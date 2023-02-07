Read full article on original website
Caitlin reveals a co-star gave her a job when she was broke after MAFS
MAFS 2023 star Caitlin has recalled how her one of her co-stars helped her out after being on the show left her broke. MAFS star Caitlin has revealed that her co-star Melinda Willis gave her a job while the former was struggling with finances after the show. As reported by Yahoo Lifestyle, Caitlin had quit her job to be on MAFS – and had an even tougher time trying to get back into the workforce after her departure from the show.
Megyn Kelly Explains How T.J. Holmes & Amy Robach Could Have Saved Their Jobs After Affair Scandal
Megyn Kelly has a few things to say about T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's scandal, declaring the colleagues-turned-lovers went about things in the wrong way, which could have played a part in their dismissal from GMA3."They cheated on their spouses. They cheated on their children. Yes, it happens. It’s sad. Act like it’s sad," she explained on the Monday, January 30, episode of her SiriusXM show. "Stop projecting 'I don’t give a s**t about anybody who I hurt.'"As OK! reported, after their affair was exposed, ABC put them on indefinite leave, but that didn't prevent them from flaunting their relationship,...
Adam Lambert claims ABC temporarily banned and threatened to sue him after he kissed a man during a 2009 on-air performance
"The network was like, 'How dare you?' They banned me for a while... It was like, 'Oh, okay, that's where we're at,'" Lambert said.
Kelli Giddish Reveals First Role After 'Law & Order: SVU' Exit
In light of her exit as Det. Amanda Rollins on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Kelli Giddish isn't letting her acting chops go to waste. After spending 12 years on the crime drama, the actress is taking her talents to the theater in a one-night-only play. She announced her participation in an Instagram post, captioning a flyer featuring her and the cast: "So thrilled to be joining this incredible cast including @falachenfala, #KathleenChalfant, and #ElizabethMarvel for the one-night-only event presentation of @spareribplay by @wintygram, hosted by @realsambee on Monday, January 23 at 7pm. Every dollar goes to @keepourclinics." Tickets are on sale for the show now for $25 each, or donations in the same amount can be made.
Is Steve Harvey Leaving ‘Family Feud’? Everything He Has Said About His Future on the Show
Since its inception in 1976, Family Feud has had a number of notable hosts, including Steve Harvey. The sitcom star signed on to host the series in 2010, earning several Emmy nominations and bringing in millions of viewers to the game show over the years. Scroll below for details on whether he is leaving the show and his plans for the future.
Shakira's former employee breaks the silence and assures that the singer is a "terrible and bad" boss.
The separation of Piqué and Shakira has generated many controversies in the world, where many people are on Shakira's side and defend her as soon as they can against Piqué (former FC Barcelona player), accusing him of having broken his heart and not having respected the Colombian singer and her children, Milan and Sasha.
Wanting A Different View? Joy Behar Gunning For Amy Robach's 'GMA 3' Job: Source
Joy Behar is making herself available for the job vacancy at Good Morning America. Following Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes cutting ties with ABC after the news of their affair was made public, The View star may be throwing her hat in the ring to take over the news desk. "Joy is already making phone calls to producers and telling them they'd be crazy not to hire her to be the new face of the program," an insider dished to Radar. "Joy still thinks she's the cat's meow and sharper than any of the other ladies on The View —...
‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Mariska Hargitay Has Fans Needing Answers After Her New Instagram Post
Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay is good about keeping fans updated about what’s going on in her life. Most recently, though, a post on Instagram has some of the fans in a frenzy. People who keep up with her know she plays Olivia Benson on the popular NBC procedural drama. She’s been on the show for the past 24 seasons. One thing that Hargitay has been known to do is direct some episodes. Apparently, she’s going behind the camera yet again.
‘Dr. Phil’ To End After 21 Seasons As Seismic Changes In Syndicated Daytime Talk Show Market Continue
Another daytime fixture, Dr. Phil McGraw, is leaving after more than two decades as one of television’s most popular talk show hosts. His syndicated daytime show, Dr. Phil, will end its run of original episodes with the current 2022-2023 television season, the show’s 21st. McGraw’s decision comes as his most recent contract is coming to an end. Dr. Phil received a five-season renewal in 2018 as part of a mega-deal extension with CBS Media Ventures, taking it through its current season. Related Story TV Series Fading To Black In 2023 & Beyond: Photo Gallery Of Canceled Shows Related Story CBS Orders Pilots For 'The Good...
Chris Harrison praises Amy Robach and TJ Holmes for reportedly hiring lawyers amid GMA3 scandal
Chris Harrison has applauded Amy Robach and TJ Holmes for reportedly hiring lawyers, after the GMA3 anchors were taken off the air amid relationship rumours. The 51-year-old TV host addressed Robach and Holmes’ alleged romance during Monday’s episode of his podcast, The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever with Chris Harrison. His remarks come after TMZ claimed that Holmes and Robach have “lawyered up”, one month after ABC took them off their show. However, neither Holmes nor Robach have publicly spoken out about their relationship.“I have a lot of strong opinions about this. This is personal,” Harrison said. “A report came...
Amy Robach walked away from ABC with a better deal than T.J. Holmes
Amy Robach is the breadwinner in her new relationship with T.J. Holmes — at least as far as golden parachutes go. Insiders tell us the scandalous and newly unemployed lovebirds each got a nice severance package from ABC News after their affair blew up their jobs. But sources say Robach walked away with an even bigger settlement than her beau. Specific details of the settlement remain a closely guarded secret. But another insider explained: “Amy’s been at ABC a lot longer and has a much bigger contract [than T.J.].” Robach joined the network in 2012, and Holmes, who has had a lower...
“People loathe her”- Megyn Kelly Takes a Swipe at Ellen DeGeneres For Inviting ‘random celebrities,’ Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Renewal Ceremony
The last couple of months has been quite a rollercoaster for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle. Following the memoir’s release last month, Royal experts have been at their beck and call with scathing remarks all over the internet. Adding to it, their top critics and tabloid moguls, Piers Morgan, Jeremy Clarkson, and such have left no stone unturned to disgrace the Sussex couple.
GMA fans concerned as injured host Lara Spencer returns in shocking footwear & has trouble navigating set in new video
GMA fans have been left feeling even more concerned about Lara Spencer after spotting the injured host’s unusual footwear on Thursday. On top of the TV personality’s shocking attire, Lara has only added to fan worries by revealing how she’s getting around set in a new behind-the-scenes video.
TV insiders buzz that Rachael Ray’s daytime talk show is ending
Rachael Ray’s eponymous daytime talk show may be on the chopping block after 17 seasons, according to TV insiders. “Her show is ending. This will be the last season,” one industry source speculated. Another TV source told us they wouldn’t be surprised if the show went away because “it hasn’t been doing well for a while. It’s easy to forget that it’s even on.” Ray’s show kicked off this year with the host making chicken with champagne and garlic with guest chef Emeril Lagasse — and dishing on topics like “new bras for the new year.” On Friday, she’ll have...
Amy Robach straddles T.J. Holmes after ABC exit: See the PDA-packed pics
If T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach were bothered by their joint departure from ABC, they certainly weren’t showing it on Friday. The former “GMA3” anchors, whose romance sparked an international media storm in late 2022, were photographed packing on the PDA in Los Angeles – hours after they both signed exit agreements with ABC. Robach, 49, was seen straddling Holmes, 45, as she jumped into his arms and wrapped her legs around his waist outside of a restaurant. The couple were all smiles as they held hands and locked lips in the California sunshine on the same day their ABC deals were “signed, executed...
'GMA3' Ratings Revealed Amid Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Hiatus
Good Morning America anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have been missing in action from the program ever since the news of their alleged affair went public. Now, a new report is outlining how the ratings have been for the morning show amid the anchors' hiatus. It was previously reported that Robach and Holmes will remain off the air as ABC conducts an "internal review" into the situation.
A current MAFS star is already back with his ex-girlfriend
It’s been revealed that one of this year’s MAFS grooms has already gotten back with his ex-girlfriend – while his scenes are still playing out with his TV wife on screens around Australia. Warning: this article contains spoilers, you should stop reading now if you don’t want...
GMA’s Michael Strahan is missing from show again and replaced by Rebecca Jarvis after he scores major interview
GOOD Morning America host Michael Strahan has gone missing from the morning show once again. He was replaced by Rebecca Jarvis during Thursday's show. Michael only appeared on GMA one day this week - Tuesday. He is typically out on Mondays, due to being an analyst for NFL Fox Sunday.
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes exit GMA3 and ABC News after romance reveal
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are saying goodbye to the Good Morning America family. The couple, who made headlines when their workplace romance was revealed late last year, while they were both married to other people, have officially departed the popular daytime program GMA3: What You Need to Know and ABC News. The network announced the news Friday evening, more than a month after the co-anchors were taken off the air amid an internal investigation into their relationship.
