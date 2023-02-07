Read full article on original website
Related
LSU Reveille
LSU Board of Supervisors elects to change 'Dale Brown Court', adding Sue Gunter's name
LSU’s Board of Supervisors voted Friday morning in favor of amending LSU’s basketball court to the Dale Brown-Sue Gunter Court to honor former LSU women’s basketball coach Sue Gunter. The academic committee voted 6-2 for approval and the full board passed it with one objection. The board...
LSU Reveille
Louisiana State Capitol to honor LSU women's basketball with purple and gold lights
Like many cities and states often do for their sports teams, the Louisiana State Capitol will honor LSU women's basketball this weekend as first reported by the Advocate. The display comes ahead of LSU's matchup with No. 1 South Carolina on Sunday, and celebrates LSU's undefeated record. According to spokesperson for the Office of the Speaker of the Louisiana House of Representatives June Peay, the request was made by Louisiana House Speaker Clay Schexnayder.
LSU Reveille
Column: Derek Fountain adds a needed extra spark to LSU men's basketball team
It was another disappointing loss for the LSU men's basketball team as it lost 79-69 last Saturday. It seems to be a theme for this team as this was its 10th straight loss, but there was a bright spot in the game and that was the performance of Derek Fountain.
Comments / 0