ABERDEEN, S.D. – On February 7, 2023 at approximately 1900 hours, Aberdeen Fire Rescue responded to Burger King for a reported fire inside the restaurant. Fire crews made entry and quickly extinguished the fire using a dry chemical fire extinguisher. The fire was isolated to the area of the fryer. A moderate amount of smoke filled the occupancy and had to be vented from building. All occupants evacuated safely and no injuries were reported. Damage was limited to cooking equipment and one interior wall. Significant cleaning will be required and the exact cause remains under investigation.

ABERDEEN, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO