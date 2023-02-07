4C Academy student wins Second District oratorical scholarship
ALBANY — Rhyan Esteves, a Westover High School and Commodir Conyers College and Career Academy freshman, has won the Second District American Legion Oratorical Scholarship Contest.
Rhyan is the first Dougherty County School System student to win the contest in more than a decade. Ryhan received a scholarship check in the amount of $375, which brings her scholarship winnings in the contest to $550. She will compete for more scholarship opportunities at the Area 2 Oratorical contest that will be held on Feb. 19 at Georgia Southwestern State University in Americus.
