Macomb, IL

CBS Sports

Tom Brady drops clues that suggest he might come out of retirement again

Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback of all time. It's not up for debate. He's retired now ... again. But suggesting he's 100 percent done with his legendary NFL career is silly, especially when he came out of retirement less than a year ago, in March 2022. We're more than...
nfldraftdiamonds.com

2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Malik Thomas, RB, Central Connecticut State University

What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. I believe I am a top running back prospect in the 2023 NFL Draft because of my combination of athleticism, football IQ, and work ethic. I am a physical runner who is able to use my vision, agility and power to be successful when running with the ball. I have a great understanding of the game and am able to recognize and exploit defensive weaknesses. I also work hard on and off the field, always striving to be the best running back I can be. I am confident that I can make an immediate impact on whatever team drafts me and be a reliable weapon in the backfield.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
nfldraftdiamonds.com

NFL Transactions for February 9, 2023 | Presented by the Hula Bowl All-Star Game

Cardinals are being patient on hiring their next head coach. Bills hired Al Holcomb as a Senior Defensive Assistant. Packers hired Greg Williams the former Cardinals CB’s coach as their passing game coordinator/cornerbacks coach. Houston Texans. Texans interviewed Cardinals DL Coach Matt Burker for their DC Job. Jacksonville Jaguars.
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Rapper Drake drops 700k dollar bet on the Chiefs over the Eagles in the Super Bowl

Drake is not holding back. Champaigne Papi just dropped 700 thousand dollars on the Super Bowl. The Toronto star would win almost 1.5 million dollars if the Chiefs win. This is not the first time Drake has bet on the Super Bowl. Drake bet on the Los Angeles Rams to win Super Bowl LVI and Odell Beckham Jr. to score a touchdown in the game. He won $559,000 on those two bets. He lost $275,000 when he bet on Jorge Masvidal to defeat Colby Covington at UFC 272 back in March.
KANSAS CITY, MO

