The secret's out. Easy's is now mixing craft cocktails with eye-catching presentations and live music at the Aria Resort & Casino. As the name suggests, the stylish cabaret lounge is the latest speakeasy in Las Vegas, hidden behind Easy Donuts & Coffee at the Proper Eats Food Hall, which just opened in December. Easy's aims to be an alternative for those who appreciate Las Vegas nightlife but enjoy it even more without the crowds and chaos of Sin City's nightclub scene.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO