MIAMI - Police have closed off the 79 Street Causeway in both directions Wednesday afternoon following a 3-vehicle crash resulting in serious injuries. Authorities said 2 of those vehicles involved somehow were involved in a head-on collision at around 2:44 p.m. They said 4 people were transported to local hospitals, 2 were in serious condition, and 2 in critical. In a later update, police said a woman had died from her injuries. Police are advising drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes. Images from Chopper 4 showed 2 dark-colored sedans with heavy damage to the front of each vehicle. Airbags in both vehicles had deployed. It is unknown how long the causeway will remain closed. This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as we get more details.

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO