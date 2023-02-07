Read full article on original website
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
CBS Sports
Tom Brady drops clues that suggest he might come out of retirement again
Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback of all time. It's not up for debate. He's retired now ... again. But suggesting he's 100 percent done with his legendary NFL career is silly, especially when he came out of retirement less than a year ago, in March 2022. We're more than...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Malik Thomas, RB, Central Connecticut State University
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. I believe I am a top running back prospect in the 2023 NFL Draft because of my combination of athleticism, football IQ, and work ethic. I am a physical runner who is able to use my vision, agility and power to be successful when running with the ball. I have a great understanding of the game and am able to recognize and exploit defensive weaknesses. I also work hard on and off the field, always striving to be the best running back I can be. I am confident that I can make an immediate impact on whatever team drafts me and be a reliable weapon in the backfield.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Eric Scott Jr, DB, University of Southern Mississippi
What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. Just the fact that I’ve seen a greater opportunity in Football rather than the other 2 HS sports that I had played (basketball & track). What are you looking to achieve as a football player going forward?. 1)...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
49ers KICKER Robbie Gould takes a huge shot at Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts
Robbie Gould is a very good kicker, but yes he is a kicker. The San Francisco 49ers kicker sat down with The 33rd Team he talked to them about the Super Bowl. Gould began talking about the two teams. Gould chooses the Chiefs over the Eagles, and many are taking...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
NFL Transactions for February 9, 2023 | Presented by the Hula Bowl All-Star Game
Cardinals are being patient on hiring their next head coach. Bills hired Al Holcomb as a Senior Defensive Assistant. Packers hired Greg Williams the former Cardinals CB’s coach as their passing game coordinator/cornerbacks coach. Houston Texans. Texans interviewed Cardinals DL Coach Matt Burker for their DC Job. Jacksonville Jaguars.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Tarleton Football Coach and former star LB Marc Martinez passed away following a car accident
Marc Martinez was an amazing linebacker for Tarleton State where he was a two-time All-LSC linebacker, capped off by his senior campaign when he topped the 100-tackle mark to lead the team. For his career, Martinez played in 35 games and was part of the 2013 Lone Star Conference Championship team.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Rapper Drake drops 700k dollar bet on the Chiefs over the Eagles in the Super Bowl
Drake is not holding back. Champaigne Papi just dropped 700 thousand dollars on the Super Bowl. The Toronto star would win almost 1.5 million dollars if the Chiefs win. This is not the first time Drake has bet on the Super Bowl. Drake bet on the Los Angeles Rams to win Super Bowl LVI and Odell Beckham Jr. to score a touchdown in the game. He won $559,000 on those two bets. He lost $275,000 when he bet on Jorge Masvidal to defeat Colby Covington at UFC 272 back in March.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Florida State doubled the salary of Head Coach Mike Norvell | He is now making more than 8 million a year
Mike Norvell turned the Florida State Seminoles around, and he did it in a couple years. Well, the school awarded him with a brand new contract extension. Norvell’s annual average salary is now $8.05 million per year. That’s nearly double the $4.5 million he made this past season.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Lawrence Taylor says Tom Brady is not the Greatest Of All-Time | He feels this quarterback is better
Many feel the former Michigan gunslinger is the best quarterback ever, but there is one legend who does not believe Brady is the GOAT. A matter of fact, Lawrence Taylor the Giants legendary pass rusher feels Joe Montana is the Greatest Still. Taylor says the rules protected him, and football...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Eagles coach Autumn Lockwood becomes the first black female to coach in a Super Bowl
Lockwood joined the Philadelphia’s staff last year as their designated Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist (CSCS). She is also a member of the National Strength and Conditioning Association (NSCA). Lockwood will be the first Black woman to coach in a Super Bowl. She will be the 4th woman ever...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Pat McAfee tells Brett Favre “see you in court” following Favre’s lawsuit against him
Brett Favre is suing both Pat McAfee and Shannon Sharpe for his involvement in a welfare scandal happening in Mississippi. McAfee talked about the lawsuit today on his podcast and said “I don’t have attorneys, So Let’s ride this F#%£er. I’m excited to see how it goes. I’lol see you in court, pal.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
If the Chiefs lose tomorrow, You can go blame this guy for putting Chiefs gear on the Rocky Statue
Travis Kelce warned all Chiefs fans to stay away from the Rocky Statue. He was dead serious too, but there always has to be one fan. One fan that goes too far. Well, Meet that fan. Brandon Harris posted this tweet showing himself putting up a flag on the Rocky...
