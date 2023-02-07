Like many cities and states often do for their sports teams, the Louisiana State Capitol will honor LSU women's basketball this weekend as first reported by the Advocate. The display comes ahead of LSU's matchup with No. 1 South Carolina on Sunday, and celebrates LSU's undefeated record. According to spokesperson for the Office of the Speaker of the Louisiana House of Representatives June Peay, the request was made by Louisiana House Speaker Clay Schexnayder.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO