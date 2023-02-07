Read full article on original website
WTVC
'Gas-like smell' forces evacuations at Nolan Elementary in Chattanooga Friday morning
SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, Tenn. — Students at Nolan Elementary on Signal Mountain had an unexpected recess Friday morning, while crews investigated a reported "gas-like smell." This happened just as classes were convening for the day, at about 9 a.m. Out of an abundance of caution, the building was evacuated and...
mymix1041.com
Great week for restaurants, no failing scores and follow-ups to last weeks lowest scores
From Local 3 News: It was a great week for restaurants in the Tennessee Valley, as there are no failing scores to report. We want to highlight those who did have perfect scores this week. In Walker County – congratulations to Stone Creek Elementary School on their perfect score.
The Historic Wright Hotel in Chatsworth, Georgia
Located on East Market Street in the center of this beautiful small Appalachian town of Chatsworth, the historic Wright Hotel has seen more history than ever can be imagined. The Wright Hotel was built in 1909 by Thomas Monroe Wright, a farmer living in the southern part of the county to provide a home for his family and to provide a spa for visitors coming to Chatsworth in the Summer months to drink the mineral waters.
WDEF
Chattanooga emergency personnel save fallen woman, repair door
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — An elderly woman fell and landed on a space heater in her home this week. The Chattanooga Fire Department forced the front door open to get inside and help the woman. CFD said she was suffering burns from the space heater. Emergency personnel took her...
tnledger.com
Backyard solution to housing shortage
But Tennessee cities have varied tolerances for detached rentals. Call them DADUs or ADUs – just don’t call them STVRs. Also, are they a property, a use or both?. Welcome to the often-confusing state of play when it comes to adding a second dwelling to residential property in Tennessee’s urban cores.
wutc.org
As Riverbend Celebrates 40 Years, A Look Ahead For 2023
The Riverbend Festival is celebrating forty years of music here in downtown Chattanooga. This year’s festival runs from Friday, June 2nd through Sunday, June 4th at Ross’ Landing along the Tennessee River. We’ve heard already about a few acts in this year’s lineup - and tomorrow, we are...
WDEF
Community Police Academy to “Bridge the Gap” Between Public and Police
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police Department discussed the Community Police Academy at today’s press conference. It was previously named the Citizens Police Academy, but Chief Murphy said she wanted the name to be more inclusive. The academy is a series of weekly commitments for about 9 to...
WDEF
Superintendent Robertson Lays Out Plan for Hamilton County Schools
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – 2030 is just seven years away. Hamilton County Schools are thinking ahead to what they want their school system to look like in the next decade. Dr. Justin Robertson, superintendent for Hamilton County Schools, said, “Over the past year we’ve been getting input and it really goes back to a year ago, we had six committees that were helping with my transition to being superintendent.”
WTVCFOX
Good news, bad news: Chester Frost Boat Ramp Closes for Replacement
Area boaters and fishermen are going to have to do without Chickamauga Lake's most popular boat ramp for 6-8 weeks. The Chester Frost Park Boat Ramp is undergoing major repairs and improvements. Most area anglers say, "It's about time." In recent years it is likely that there have been tens...
mymix1041.com
Pastor Steve Allen – Westmore Church of God, Impact Conference
We were joined by Worship Pastor Steve Allen to talk about their upcoming Church Leadership Conference. The conference is being hosted in the Westmore Ministry Center at 2440 Legacy Parkway NW, Cleveland, TN on February 23-25. The cost is $50 per person with Lee University students receiving half-off registration. Learn...
WDEF
From The Archives: Tribute to Garry Mac
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – As we mourn the loss of longtime Chattanooga booster and personality Garry Mac this week, we want to share a few stories from his past. Garry wore many hats in his long career of serving our area. He mastered radio on several local stations, tried his...
coosavalleynews.com
Calhoun Man Jailed for Construction Job Theft
Jerrod Nathaniel Holcomb, 36 of Calhoun, was jailed in Rome this week after reports said he took money for a construction job that he never completed. Reports said that Holcomb put the check into his bank account and then never purchased materials to complete the job. Holcomb is charged with theft by conversion.
WTVC
Chattanooga police offer 'transparency' with release of video showing de-escalation in use
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga police say they're offering transparency with the release of body camera footage showing what they call proper use of de-escalation policy in an incident that could have proven to be scary for the mother and minor involved. A man who was the apparent target of...
Tennessee private school voucher expansion bill clears first hurdle
A proposal that would expand eligibility for private school vouchers to students in a third large Tennessee school district passed easily out of its first legislative committee on Wednesday.The Senate Education Committee voted 6-2 to advance a bill to bring the state’s education savings account program to Hamilton County Schools.If the legislation becomes law, eligible families in the Chattanooga-based district, which has 44,000 students, could apply to receive taxpayer money to...
foodmanufacturing.com
Bottling Company Announces New Tennessee Plant
NASHVILLE – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and Bottling Company International officials announced that the company will invest $9.5 million to establish a new bottling, storage and distribution facility in Morrison, Tennessee. As a result of the project, BCI will create...
WDEF
Lakeview Middle School student brings THC edibles, distributes
UPDATE: More information has been obtained from a Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office report. School faculty also retrieved a vape pen without a cartridge from the 11-year-old. The student is a sixth grader at the school. He told school faculty that he ate some edibles and gave some to his...
WTVCFOX
Witness recalls watching Ooltewah driver dodge bullets near Chattanooga gas station
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A man who was the apparent target of several gunshots in Chattanooga later ended up in custody and is now facing several charges, a Chattanooga Police affidavit says. A witness we spoke to recalls the moment shots rang out. "It was like the last place and...
Tennessee Tribune
Hamilton County Schools Deputy Superintendent Sonia Stewart Selected for Future Chiefs Program
Chattanooga, Tenn. — Hamilton County Schools Deputy Superintendent Dr. Sonia Stewart has been selected as part of the seventh cohort of Future Chiefs by the national organization Chiefs for Change. Chiefs for Change operates on the premise that bold, sustained leadership is critical in order to have a highly...
Georgia deputies searching for thieves who stole more than $150K worth of building materials
Two separate thefts occurred between December 10-29.
theutcecho.com
Fatal Hit and Run Raises Questions about Bike Safety in Chattanooga
On Jan. 25, 2023,, a bicyclist was killed in a hit and run with a vehicle on 32nd street, raising questions about bike safety in Chattanooga. This incident is only part of a disturbing rise in bicycle fatalities involving vehicles in the Chattanooga area. A week before, a teenage boy was injured in another hit and run for which the driver turned herself in. The Dalton police department has reported an 8% rise in bicycle fatalities.
