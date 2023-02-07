ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Opinion: Grading President Tate's administration

Late last month Forbes named LSU President William Tate one of its “10 Black higher ed CEOs to watch in 2023.”. To some around campus, perhaps, the honor comes as surprise. Those who have paid attention to LSU under Tate’s tenure know that the president’s administration has been marked by controversies and infrastructural problems – some Tate’s fault, and some not.
Louisiana State Capitol to honor LSU women's basketball with purple and gold lights

Like many cities and states often do for their sports teams, the Louisiana State Capitol will honor LSU women's basketball this weekend as first reported by the Advocate. The display comes ahead of LSU's matchup with No. 1 South Carolina on Sunday, and celebrates LSU's undefeated record. According to spokesperson for the Office of the Speaker of the Louisiana House of Representatives June Peay, the request was made by Louisiana House Speaker Clay Schexnayder.
What you need to know about the race for Louisiana’s next governor

Louisiana’s governor race may be nine months away from election day, but it’s already begun to take shape with multiple candidates either declared or actively considering jumping into the race. Louisiana operates under an open primary system, known as a jungle primary, in which every declared candidate is...
