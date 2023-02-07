ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walterboro, SC

abcnews4.com

Summerville officer struck by vehicle while on duty, police department says

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — A Summerville police officer is recovering after being struck by a vehicle while on duty Thursday, according to Police Captain Chris Hirsch. Hirsch said the officer was struck by a vehicle on Trolley Road at Community Road while directing traffic for a vehicle collision around 9:45 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
abcnews4.com

5 people injured in car crash on Highway 61 Monday night

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A two-vehicle car crash sent three people to a trauma center and two to Colleton Medical Center Monday evening. CCFD reports at 7:12 p.m., two small cars collided at the intersection of Augusta Highway and the southbound exit ramp from I-95. Both cars suffered severe damage, with one having nearly a foot of intrusion into the passenger space.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

BCSO 'intensely' searching Pineville for missing elderly man

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office says deputies are actively searching for an 87-year-old man last seen Thursday night. Jesse Jones was last seen around 8 p.m. in the area of Sandlapper Lanes, near Highway 45. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a grey shirt.
PINEVILLE, SC
live5news.com

Charleston County deputy involved in crash on Highway 17

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston County deputy’s vehicle crashed early Wednesday morning with a tractor-trailer on Savannah Highway. The crash was reported at 6:30 a.m. in the 5200 block of Highway 17, sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp said. EMS took the truck driver to an area hospital...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Deputy involved in crash with tractor-trailer on Savannah Highway

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating a Wednesday-morning crash between a Charleston County deputy and tractor-trailer on Savannah Highway, according to the sheriff's office. The crash happened at around 6:30 a.m. in the 5200 block of Savannah Highway in the southbound...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

2 seriously injured during crash on I-95

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Two people were seriously injured during a Monday afternoon crash along I-95 in Colleton County. A southbound Jeep Renegade ran off the roadway near mile marker 42 and struck several trees in the median, according to Colleton County Fire Rescue. The Jeep was heavily damaged and overturned. “The motor was […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Woman arrested after Charleston County deputies find malnourished dog

HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies say they arrested a Hollywood woman Thursday after they discovered a malnourished, unsheltered dog in the area. Geneva Storm Bowens, 28, was charged with ill-treatment of animals, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said. Deputies responded on Monday to a call about a dog...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Deputies: 26-year-old man arrested in Johns Island murder

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection to a Johns Island murder. Deandre Jermol Major, 26, is charged with one count of murder, according to jail records. Charleston County deputies were called to the 2500 block of Gibbs Road to...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Vehicles parked on King Street will now be towed

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — If you're parked along King Street, between Spring and John Street, your car may be getting towed. It's part of new Charleston Police Department (CPD) parking enforcement. CPD's goal is to get people to pay attention to the parking rules in downtown Charleston. Jason Bruder,...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Coroner identifies man killed in crash on Farmington Rd

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Berkeley County Coroner has identified the person killed in a traffic fatality near 151 Farmington Road on Monday. Thomas Gary Martin, 77, of Charleston was pronounced dead on the scene around 5:20 p.m. The coroner’s office and SCHP are investigating.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Coroner IDs pedestrian killed in Charleston crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the 65-year-old pedestrian killed in a crash last week. Gregory Liles, 65, of Charleston, was killed in a crash involving a vehicle on Spring Street Friday morning, according to Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal. Liles was taken to MUSC where he died from his injuries sustained in the crash, O’Neal said.
CHARLESTON, SC

