Read full article on original website
Related
abcnews4.com
South Carolina's drug overdose reported deaths continue to increase
SOUTH CAROLINA (WCIV) — An alarming trend that unfortunately continues to grow - drug overdose-related deaths. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) and South Carolina's Department of Alcohol and other drug abuse services released with their annual report, showing extremely high numbers from 2021. "Unfortunately,...
abcnews4.com
PODCAST: Murdaugh Day 14 Recap I Unsolved South Carolina
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Anne, Charlie and Drew talk about this and much more. In this episode, Murdaugh's best friend gives an intimate look at person he thought he knew: a devoted father and loving husband who always put his family first. Was Chris Wilson deceived by a master manipulator and ruthless criminal as the State suggests? Or has the Defense now derailed the prosecution's attempt to portray Murdaugh as a stone-cold killer?
abcnews4.com
New York health care mask requirements to expire, won't be renewed
ALBANY, N.Y. (WRGB) — New York state will lift face mask requirements for health care settings on Sunday. Acting Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said the department won't request a renewal of the pandemic emergency regulation. This follows the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's loosening of its own...
abcnews4.com
SC representatives talk sports betting ahead of big game on Sunday
SOUTH CAROLINA (WPDE) — As the Super Bowl approaches, many Americans are planning on betting on the big game. Currently, more than 30 states have some form of legalized sports betting with many more considering it this year. State Representative and Minority Leader J. Todd Rutherford wants to make South Carolina one of those states.
Comments / 0