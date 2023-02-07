ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Look: Rihanna Apologized To Quarterback Before Super Bowl

Brandon Marshall had Patrick Mahomes disappointed when he played a prank on the MVP saying that Rihanna thought he was the GOAT. But in an effort to make amends, Marshall told the nine-time Grammy winner the situation and she took it upon herself to apologize for the former receiver's actions. ...
Kansas woman lives lifelong dream by taking part in Super Bowl 57

Despite grocery prices nationwide still higher than last year, overall, that hasn't been much of a deterrent when it comes to preparing for Super Bowl parties.
Hays cancer survivor ready to watch Chiefs, MVP quarterback she inspired

HAYS, Kan. (KWCH) - Sophia Linenberger is a name you might remember. She’s a cancer survivor who made an impact on Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Three years ago, Mahomes heard Linenberger’s story after meeting her mother at a gala for his charity. Ahead of his first Super Bowl championship, Mahomes began wearing a yellow wristband Linenberger gave him. The message on that bracelet simply says “Sophia Strong.” Mahomes still wears the bracelet every game.
Chiefs: ‘No game injury designations for SBLVII’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Good news: The Chiefs say “there are no game injury designations for” the Super Bowl. In today’s injury report, everyone was able to fully participate in practice. That includes:. QB Patrick Mahomes (ankle) WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) CB L’Jarius Sneed (knee)
