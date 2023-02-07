Read full article on original website
In testimony, Alex Murdaugh's closest mate claims that he confessed to using drugs and stealing money.GodwinIslandton, SC
Best buddy Alex Murdaugh tears as speaking about how a murder suspect stole money from a legal company.Sherif SaadColleton County, SC
Paul Murdaugh's close buddy makes a crucial identification in a cellphone video during the Alex Murdaugh trial.Sherif SaadIslandton, SC
Famous restaurant chain opens another new location in South CarolinaKristen WaltersSummerville, SC
Summerville officer struck by vehicle while directing traffic Thursday night
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – An officer with the Summerville Police Department is recovering after being struck by a vehicle Thursday night. Captain Chris Hirsch said the officer was directing traffic following a collision when they were struck shortly before 9:00 p.m. on Old Trolley Road and Community Road. The officer was taken to a local […]
5 people injured in car crash on Highway 61 Monday night
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A two-vehicle car crash sent three people to a trauma center and two to Colleton Medical Center Monday evening. CCFD reports at 7:12 p.m., two small cars collided at the intersection of Augusta Highway and the southbound exit ramp from I-95. Both cars suffered severe damage, with one having nearly a foot of intrusion into the passenger space.
BCSO 'intensely' searching Pineville for missing elderly man
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office says deputies are actively searching for an 87-year-old man last seen Thursday night. Jesse Jones was last seen around 8 p.m. in the area of Sandlapper Lanes, near Highway 45. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a grey shirt.
Charleston County deputy involved in crash on Highway 17
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston County deputy’s vehicle crashed early Wednesday morning with a tractor-trailer on Savannah Highway. The crash was reported at 6:30 a.m. in the 5200 block of Highway 17, sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp said. EMS took the truck driver to an area hospital...
Deputy involved in crash with tractor-trailer on Savannah Highway
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating a Wednesday-morning crash between a Charleston County deputy and tractor-trailer on Savannah Highway, according to the sheriff's office. The crash happened at around 6:30 a.m. in the 5200 block of Savannah Highway in the southbound...
2 seriously injured during crash on I-95
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Two people were seriously injured during a Monday afternoon crash along I-95 in Colleton County. A southbound Jeep Renegade ran off the roadway near mile marker 42 and struck several trees in the median, according to Colleton County Fire Rescue. The Jeep was heavily damaged and overturned. “The motor was […]
Investigators respond to Colleton Co. storage building fire, collapse
COTTAGEVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Colleton County fire investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire that destroyed a large storage building in Cottageville. Colleton County Fire-Rescue responded at approximately 7:30 a.m. Monday to a 911 call about a building on fire on Cone Court just off Highway 17A.
Woman arrested after Charleston County deputies find malnourished dog
HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies say they arrested a Hollywood woman Thursday after they discovered a malnourished, unsheltered dog in the area. Geneva Storm Bowens, 28, was charged with ill-treatment of animals, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said. Deputies responded on Monday to a call about a dog...
Deputies: 26-year-old man arrested in Johns Island murder
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection to a Johns Island murder. Deandre Jermol Major, 26, is charged with one count of murder, according to jail records. Charleston County deputies were called to the 2500 block of Gibbs Road to...
6 students, school bus driver taken to hospital after crash in West Ashley
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston police responded to a school bus crash in West Ashley shortly after 7 a.m. on Wednesday near the intersection of Orleans Road and Sam Rittenberg Boulevard, police say. Six students and the school bus driver were transported to local hospitals for "what appeared to...
Berkeley County deputies investigating body found in St. Stephen
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death after a body was found in the St. Stephen area Thursday. Deputies responded to a report just outside Williamsburg County on US-52, just after 1:30 p.m. The cause of death and identity of the victim is due to be released by […]
1 Killed, 4 Injured In Farmington Road Crash in Berkeley County
One person has died and four were others injured following a collision in Berkeley County on Monday evening. The post 1 Killed, 4 Injured In Farmington Road Crash in Berkeley County appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
Hollywood woman arrested after emaciated dog found with no food, water for seven days
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Hollywood woman is facing an animal cruelty charge after deputies found an unsheltered dog suffering from malnourishment on Tuesday. Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Cushing Road property following reports of a dog in a crate with no access to food or water, according to […]
Downtown streets close due to crash with power pole: Charleston Fire Department
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Several streets downtown are closed after a crash with a power pole. East Bay Street between Queen and Market Streets and Cumberland Street between Concord and State Streets are currently closed to vehicles and pedestrians. Dominion Energy is on the scene and expects the process...
Vehicles parked on King Street will now be towed
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — If you're parked along King Street, between Spring and John Street, your car may be getting towed. It's part of new Charleston Police Department (CPD) parking enforcement. CPD's goal is to get people to pay attention to the parking rules in downtown Charleston. Jason Bruder,...
Coroner identifies man killed in crash on Farmington Rd
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Berkeley County Coroner has identified the person killed in a traffic fatality near 151 Farmington Road on Monday. Thomas Gary Martin, 77, of Charleston was pronounced dead on the scene around 5:20 p.m. The coroner’s office and SCHP are investigating.
Coroner IDs pedestrian killed in Charleston crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the 65-year-old pedestrian killed in a crash last week. Gregory Liles, 65, of Charleston, was killed in a crash involving a vehicle on Spring Street Friday morning, according to Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal. Liles was taken to MUSC where he died from his injuries sustained in the crash, O’Neal said.
Missing N. Charleston 15-month-old found
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston police reported a 15-month-old that went missing in January had been found. Kingston Ja-Var Stewart was reported missing on January 28th.
