Maine witness reports shiny 100-foot-long cigar-shaped objectRoger MarshWestbrook, ME
A Wake-Up Call For Parents: The Urgent Need to Protect Toddlers and Young Children from Cannabis OverdoseRachel PerkinsPortland, ME
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
4 Amazing Burger Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in MaineEast Coast TravelerMaine State
What Is Your Favorite Food At A Maine Bean Supper?
There is nothing quite like a Maine baked bean suppah, bub!. A long-standing tradition in Maine, is a weekend baked bean supper. I can remember when I got my first apartment, and I was a little low on cash, my roommate at the time, and I would occasionally go hit one up. It was always a good, solid meal, at a fair price. And, it also was a way to help the church pay its utility bills.
Maine Forecast Called ‘February Blowtorch From Hell’ After Keith Carson Tweet
"If you don't like the weather, wait five minutes." It's a quote that no one really knows the origin of or when it started (although, fun fact, according to Quote Investigator, it's traced back to either Mark Twain or Will Rogers.) Regardless of where it came from, it's pretty much...
Valentine’s Day at Humane Societies in Maine
Valentine’s Day is Tuesday. And it is flowers and chocolate. For some of the lucky ones, it is jewelry. But what about your pets? For many, Valentine’s Day is an occasion to include the pets and get them an extra treat too. And why not. Humane Societies around...
Maine Store That Sold $1.35 Billion Lottery Ticket Plans to Share $50K With Employees
The little town of Lebanon, Maine, has been around since 1767. Unless you hail from Southern Maine or New Hampshire, there's a good chance you've never heard of this modest New England town. But last month, the whole world was buzzing about Lebanon, Maine. Why? Because someone bought a lottery ticket from Hometown Gas & Grill that was worth $1.3 billion dollars. Imagine becoming Elon Musk rich overnight? Well, this wasn't quite that much money. But it is a life-changing amount nonetheless.
More Maine, New Hampshire Bed Bath & Beyond Stores to Close for Good
It has been a rough time for Bed Bath & Beyond over the past several months. The longtime home goods retailer has seen a "restructuring" after a downturn in profits, while expenses continued to soar. That led to an initial wave of Bed Bath & Beyond store closures, some of which were in New England. As it turns out, the chain wasn't done with store closures, and three more Maine and New Hampshire locations are poised to be shuddered.
Maine Store Gets $50,000 Bonus for Selling Winning Mega Millions Ticket
The owner of the Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon, Maine was presented with a $50,000 check for selling the $1.35 billion Mage Millions lottery ticket back in January. Fred Cotreau accepted the giant check on Wednesday morning from the Maine State Lottery Deputy Director, Michael Boardman. The $50,000 was given to the owner of the small town store as a bonus for selling the winning ticket, according to WGME News..
Time For Another Edition Of ‘Bad Maine Winter Drivers’
Pay attention on the roads, you never know who may be watching!. Maine driving can be a very stressful and anxiety-filled experience, everyday just driving around town, you will see things that absolutely boggle your mind. From terrible parking jobs, people who cut you off, improper lane changes, ignoring stop signs, not yielding the right of way. The list goes on and on.
Pet Store Chain With Several Locations In Maine Announces Closing
It is always sad to see a local business close. Yes, this is true even for national chain businesses that have local stores. Those local stores employed people from our area and helped build the economies of the towns where they were located. According to WGME, a pet supply store...
WATCH: Cute Young Maine Seal in a Dangerous Situation Gets a Helping Hand
Scrolling through social media is always a gamble. Your feed is always full of random things that could get you angry and all riled up, maybe make you sad, or get you excited and happy, you never really know what you’re going to stumble upon. That very gamble is...
Maine People Seem Against Item Limits in Self Checkout Lanes
Most consider the self checkout lanes at grocery and retail stores to be a modern convenience they can't live without. The fact that self checkout lanes have only gotten more popular in the past couple years speaks to that notion. But as an open letter in 2022 opined, should there be an item limit on how many items you can pass through a self checkout lane at any given time? You may be surprised at which way Maine leans.
It’ll Be 70+ Degrees Warmer This Friday Than Last, But There’s A Catch
Weather in Maine is so weird. Last Friday night, my thermometer peaked out, or maybe I should say dumped out, at -21 degrees. Of course, the added wind chill got it down to allegedly -45. It was so cold my dog didn't wanna do any business outside for more than a minute. And this is a dog that actively rolls in snow and loves winter in all its forms.
Maine Deputy’s K9 is Adorable in Super Bowl Driving Safety Video
A group of Maine Sheriff's Deputies have released a video that encourages safe driving on Super Bowl Sunday. The York County Sheriff's Office recorded the video, but it really speaks for all Sheriff's departments in the state, who will be keeping our streets safe on Super Bowl Sunday. While offering safety tips, the guys are tossing a football and showing off their skills. I especially loved Deputy Frazier's K9 officer, who you could just tell was hoping he was going to drop the ball.
‘Happy-Go-Lucky’ Maine Dog Waiting for a Forever Home for Over 76 Days
There's a good boy out there who has been waiting way too long to find his forever home. Folks, I want you to look at this face and try and explain to me why Chip doesn't have a home. He looks like the jolliest fella on the street. He is going to make a family so much more wholesome.
Well That Didn’t Take Long, Auburn, Maine, Walmart Pole Hit Again
Not even a week went by after Walmart put up cement barricades, a stop sign that lights up, and a camera, that a vehicle has almost hit the pole in Auburn, Maine, yet again. Seriously, I think this pole is cursed, there cannot be any other reason why it is being hit so frequently.
Maine School Reassuring Parents After the Discovery of Bed Bugs
Administrators at a Maine elementary school are reassuring parents after bed bugs were discovered in the building. When I think of elementary school pests, I tend to think of head lice. That's the notice that usually comes home, encouraging parents to inspect their children's heads and treat any lice they find. In addition, they'll be asked to discourage their children from sharing hats, in order to stem the spread of the tiny organisms. It's part of having kids in school.
This New Hampshire Cat Calls the Mount Washington Observatory Home
Whether you're a cat person or not, you have to admit that this is cute. Meet Nimbus. He's a gray shorthair kitty who happens to live over 6,280 feet above sea level at New Hampshire's Mount Washington Observatory. This WMUR video explains that Nimbus was adopted from the Conway Area...
Mainers Got Creative On Social Media During The Cold Snap
Being trapped indoors most of the weekend, made Mainers hit up TikTok and Reddit!. With wind chills at times hitting the -45 mark throughout parts of Maine over the weekend, it gave us all a little more time than usual to putter around the house. Of course anytime that we...
Maine Man Sentenced to 42 Years for Killing Mother of His Kids
A Waterville man is going to prison for 42 years for the shooting death of his girlfriend. Melissa Sousa, 29, was reported missing in late October, 2019. Police said she had last been seen putting her twin daughters, age 8, on the school bus in Waterville. Sousa shared a duplex home on Gold Street in Waterville with her boyfriend, Nicholas Lovejoy, who was also the girls' father. After she went missing, friends told investigators that the couple had a difficult relationship and that Sousa had expressed concern that her boyfriend would kill her. At midnight, Lovejoy was in police custody after being stopped in his vehicle with a loaded shotgun. Police said he had left the girls at home alone.
Tom Brady Underwear Story Causes Giggle Fit in Maine News Anchor
A story about Tom Brady’s new line of underwear was more than one of WABI-TV 5's News Anchors could handle, sending her into giggles as she struggled to tell the next story. It happens to everyone who does news, at one time or another. We all try very hard to keep our composure, no matter what it is we’re talking about. Working in news, you cover everything from the darkest stories of murder and mayhem to fluffy stories about puppies and kids. Through it all, the goal is to sound professional and in control. But sometimes, that’s just not possible.
What Do You Call That Big Hunk of Ice Stuck In Your Wheel Well?
Winter is nasty when it comes to cars. It seems like something is always out to destroy your car in winter. Whether its salt wrecking the paint, or cold making windshield cracks go bananas, there's a hundred things out to get you. My personal favorite is when I forget to put the wrong windshield wiper fluid in, and then it immediately freezes. It's the worst.
