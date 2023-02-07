ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Photography Adventures By Gracie L

The Historic Wright Hotel in Chatsworth, Georgia

Located on East Market Street in the center of this beautiful small Appalachian town of Chatsworth, the historic Wright Hotel has seen more history than ever can be imagined. The Wright Hotel was built in 1909 by Thomas Monroe Wright, a farmer living in the southern part of the county to provide a home for his family and to provide a spa for visitors coming to Chatsworth in the Summer months to drink the mineral waters.
CHATSWORTH, GA
WDEF

Chattanooga emergency personnel save fallen woman, repair door

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — An elderly woman fell and landed on a space heater in her home this week. The Chattanooga Fire Department forced the front door open to get inside and help the woman. CFD said she was suffering burns from the space heater. Emergency personnel took her...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
tnledger.com

Backyard solution to housing shortage

But Tennessee cities have varied tolerances for detached rentals. Call them DADUs or ADUs – just don’t call them STVRs. Also, are they a property, a use or both?. Welcome to the often-confusing state of play when it comes to adding a second dwelling to residential property in Tennessee’s urban cores.
NASHVILLE, TN
wutc.org

As Riverbend Celebrates 40 Years, A Look Ahead For 2023

The Riverbend Festival is celebrating forty years of music here in downtown Chattanooga. This year’s festival runs from Friday, June 2nd through Sunday, June 4th at Ross’ Landing along the Tennessee River. We’ve heard already about a few acts in this year’s lineup - and tomorrow, we are...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Superintendent Robertson Lays Out Plan for Hamilton County Schools

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – 2030 is just seven years away. Hamilton County Schools are thinking ahead to what they want their school system to look like in the next decade. Dr. Justin Robertson, superintendent for Hamilton County Schools, said, “Over the past year we’ve been getting input and it really goes back to a year ago, we had six committees that were helping with my transition to being superintendent.”
CHATTANOOGA, TN
mymix1041.com

Pastor Steve Allen – Westmore Church of God, Impact Conference

We were joined by Worship Pastor Steve Allen to talk about their upcoming Church Leadership Conference. The conference is being hosted in the Westmore Ministry Center at 2440 Legacy Parkway NW, Cleveland, TN on February 23-25. The cost is $50 per person with Lee University students receiving half-off registration. Learn...
CLEVELAND, TN
WDEF

From The Archives: Tribute to Garry Mac

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – As we mourn the loss of longtime Chattanooga booster and personality Garry Mac this week, we want to share a few stories from his past. Garry wore many hats in his long career of serving our area. He mastered radio on several local stations, tried his...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
coosavalleynews.com

Calhoun Man Jailed for Construction Job Theft

Jerrod Nathaniel Holcomb, 36 of Calhoun, was jailed in Rome this week after reports said he took money for a construction job that he never completed. Reports said that Holcomb put the check into his bank account and then never purchased materials to complete the job. Holcomb is charged with theft by conversion.
CALHOUN, GA
Chalkbeat

Tennessee private school voucher expansion bill clears first hurdle

A proposal that would expand eligibility for private school vouchers to students in a third large Tennessee school district passed easily out of its first legislative committee on Wednesday.The Senate Education Committee voted 6-2 to advance a bill to bring the state’s education savings account program to Hamilton County Schools.If the legislation becomes law, eligible families in the Chattanooga-based district, which has 44,000 students, could apply to receive taxpayer money to...
TENNESSEE STATE
foodmanufacturing.com

Bottling Company Announces New Tennessee Plant

NASHVILLE – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and Bottling Company International officials announced that the company will invest $9.5 million to establish a new bottling, storage and distribution facility in Morrison, Tennessee. As a result of the project, BCI will create...
MORRISON, TN
theutcecho.com

Fatal Hit and Run Raises Questions about Bike Safety in Chattanooga

On Jan. 25, 2023,, a bicyclist was killed in a hit and run with a vehicle on 32nd street, raising questions about bike safety in Chattanooga. This incident is only part of a disturbing rise in bicycle fatalities involving vehicles in the Chattanooga area. A week before, a teenage boy was injured in another hit and run for which the driver turned herself in. The Dalton police department has reported an 8% rise in bicycle fatalities.
CHATTANOOGA, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy