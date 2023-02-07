COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Anne, Charlie and Drew talk about this and much more. In this episode, Murdaugh's best friend gives an intimate look at person he thought he knew: a devoted father and loving husband who always put his family first. Was Chris Wilson deceived by a master manipulator and ruthless criminal as the State suggests? Or has the Defense now derailed the prosecution's attempt to portray Murdaugh as a stone-cold killer?

SOUTH CAROLINA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO