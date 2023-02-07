Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Thrillist
Vegas Has a New Speakeasy Hidden in a Donut Shop at Aria
The secret's out. Easy's is now mixing craft cocktails with eye-catching presentations and live music at the Aria Resort & Casino. As the name suggests, the stylish cabaret lounge is the latest speakeasy in Las Vegas, hidden behind Easy Donuts & Coffee at the Proper Eats Food Hall, which just opened in December. Easy's aims to be an alternative for those who appreciate Las Vegas nightlife but enjoy it even more without the crowds and chaos of Sin City's nightclub scene.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas airport expects over 100,000 travelers this weekend as fans prepare for Super Bowl
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Harry Reid International Airport was busy all-day Thursday as people arrived to celebrate the big game. “Super Bowl baby,” said traveler from Hawaii Kiana Navarro. “To party for the Super Bowl,” said traveler from Canada Steve Kirkpatrick. This a common theme for travelers...
vegas24seven.com
Mandalay Bay Introduces Retro by Voltaggio to Las Vegas this Spring
Celebrity Chefs Michael and Bryan Voltaggio to Debut New Concept During. Hit television stars, judges and celebrity chef icons Michael and Bryan Voltaggio will unveil Retro by Voltaggio at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino this spring. The one-year culinary residency will deliver a classic American family-style dining concept, capturing the feelings, tastes, sounds and pop culture moments of the 80s and 90s, along with unique nostalgic elements that will blend to create a high-energy dining destination.
Las Vegas Weekly
Las Vegas family favorite Farm Basket hatches a second spot
It’s all about the Clucketos. Friendly neighborhood drive-thru Farm Basket has been serving the addictive, rolled-and-fried chicken tacos since 1973 at its throwback eatery at 6148 W. Charleston Blvd., along with chicken and turkey sandwiches, fried chicken meals and the super-sweet, country-style orange rolls. One of the oldest restaurants...
Fox5 KVVU
New Station Casinos resort in southwest Las Vegas to feature food hall
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Station Casinos announced Wednesday that its under-construction resort in the southwest Las Vegas Valley will feature an expansive food hall upon opening. According to a news release, the food hall is set to be called “Eat Your Heart Out. In addition to popular Las Vegas...
vegas24seven.com
Wienermobile in Vegas!
The iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be in the Las Vegas area Februrary 9-12, hosting the FRANKtastic events listed below. Wienermobile events are open to all and provide the perfect photo op, exclusive vehicle tours, as well as the chance to “meat” the drivers and receive your very own wiener whistle (while supplies last) which are collectors items we’ve been passing out since 1952. Bring your families, and “ketchup” with the nation’s most iconic hot dog on wheels!
jammin1057.com
Jammin’ 105.7’s Love Affair Concert At Orleans Arena 2023
Jammin’ 105.7‘s annual Love Affair concert with Pacific Concert Group happened at the Orleans Arena on Feb. 4, 2023. It was a night filled with music from some of our favorite bands and singers who have graced us with soulful sounds and mellow melodies. The Isley Brothers, Atlantic...
Eater
Yep, Another Food Hall Joins the Las Vegas Food Hall Boom
Yet another casino is getting in on Las Vegas’ food hall boom. In fall of 2023, the new Durango Casino will open along with a 25,000-square-foot culinary venue, the Eat Your Heart Out food hall. The new food hall will introduce 11 food venues from Las Vegas and beyond inside a modern and greenery-filled space at the off-Strip Station Casinos brand casino.
news3lv.com
Early riser hits $125K jackpot at Caesars Palace on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Another early bird caught the worm on the Las Vegas Strip on Wednesday. A guest at Caesars Palace hit a six-figure jackpot while playing the slots at 4 a.m., according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson. It's the second jackpot that someone won in the early...
This Restaurant Slices Up The Best Pizza In Nevada
Reader's Digest lists the best pizza in every state
Fox5 KVVU
Hawaii lawmaker proposes taxing vacation packages in Las Vegas, other legal gambling destinations
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Hawaii lawmakers are eyeing changes that could make a trip to Las Vegas more expensive for Islanders. The bill proposed by state senator Stanley Chang argues that Hawaii residents spend hundreds of millions of dollars in gambling in other places like Las Vegas, and in return, there’s no benefit to Hawaii.
news3lv.com
Vic's Las Vegas restaurant opens its doors in downtown
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Downtown Las Vegas is officially home to a new restaurant that features an iconic sign. Mayor Carolyn Goodman led the ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday morning at the new Vic's Las Vegas location. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Timelapse video shows part of Tropicana bridge come down...
news3lv.com
Battle of the Bands comes to Henderson
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Henderson's Battle of the Bands showcases some of the city's top talent, with a nice cash prize up for grabs. Jon Wolske, the city of Henderson's production manager, joined us to share all of the information.
igbnorthamerica.com
MGM Resorts continues winning streak in Las Vegas
MGM Resorts International reported a fifth consecutive record-breaking quarter in Las Vegas during the final three months of 2022. In a trading update for the period ending 31 December 2022, the gaming group said it generated consolidated net revenues of $3.6bn (€3.35bn/£2.98bn), an increase of 18% compared to the prior year quarter. This featured net revenues of $2.3bn from its Las Vegas Strip properties, which was up 27%.
jammin1057.com
8 Best Summerlin Restaurants You Should Eat At
Here are the best Summerlin restaurants for your entire family to enjoy. The restaurant scene in Vegas is very big with a wide variety of eateries to choose from. One area of town that has been renovating to become a Las Vegans paradise is Summerlin. According to Summerlin.com, Summerlin was...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas shelter shares update on Ghost, the dog found living with coyotes
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas shelter on Friday provided an update on “Ghost,” the dog who was found living with a pack coyotes in Henderson. According to the Animal Foundation, Ghost is at the shelter and is “doing well.”. In a message shared on...
This Is Nevada's Best Mom And Pop Restaurant For Incredible Comfort Food
LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best mom and pop restaurants in every state for incredible comfort food.
jammin1057.com
Durango Casino Food Hall To Make Southwest Las Vegas Foodie Heaven
Southwest Las Vegas used to be a barren wasteland of dining options. Durango and the 215 Beltway featured fast food and few other options. When Skinny Fats opened there, the neighborhood almost imploded! Well recently, the elbow of the beltway has seen their food options improve, and after Durango Casino opens their upcoming food hall, all GPS will have the southwest as a dining destination.
news3lv.com
Things to do: Where to celebrate National Pizza Day in Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — National Pizza Day is February 9 and restaurants across the valley will be celebrating with multiple offers. Known as ‘Vegas’ biggest house party,” Superfrico is Spiegelworld’s debut F&B concept that continues to be the talk of the town. The psychedelic Italian American concept serves up unconventional takes on a classic pizza including the Pistachio Mortadella Square made with pistachio pesto, house mortadella, house stracciatella, Parmigiano Reggiano and pistachio or the Lobster “Thermidor” Square made with butter poached lobster, thermidor sauce, parmesan, cheddar, lemon zest, and herb salad.
New affordable housing in Historic Westside opens Thursday
Neighborhood Housing Services of Southern Nevada will debut a six-unit building at Jefferson Avenue and E Street. NHSSN, with the help of the City of Las Vegas, purchased the property in 2019 and it's been renovated to make a dent in the housing crisis.
Sportsnaut Silver & Black
Las Vegas, NV
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
360K+
Views
ABOUT
We're More Than Fans. We're Silver & Black! Bringing you local news and opinion.https://sportsnaut.com/tag/las-vegas-raiders/
Comments / 0