Minneapolis, MN

sportingalert.com

Paul George urges Russell Westbrook to join him at LA Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers have been on the lookout for a reliable point guard since John Wall failed to meet expectations. With the recent trade that sent Russell Westbrook to the Utah Jazz, Paul George sees an opportunity for the Clippers to potentially acquire the veteran guard. George, who played...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Commercial Appeal

Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live updates

Now that the trade deadline has passed, the Memphis Grizzlies can turn their attention past what Tyus Jones called "the elephant in the room." The Grizzlies will play the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday at FedExForum. The Timberwolves (30-28) won the last meeting, and they made roster changes at the deadline that included saying goodbye to D'Angelo Russell for former Grizzlies point guard Mike Conley.
MEMPHIS, TN
NBC Sports

Celtics-Grizzlies takeaways: C's depth too much for Memphis to handle

If Sunday's Boston Celtics-Memphis Grizzlies matchup was an NBA Finals preview, we're in for an entertaining series. It was a back-and-forth affair at TD Garden between the two powerhouses. There were 13 lead changes before the C's finally pulled away in the fourth quarter to earn their fourth consecutive victory, 119-109.
BOSTON, MA
sportingalert.com

Celtics top Grizzlies 119-109 behind team effort

BOSTON — The Boston Celtics took down the Memphis Grizzlies in a thrilling 119-109 victory at TD Garden on Sunday. The win marked the Celtics’ ninth straight home victory over the Grizzlies and extended their record to 41-16 on the season overall. Boston’s Win Was A Team Effort...
BOSTON, MA
NBA

Grizzlies fall to short-handed Celtics, 119-109

The Memphis Grizzlies (34-22) fell to the Boston Celtics (41-16) Sunday at TD Garden. Derrick White led the Celtics, who were missing starters Jaylen Brown (facial fracture) and Marcus Smart (right ankle sprain), with his fourth double-double of the season behind 23 points and 10 assists. Sam Hauser followed with 20 points, while Jayson Tatum and Al Horford scored 16 points each. All five starters posted double digits, and the Celtics bench combined for 34 points.
BOSTON, MA

