4C Academy student wins Second District oratorical scholarship

ALBANY — When spring break arrives, your student does not have to travel far to have an ocean of fun for the week. The Albany Museum of Art is offering two weeks of spring break art camps for kids in kindergarten through 7th grade. The camps, which both have the theme “Under the Sea,” are scheduled for March 27-31 and April 3-7. Registration is open for both camps, and registration links may be found at www.albanymuseum.com/spring-break-art-camp.

ALBANY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO