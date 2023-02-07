CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – 2030 is just seven years away. Hamilton County Schools are thinking ahead to what they want their school system to look like in the next decade. Dr. Justin Robertson, superintendent for Hamilton County Schools, said, “Over the past year we’ve been getting input and it really goes back to a year ago, we had six committees that were helping with my transition to being superintendent.”

CHATTANOOGA, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO