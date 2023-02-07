Read full article on original website
Related
LSU Reveille
Opinion: Grading President Tate's administration
Late last month Forbes named LSU President William Tate one of its “10 Black higher ed CEOs to watch in 2023.”. To some around campus, perhaps, the honor comes as surprise. Those who have paid attention to LSU under Tate’s tenure know that the president’s administration has been marked by controversies and infrastructural problems – some Tate’s fault, and some not.
LSU Reveille
Louisiana State Capitol to honor LSU women's basketball with purple and gold lights
Like many cities and states often do for their sports teams, the Louisiana State Capitol will honor LSU women's basketball this weekend as first reported by the Advocate. The display comes ahead of LSU's matchup with No. 1 South Carolina on Sunday, and celebrates LSU's undefeated record. According to spokesperson for the Office of the Speaker of the Louisiana House of Representatives June Peay, the request was made by Louisiana House Speaker Clay Schexnayder.
LSU Reveille
Looking for love? Here’s 5 of the best places to fall in love on LSU’s campus
Everyone wants to find love, especially as Valentine’s Day approaches. It can be hard to find someone, and even harder on a campus as big as LSU's. If you're struggling to meet someone, here are the best places to be on campus in order to make sure you have a Valentine’s date.
LSU Reveille
Tiger Showdown: LSU gym falls in the last rotation, Finnegan takes home all-around title
On Friday night, the No. 9 LSU gymnastics team stepped into a sold-out arena to face No. 5 Auburn team. Surrounded by orange and blue, the Tigers knew the crowd was eager to witness Suni Lee’s final season in collegiate gymnastics. Despite putting up their second-highest score of the...
LSU Reveille
LSU Board of Supervisors elects to change 'Dale Brown Court', adding Sue Gunter's name
LSU’s Board of Supervisors voted Friday morning in favor of amending LSU’s basketball court to the Dale Brown-Sue Gunter Court to honor former LSU women’s basketball coach Sue Gunter. The academic committee voted 6-2 for approval and the full board passed it with one objection. The board...
LSU Reveille
Marijuana, pregnancy, litter and God: Here's some laws Louisiana legislators have proposed so far
Louisiana lawmakers have started filing bills for the regular legislative session that begins April 10. This session will focus mainly on fiscal issues, but other topics are up for debate, too. So far, around 30 bills have been proposed. Their topics range from burglary to the tax code. Here's some...
LSU Reveille
Buzzer beater: LSU women's basketball suffers first loss against South Carolina
No. 3 LSU suffered its first loss of the season 88-64 on the road against No. 1 South Carolina in a game where the Tigers never led. LSU immediately went down 6-0 to begin the game and never recovered. However, that does not mean they vanished under the lights. Despite...
LSU Reveille
What you need to know about the race for Louisiana’s next governor
Louisiana’s governor race may be nine months away from election day, but it’s already begun to take shape with multiple candidates either declared or actively considering jumping into the race. Louisiana operates under an open primary system, known as a jungle primary, in which every declared candidate is...
LSU Reveille
'I think it’s quite a learning experience': LSU women's hoops suffers its first loss of season
The phrase “all good things must come to an end” was deemed true Sunday afternoon in Columbia, South Carolina. The LSU women’s basketball suffered their first loss of the season to the No. 1-ranked South Carolina Gamecocks in a 88-64 battle. South Carolina, simply put, was the...
LSU Reveille
Too little too late: First-half woes reemerge as LSU men’s basketball drops below .500
It isn’t out of the ordinary for LSU Men's basketball to struggle out the gate, especially on the offensive side of the ball. Most of its lower scoring games in SEC play were due to slow starts, with the Tigers having a hard time even reaching 20 points in the first half.
Comments / 4