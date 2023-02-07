ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Margate, FL

police1.com

Fla. police officer dies in motorcycle crash

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. — A Pembroke Pines police officer died Thursday after losing control of his motorcycle in Broward, officials said. Around 10 a.m., Officer Charles “Charlie” Herring, 54, was riding his police motorcycle on patrol when a piece of a tree fell and struck him, Pembroke Pines police said. He swerved on his bike and crashed in an area near Northwest 184th Avenue, just south of Sheridan Street.
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
CBS Miami

Unlicensed teen driver, dad charged in fatal Broward wreck

FORT LAUDERDALE -- Police in Miramar on Thursday announced the arrests of a teen and his father in connection with a violent wreck last year in which the unlicensed teen driver who was allegedly driving under the influence is accused of crashing into a car, killing a pregnant woman and critically injuring her young son.Cristina Hernandez, 30, who worked as an ICU nurse, died during the Dec. 19, 2022 accident, which left her 7-year-old son Jacob with severe injuries, according to Miramar police, who held a news conference about the incident. Family members said Jacob is still undergoing treatment at Joe...
MIRAMAR, FL
NBC Miami

2 Juveniles Found Shot to Death in Car in Miami Gardens Neighborhood

Police are investigating after two juveniles were found shot to death inside a car in a Miami Gardens neighborhood early Friday. Officers responded to the scene outside a home near the intersection of Northwest 17th Avenue and 187th Street just before 12:30 a.m. after receiving reports of a suspicious vehicle, Miami Gardens Police officials said.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
CBS Miami

79 Street Causeway closed after fatal car collision

MIAMI - Police have closed off the 79 Street Causeway in both directions Wednesday afternoon following a 3-vehicle crash resulting in serious injuries. Authorities said 2 of those vehicles involved somehow were involved in a head-on collision at around 2:44 p.m. They said 4 people were transported to local hospitals, 2 were in serious condition, and 2 in critical. In a later update, police said a woman had died from her injuries. Police are advising drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes. Images from Chopper 4 showed 2 dark-colored sedans with heavy damage to the front of each vehicle. Airbags in both vehicles had deployed. It is unknown how long the causeway will remain closed. This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as we get more details. 
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Two juveniles killed in Miami Gardens shooting

MIAMI - CBS4 is learning new details about the deaths of two teenagers found in a car early Friday in Miami Gardens.CBS4's Peter D'Oench reports that a source says that both boys who were shot and killed were 17 years old. The source said it is not known why they were shot.Officials told CBS4 that the teenagers were not enrolled in the MIami-Dade school system.Police say it was 12:25 a.m. when they responded to a report of a suspicious grey Nissan sedan at the corner of N.W. 17th Avenue and 187th St. When police got there, they say they discovered the teens. Miami-Dade...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
Click10.com

BSO: 15-year-old girl missing from Lauderdale Lakes

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 15-year-old girl who has been reported missing from Lauderdale Lakes. According to authorities, Ja’lisiah Henderson was last seen around 2:40 p.m. Thursday near the 3000 block of Northwest 41st Street. Deputies continue investigation of North...
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL
WSVN-TV

1 transported to hospital after being shot in Pembroke Park

PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been transported to the hospital after suffering a gunshot wound to the leg. Pembroke Park Police arrived to the scene along the 3100 block of West Hallandale Beach Boulevard, Wednesday afternoon. Once at the scene, officers found a vehicle riddled with bullet...
PEMBROKE PARK, FL
WSVN-TV

Woman shot while walking dog in NW Miami-Dade

MIAMI (WSVN) - A woman had to be taken to the hospital after an afternoon dog walk took a dangerous turn. Police have been working the case into the evening, Wednesday. Miami-Dade Police officers are still in a Northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood investigating a shooting involving a woman, a dog and a person who remains on the run.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Bicyclist killed in Pompano Beach crash

Broward Sheriff’s Office traffic homicide detectives are investigating a fatal crash in Pompano Beach. A bicyclist was killed over the weekend after colliding with a car. According to investigators, at approximately 10:45 p.m. on Saturday, February 4, Broward County Regional Communications received reports of a crash involving a vehicle and a bicyclist in the 700 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Pompano Beach.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
850wftl.com

20-year-old college student missing from Belle Glade area

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL– The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 20-year-old. Tyrone Miles has been missing since Feb. 7. Officials say he was last seen in Belle Glade around 5 a.m. near 5th Street. His father reported...
BELLE GLADE, FL
WFLA

Police: 2 killed when high-speed commuter train hits SUV in Florida

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Two people are dead after their SUV was struck by a high-speed commuter train in South Florida, authorities said. The crash occurred Wednesday night in Delray Beach, south of West Palm Beach. Witnesses told police the vehicle was on the tracks when it was hit by the southbound Brightline train, officials said. […]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
850wftl.com

High school student airlifted following shooting just off-campus

MIAMI GARDENS, FL– Miami-Dade Schools Police is reporting that a high school student was airlifted to a hospital after a shooting that occurred just outside of a school. The situation unfolded Monday around 4:15 p.m. near Miami Norland Senior High School. Authorities say a woman called reporting that a...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
Click10.com

Lyft driver found dead after murder suspect found with vehicle, family confirms

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. – A South Florida Lyft driver who was reported missing last week has been found dead, his daughter confirmed on social media Tuesday. “My dad was truly a one of kind person, if you knew him or even met him once you know exactly what I mean when I say that,” Lindsay DiBetta wrote on Facebook. “The stories I have received about him from friends, family and complete strangers over the last week have lifted me up more than you can ever realize.”
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

