Yardbarker
Lakers Could Be The Key Reason Why Russell Westbrook Won't Join Clippers
Russell Westbrook was finally traded away from the Los Angeles Lakers before the 2023 trade deadline struck, ending his tumultuous tenure with the Purple and Gold and joining the Utah Jazz in the 3-team deal that landed D'Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarret Vanderbilt in LA. Meanwhile, Russ was expected...
sportingalert.com
Paul George urges Russell Westbrook to join him at LA Clippers
The Los Angeles Clippers have been on the lookout for a reliable point guard since John Wall failed to meet expectations. With the recent trade that sent Russell Westbrook to the Utah Jazz, Paul George sees an opportunity for the Clippers to potentially acquire the veteran guard. George, who played...
Kyrie Irving's Initial Words After Playing With Luka Doncic For The First Time
Kyrie Irving was happy to start his tenure with the Dallas Mavericks and share touches with Luka Doncic.
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live updates
Now that the trade deadline has passed, the Memphis Grizzlies can turn their attention past what Tyus Jones called "the elephant in the room." The Grizzlies will play the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday at FedExForum. The Timberwolves (30-28) won the last meeting, and they made roster changes at the deadline that included saying goodbye to D'Angelo Russell for former Grizzlies point guard Mike Conley.
NBC Sports
Celtics-Grizzlies takeaways: C's depth too much for Memphis to handle
If Sunday's Boston Celtics-Memphis Grizzlies matchup was an NBA Finals preview, we're in for an entertaining series. It was a back-and-forth affair at TD Garden between the two powerhouses. There were 13 lead changes before the C's finally pulled away in the fourth quarter to earn their fourth consecutive victory, 119-109.
Grizzlies Prepared Big Offer To Nets For Kevin Durant
The biggest news to come from the NBA trade deadline was the Brooklyn Nets retooling their roster. They ended up trading Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks over the weekend and on the night before the deadline traded Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns. It sent shockwaves through the league...
Starting Lineups For Every NBA Team In The Western Conference
Post the trade deadline, the starting lineups become a stark contrast to what they were at the start of the season.
sportingalert.com
Celtics top Grizzlies 119-109 behind team effort
BOSTON — The Boston Celtics took down the Memphis Grizzlies in a thrilling 119-109 victory at TD Garden on Sunday. The win marked the Celtics’ ninth straight home victory over the Grizzlies and extended their record to 41-16 on the season overall. Boston’s Win Was A Team Effort...
NBA
Trail Blazers Face Thunder In First Game Following Trade Deadline
PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS (26-28) vs GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS (28-26) Feb. 8, 2023 — Moda Center — 7:00 pm PST. Portland and Oklahoma City will meet for the third time of the regular season on Feb. 10 in Portland. LAST MATCHUP: The Trail Blazers fell to the Thunder by...
Luke Kennard may need more minutes for the Memphis Grizzlies, but how does he get them?
The Memphis Grizzlies made a big acquisition on Thursday night of the NBA Trade Deadline by acquiring Luke Kennard, and his first game revealed an interesting choice the team will face. As the Boston Celtics rained in 21 3-pointers and washed away the Grizzlies 119-109 on Sunday, the newest Memphis...
NBA
Grizzlies fall to short-handed Celtics, 119-109
The Memphis Grizzlies (34-22) fell to the Boston Celtics (41-16) Sunday at TD Garden. Derrick White led the Celtics, who were missing starters Jaylen Brown (facial fracture) and Marcus Smart (right ankle sprain), with his fourth double-double of the season behind 23 points and 10 assists. Sam Hauser followed with 20 points, while Jayson Tatum and Al Horford scored 16 points each. All five starters posted double digits, and the Celtics bench combined for 34 points.
