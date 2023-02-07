Read full article on original website
hubcityradio.com
Northern State University bands to present ‘American Soundscapes’ on tonight
ABERDEEN, S.D.(Press Release) – Northern State University Bands will present “American Soundscapes” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, in the Johnson Fine Arts Center Jewett Theater. The concert will feature performances by the Symphonic Band, directed by Dr. Audrey Miller; Percussion Ensemble, directed by Dr. Terry Beckler;...
gowatertown.net
NWS: Big Sioux River basin could see minor flooding
ABERDEEN, S.D.–The Aberdeen office of the National Weather Service (NWS) released its first spring flood outlook Thursday covering rivers and streams in northeast South Dakota. Even though there is sno pack across most of the area, due to ongoing drought conditions, the chances for minor, moderate or major flooding...
hubcityradio.com
Aberdeen Fire Rescue respond to fire at Burger King
ABERDEEN, S.D. – On February 7, 2023 at approximately 1900 hours, Aberdeen Fire Rescue responded to Burger King for a reported fire inside the restaurant. Fire crews made entry and quickly extinguished the fire using a dry chemical fire extinguisher. The fire was isolated to the area of the fryer. A moderate amount of smoke filled the occupancy and had to be vented from building. All occupants evacuated safely and no injuries were reported. Damage was limited to cooking equipment and one interior wall. Significant cleaning will be required and the exact cause remains under investigation.
hubcityradio.com
Wolves Drop Dual With Augie
Aberdeen, S.D. (NSUWolves.com)– The No. 20 Northern State University wrestling team dropped their opening dual of the weekend to No. 14 Augustana earlier this evening. The Wolves tallied three match wins early on, but were unable to find success in the heavier weights. THE QUICK DETAILS. Final Score: NSU...
KELOLAND TV
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 1 new death; active cases, hospitalizations up
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One new COVID-19 death was reported in South Dakota for the past week. According to the South Dakota Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard, the death toll since the start of the pandemic is up one to to 3,153. The new death is a man in the 70-79 age range from Spink County.
KELOLAND TV
Clark County man wanted for kidnapping arrested
CLARK COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A Clark County man, who was wanted for kidnapping, is now behind bars in South Dakota. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office says 48-year-old Jeffrey Yexley was arrested in Minnesota. He was booked into the Codington County jail Thursday night. An arrest warrant was...
