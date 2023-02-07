Now that the trade deadline has passed, the Memphis Grizzlies can turn their attention past what Tyus Jones called "the elephant in the room." The Grizzlies will play the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday at FedExForum. The Timberwolves (30-28) won the last meeting, and they made roster changes at the deadline that included saying goodbye to D'Angelo Russell for former Grizzlies point guard Mike Conley.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO