Corporation that reverses a previous decision by the city’s Planning & Zoning Board to deny a variance for a sign and lettering larger than currently allowed in St. Lucie West where the firm plans a new store.
veronews.com
Vero International Tennis Open Grand Harbor aces it!
It was game, set, match at the end of the week-long Vero Beach International Tennis Open hosted at the Grand Harbor Golf & Beach Club with presenting sponsor Porsche, Mercedes-Benz, Audi of Melbourne. The United States Tennis Association Women’s Pro Circuit tournament attracted top female tennis professionals from more than 30 countries to compete and drew crowds of some 4,000 people over the course of the week.
stupiddope.com
Vero Beach Museum of Art “Rolling Sculpture” Exhibition Celebrates Three Mullin Automotive Art Deco Vehicles
The Mullin Automotive Museum is located in Oxnard, California, USA, and has a goal to preserve and display beautiful 1920s & 1930 French automobiles, and Bugatti brand rides. The museum educates visitors about the cultural and technological significance of these vehicles. Their latest showing has come to Vero Beach, Florida in a newly-curated exhibit, Rolling Sculpture: Streamlined Art Deco Automobiles and Motorcycles.
hometownnewstc.com
Vero Beach Farmers Market
VERO BEACH - The Vero Beach Farmers Market is the place to go for fresh, local produce, baked goods, flowers, prepared foods, and gourmet items. The market encourages recycling and using earth-friendly products. The market is located by the beach on Ocean Drive, across from Humiston Park. It is open...
veronews.com
Back by pup-ular demand … Humane Society’s ‘Bark in Park’!
It was a paw-sitively beautiful day for the 11th annual Bark in the Park at Riverside Park, hosted by the Humane Society of Vero Beach and Indian River County. Pups and their people, enjoying the slight nip in the air, all had a little extra pep in their step as the humans visited canine-centric vendors and food trucks, and four-legged pooches greeted their furry friends with tail-wagging exuberance.
Vero Beach Abode is a Home Run
The Pitcher family's crisp and clean new build embraces waterfront living
sebastiandaily.com
Sebastian City Council unanimously approves annexation of Graves Brothers Property
After more than five years, delays, and legal obstacles, the city council voted unanimously to annex approximately 2,044 acres of Graves Brothers property into the City of Sebastian. The city council did its best to keep Sebastian residents informed through the process, including a couple of workshops they hosted last...
cw34.com
Fair, brew fest, and motor cars: What to do this weekend
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are a few events happening this weekend in your area. The Martin County Fair kicks off this weekend. The award-winning County Fair is the oldest and largest event in Martin County. Guests can expect free exhibits, a livestock arena, arts and crafts, and more.
veronews.com
Accused detailed alleged theft of Holy Cross funds
The former administrator of Holy Cross Catholic Church, accused of opening an off-the-books bank account with since-deceased Pastor Richard Murphy and diverting more than a half-million dollars of parishioners’ donations for her own benefit, detailed how the alleged thefts were accomplished in a recorded phone interview with a Vero Beach Police detective.
cw34.com
Winning Fantasy 5 ticket sold in Fort Pierce
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — One of three winning Fantasy 5 tickets for Thursday nights drawing was sold in Fort Pierce. The ticket, sold at Fort Pierce Gas & Go on S US Highway 1, is worth a portion of the $61,637.81 jackpot. The other winning tickets were sold in Miami and Lakeland.
hometownnewstc.com
Fort Pierce puts e-scooters on hold
FORT PIERCE — E-scooter fans will have to wait until at least this fall to find that micro-mobility option again in Fort Pierce after the previous operator abruptly withdrew from the area in December and city commissioners decided not to seek another firm for at least three to six months.
WESH
Athletic trainer's quick diagnosis of injury saves Brevard County football player's life
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Being a receiver on the Melbourne High School football team meant everything to 18-year-old Ryan Cabrera, but an injury on the field put his life in jeopardy. “That is the moment that I just folded, and my body kinda went into shock,” Cabrera said.
Treasure Coast residents voice Brightline train concerns
Residents in Martin, St. Lucie and Indian River Counties say they fear the train may cause congestion, more accidents once Brightline begins service to central Florida.
cw34.com
Fentanyl crackdown: Indian River County agencies working to drive the drug away
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Fentanyl trafficking continues to be a major issue in Indian River County, where yet another bust has already taken place in the month of February. However, officials say it’s actually a good thing because it means their crackdown on traffickers is working. “What...
Animal shelters overwhelmed as rising evictions force families to abandon pets
Animal shelters in St. Lucie County are overrun by dogs and cats, according to county officials. They said families are having to give up their pets due to evictions and financial hardship.
sebastiandaily.com
Snook is open season, bluefish and jacks are biting at the Sebastian Inlet
The weather at the Sebastian Inlet has been comfortable to fish, sometimes chilly from the wind, but anglers don’t mind. There’s been a lot of activity this past week on the North and South Jetties. Snook season opened on Feb. 1, but it’s not been very reassuring for...
Comments / 0