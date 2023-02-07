Hochul budget shortchanges NY foster care workers (Guest Opinion by Kathleen Brady-Stepien)

Read full article on original website
M1M2
3d ago
Kathy is too busy funding illegals and her pet projects . Her priorities are taking care of everyone else except the hardworking NYers that pay taxes
Reply(5)
2
Related
Kids Medical Consent Given Without a Parent in New York?
New York may be changing the laws for certain children regarding medical consent.
New York State Hopes To Make Drastic DWI Law Change
New York lawmakers hope to drastically lower the amount of alcohol you can legally have in your system while driving. New York lawmakers and other top officials met this week in hopes of lowering the state's legal blood alcohol content limit for driving while intoxicated. New York Lawmakers Want To...
New York State Has Or Will Ban These 6 Things In 2023
New York State is definitely known for banning things. Some people believe that the state is constantly overstepping its boundaries. While others feel that the state is looking out for the best interest of residents. However you feel about it, these 6 things have been banned or could be banned soon.
New York families getting back $100 or more per child from the state
Did you know that the 2022–2023 New York State budget provides for one-time checks to eligible taxpayers? This payment is called the Empire State child credit. It is based on your taxable income, so knowing that, you will receive at least $100 per qualifying child if you make less than $75,000 single, $110,000 filing jointly or $55,000 married filing separately.
New York State Makes “Must Do” Change for All Licensed Notaries
Have you ever had to go to a Notary? No, it isn't some weird medical procedure that requires pain medication, it is a service that someone provides to show proof that the document you signed was really signed by you, and that the document you are signing is a 'real one.'
Western Queens Gazette
Support For Children And Families
On February 7, Assemblymember Andrew Hevesi and Senator Jabari Brisport were joined by fellow legislators and advocates in the State Capitol to call for a package of legislation and series of budget priorities that will support the healthy development and well-being of all New York children and provide parents and caretakers with vital supports that lift incomes and promote economic security.
WRGB
Proposed New York bill hopes to aid nurses in mandated overtime
"Every day I'm asking am I going to continue?" said New York Registered Nurse Marie Pierre "Am I going to leave the field because of so much going on? I've been exhausted and I feel like sometimes, sometimes you feel like you want to quit." Nurses throughout the nation are...
beckerspayer.com
New York lawmakers debate single-payer legislation
New York state legislators and stakeholders are debating a bill that would overhaul the state's health system and establish a single-payer system, Spectrum News reported Feb. 9. Lawmakers have mulled the legislation, the New York Health Act, for years. The system would be funded by graduated taxes based on income,...
New York state ending mask rule for hospitals, doctors’ offices (report)
New York state is ending its mask rule for health care facilities, according to a new report. Acting Health Commissioner Dr. James V. McDonald told Politico that the New York State Department of Health has decided not to request a renewal of masking requirements scheduled to end on Sunday, Feb. 12. The Covid-based emergency regulation required all patients, staff and visitors in hospitals, doctors’ offices, nursing homes and other health care settings to wear face coverings, regardless of vaccination status.
All NY SNAP households to receive maximum level of food benefits
All New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will receive a supplemental allotment of food benefits for February, Governor Kathy Hochul announced Friday.
Over 1,200 New York State Workers Suddenly Out Of Work
Major companies announced layoffs that will impact over 1,200 Empire State workers. Nearly 300 Amazon employees in New York State will be out of work by mid-April. Separations for 299 employees will take place on April 18, 2023, according to a WARN notice. "Economic" and "Plant Layoff" are the reported...
wxxinews.org
Heat pump proposal sparking some debate in New York, but the technology has its fans
Part of Gov. Kathy Hochul's plan to fight climate change is the installation of heat pumps in most new building construction starting in 2024. And while some Republican politicians in the state have spoken out against the plan, saying it will make life more expensive and put too much stress on New York’s electric grid, the technology has its fans.
nystateofpolitics.com
Taxes could be a major test for Hochul's budget
Two years ago, Democratic lawmakers in the state Legislature wielded supermajorities to win tax increases on New York's wealthiest earners in order to fund billion-dollar increases in direct aid to schools. Now, another debate over whether to increase taxes once again is brewing in the state budget negotiations as progressives...
spectrumlocalnews.com
New York state hires for its public health corps
New York health officials want to fill 500 open positions for the newly created public health corps, created in response to the COVID pandemic. The program, created in 2021, is meant to provide support for health officials responding to future and emerging public health crises in the state. The program is considered the first in the nation and is meant to strengthen communication and preparedness.
New York would boost tax breaks for film, TV studios to record high
Gov. Kathy Hochul wants to dramatically increase the tax breaks New York gives movie and TV studios to film in the state, part of a beefed-up effort to compete for Hollywood’s business. The pot of state money available for film tax credits would soar from a total of $420...
New York Frontline Nurses Say Bonuses Were Promised But Never Delivered
A well-known government initiative unveiled last summer in New York promised more than $1 billion in bonuses to aid in the retention of nurses and other healthcare workers. However, an increasing number of nurses are now complaining that they received nothing in the way of bonuses to 7 On Your Side. So, Nina Pineda assisted with the compensation of some of the pandemic's unsung heroes.
Online auctions for New York State surplus items begin February 13
Surplus items include usual office furniture, computer equipment, and tools to the less typical collectible sneakers, sports memorabilia, lost-and-found jewelry, and more.
spectrumlocalnews.com
New York's pension fund grew amid market woes
New York's pension fund over the final three months of the calendar year posted a 4.51% return amid ongoing market volatility, state Comptroller Tom DiNapoli on Friday announced. The pension fund is now valued at $242.3 billion at the end of the third quarter of New York's fiscal year, which...
Wow! First Weekend Of Spring In New York State?
The calendar says winter but the weather forecast is calling for a little bit of spring in New York State! Has this been the weirdest winter yet? At least in recent memory is seems. In the Western New York area, we have dealt with a blizzard, crazy rain and wind...
Massive Eye Drop Recall Across New York State
The cold and flu season are here and for many that means itchy and dry eyes. Next up? Allergy season! That only makes things worse and for those who suffer from allergies or dry eyes, there is no better feeling than when an eye drop or medication give you relief from the burning and itching and, in some cases, stuck eye lids!
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
71K+
Followers
59K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 6