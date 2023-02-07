ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indian River County, FL

BIG BROTHERS BIG SISTERS HOSTS 12TH ANNUAL GOLF TOURNAMENT

Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) of St. Lucie, Indian River and Okeechobee Counties hosted its 12th Annual Golf Tournament on Monday, Jan. 30 at the exclusive Hawk's Nest Golf Course in Vero Beach. Stakeholders, donors, event sponsors, golf committee members, BBBS staff, board members and volunteers enjoyed a beautiful, fun day on the course.
VERO BEACH, FL
Plans unveiled for inclusive playground in Martin County

WARFIELD — The group behind bringing an inclusive playground in Martin County unveiled a 3D-rendered design last week that shows an exciting set of playground equipment that will be fun for all ages and abilities. Kelli Jo Kirk-Blair’s organization, the Eastern Kentucky ASD and SPD Support Group, has partnered...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
Five Below wins appeal of sign rejection

PORT ST. LUCIE — The majority of the Board of Zoning Appeals here voted Jan. 24 to grant an appeal to the Five Below Corporation that reverses a previous decision by the city’s Planning & Zoning Board to deny a variance for a sign and lettering larger than currently allowed in St. Lucie West where the firm plans a new store.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
Vero International Tennis Open Grand Harbor aces it!

It was game, set, match at the end of the week-long Vero Beach International Tennis Open hosted at the Grand Harbor Golf & Beach Club with presenting sponsor Porsche, Mercedes-Benz, Audi of Melbourne. The United States Tennis Association Women’s Pro Circuit tournament attracted top female tennis professionals from more than 30 countries to compete and drew crowds of some 4,000 people over the course of the week.
VERO BEACH, FL
Vero Beach Museum of Art “Rolling Sculpture” Exhibition Celebrates Three Mullin Automotive Art Deco Vehicles

The Mullin Automotive Museum is located in Oxnard, California, USA, and has a goal to preserve and display beautiful 1920s & 1930 French automobiles, and Bugatti brand rides. The museum educates visitors about the cultural and technological significance of these vehicles. Their latest showing has come to Vero Beach, Florida in a newly-curated exhibit, Rolling Sculpture: Streamlined Art Deco Automobiles and Motorcycles.
VERO BEACH, FL
Vero Beach Farmers Market

VERO BEACH - The Vero Beach Farmers Market is the place to go for fresh, local produce, baked goods, flowers, prepared foods, and gourmet items. The market encourages recycling and using earth-friendly products. The market is located by the beach on Ocean Drive, across from Humiston Park. It is open...
VERO BEACH, FL
Back by pup-ular demand … Humane Society’s ‘Bark in Park’!

It was a paw-sitively beautiful day for the 11th annual Bark in the Park at Riverside Park, hosted by the Humane Society of Vero Beach and Indian River County. Pups and their people, enjoying the slight nip in the air, all had a little extra pep in their step as the humans visited canine-centric vendors and food trucks, and four-legged pooches greeted their furry friends with tail-wagging exuberance.
VERO BEACH, FL
Sebastian City Council unanimously approves annexation of Graves Brothers Property

After more than five years, delays, and legal obstacles, the city council voted unanimously to annex approximately 2,044 acres of Graves Brothers property into the City of Sebastian. The city council did its best to keep Sebastian residents informed through the process, including a couple of workshops they hosted last...
Fair, brew fest, and motor cars: What to do this weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are a few events happening this weekend in your area. The Martin County Fair kicks off this weekend. The award-winning County Fair is the oldest and largest event in Martin County. Guests can expect free exhibits, a livestock arena, arts and crafts, and more.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Accused detailed alleged theft of Holy Cross funds

The former administrator of Holy Cross Catholic Church, accused of opening an off-the-books bank account with since-deceased Pastor Richard Murphy and diverting more than a half-million dollars of parishioners’ donations for her own benefit, detailed how the alleged thefts were accomplished in a recorded phone interview with a Vero Beach Police detective.
VERO BEACH, FL
Winning Fantasy 5 ticket sold in Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — One of three winning Fantasy 5 tickets for Thursday nights drawing was sold in Fort Pierce. The ticket, sold at Fort Pierce Gas & Go on S US Highway 1, is worth a portion of the $61,637.81 jackpot. The other winning tickets were sold in Miami and Lakeland.
FORT PIERCE, FL
Fort Pierce puts e-scooters on hold

FORT PIERCE — E-scooter fans will have to wait until at least this fall to find that micro-mobility option again in Fort Pierce after the previous operator abruptly withdrew from the area in December and city commissioners decided not to seek another firm for at least three to six months.
FORT PIERCE, FL

