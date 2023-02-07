Read full article on original website
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Reco Hannah, LB, University of New Mexico
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. What makes me a top prospect in my position is that I play fast and I’m able to adapt to certain situations that happen. At what age were you first interested in the sport of...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Terrell Bailey, DB, North Alabama University
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. The things that make me a top prospect in the 2023 NFL Draft is my speed, toughness, and instincts. At what age were you first interested in the sport of football?. At age 5 I was...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Dionte Moorehead, DE, Roosevelt University
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. I can do a mixture of things, I can rush the passer, I can set an edge and stop the run, and i can drop back into coverage a bit as well. I put my head down and I work no matter what obstacles are put in front of me.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Ce’Cori Tolds, DB, Incarnate Word
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. What makes me a top prospect is my top-end speed, I feel I can run with any receiver in the country, I can run past any cornerback and most of all I’m a very coachable player. I love to listen and learn as much as possible.
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
Michael Irvin Faces another Allegation of Misconduct
ESPN has pulled Michael Irvin from its Super Bowl coverage. This comes after an allegation of misconduct on the part on Irvin towards a woman. Irvin has told multiple sources that the encounter was brief and mostly non-physical. Irvin further said he was baffled by allegation. "The "Dallas Morning News" reports that Glendale police have not received a complaint involving Irvin. Irvin's history, however, may be hurting him.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Russell Wilson’s Foundation spent more on employee salaries than charitable activities
Russell Wilson is in the dog house already with the Broncos new head coach, and now he is in the news for his foundation is a pretty crappy one. Just two years ago Russell Wilson won the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award in 2020 partly because of his Why Not You Foundation, and now his foundation is in the news for other reasons.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Malik Thomas, RB, Central Connecticut State University
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. I believe I am a top running back prospect in the 2023 NFL Draft because of my combination of athleticism, football IQ, and work ethic. I am a physical runner who is able to use my vision, agility and power to be successful when running with the ball. I have a great understanding of the game and am able to recognize and exploit defensive weaknesses. I also work hard on and off the field, always striving to be the best running back I can be. I am confident that I can make an immediate impact on whatever team drafts me and be a reliable weapon in the backfield.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Isaac Wallace, LB, Missouri Western State University
What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. Since I was little, I’ve always been a big fan of the game of football. This stemmed from my father, who always pushed my older brother and I to play football, and from there, my own love for football grew. Not only that, I grew up idolizing Ray Lewis and admired his physicality, tenacity, and passion for the game.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Jason Taylor II, S, Oklahoma State
Honors/Captainship2021 Honorable Mention All-Big12 (Coaches), 2020 2nd Team Academic All-Big12. Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) 202113 GS, 14 GP, 2 INT (1 TD), 48 TKL, 6 PD, 1 FF. 202011 GP, 12 TKL, 1 FR, 1 KR TD. 201913 GP, 16 TKL. 2018REDSHIRT. Player Summary:. Jason Taylor II makes...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Nikko Remigio Scouting Report | Fresno State WR | 2023 NFL Draft
Coming out of Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California, Nikko Remigio was a consensus four-star and 52nd-ranked receiver prospect in the Class of 2018. During Remigio’s time at Mater Dei – one of the top high school football powerhouses in the United States – he competed beside some of the most highly-touted prospects in the nation, including five-star receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown and Bru McCoy.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Taurean Taylor, RB, Tuskegee University
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. Disciple, Versatility, Willingness to learn and compete with the best. I’m still early in my development process and haven’t even scratched the surface of my fullest potential. At what age were you first interested...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
49ers KICKER Robbie Gould takes a huge shot at Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts
Robbie Gould is a very good kicker, but yes he is a kicker. The San Francisco 49ers kicker sat down with The 33rd Team he talked to them about the Super Bowl. Gould began talking about the two teams. Gould chooses the Chiefs over the Eagles, and many are taking...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Myles Brooks, DB, Louisiana Tech University
What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. Just the competition the games brings and the brother hood and the life lessons it teaches you as a man. What are you looking to achieve as a football player going forward?. Just show what I can do as...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Houston Texans met with recently fired Kliff Kingsbury for a coaching job
Kliff Kingsbury is a pretty well respected coach, and while he didn’t work out for the Arizona Cardinals, Kingsbury had an interview with the Houston Texans and their new head coach DeMeco Ryans. While Ryans is a pretty solid defensive minded coach, he will need someone that can run...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Tarleton Football Coach and former star LB Marc Martinez passed away following a car accident
Marc Martinez was an amazing linebacker for Tarleton State where he was a two-time All-LSC linebacker, capped off by his senior campaign when he topped the 100-tackle mark to lead the team. For his career, Martinez played in 35 games and was part of the 2013 Lone Star Conference Championship team.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Sean Payton sounds like he has interest in Josh Jacobs! Could the Broncos go after the Free Agent RB?
Imagine going up against your division rival twice a year? That has to be one of the greatest things to do in sports. Facing your division rival would inspire me, and I am sure Sean Payton realizes that. Sean Payton the new Broncos head coach joined Kay Adams and Josh...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Caleb Murphy Scouting Report | Ferris State DE/OLB | 2023 NFL Draft
Before Caleb Murphy was a two-time NCAA Division II National Champion and held the NCAA record for sacks in a single season, he was a 6-foot-4, 215 defensive end/outside linebacker prospect at Dowagiac Union High School in Dowagiac, Michigan. While at Dowagiac Union, Murphy shined as a four-sport athlete, participating in football, basketball, wrestling, and track & field.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
49ers TE George Kittle believes Brock Purdy should be the starter over Trey Lance
George Kittle the starting tight end of San Francisco 49ers recently sat down with Von Miller to talk about the Niners situation at quarterback. While Kittle did say he felt Trey Lance has not really been given a true opportunity to shine, he feels Brock Purdy should be in the driver’s seat.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Tyon Davis, CB, Tulsa | 2023 Hula Bowl Spotlight Zoom Interview
Tulsa cornerback Tyon Davis had a huge week in Orlando in front of NFL Scouts at the 2023 Hula Bowl. He took time away from training for his pro day to sit down with NFL Draft Diamonds scout Jimmy Williams for this exclusive Zoom Interview. Make sure you hit the Like and Subscribe button below.
