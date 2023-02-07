Read full article on original website
TODAY.com
Sally Field is just as surprised as you are about the rumor Tom Brady would date her
Tom Brady and Sally Field could be the greatest pairing since Brady and Rob Gronkowski. The Oscar-winning star said she could not wrap her head around the idea that she and Brady, 45, with whom she stars in the upcoming comedy “80 for Brady,” would become an item.
Tom Brady's Return To The NFL Was 'Far From The Only Issue' In His & Gisele Bündchen's 'Toxic' Marriage: Sources
Tom Brady has officially retired from the NFL — again — but could his marriage with Gisele Bündchen have been saved if he had just stuck to his word the first time around? Unfortunately, the legendary quarterback's career-driven attitude was "far from the only issue" in the former flames' relationship, a source revealed on Wednesday, February 1, hours after Brady announced he was stepping away from the sport "for good.""Gisele likes to keep things positive," the insider explained to a news publication. "She finds negativity to be toxic and she wants no part of it. She wants Tom to thrive....
Tom Brady Shares Rare Photo of Ex Bridget Moynahan and Son Jack Amid Retirement Announcement
Proud of his family. Tom Brady shared a rare photo of his ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan and their 15-year-old son, Jack, after announcing his retirement from the NFL. The athlete, 45, posted a series of pictures of his family and friends via his Instagram Story on Wednesday, February 1, after announcing his retirement in an emotional […]
LeGarrette Blount shares story of Bill Belichick ripping Tom Brady on the sideline
Former Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount has some stories about Bill Belichick holding Tom Brady’s feet to the fire during his team in New England.
Popculture
Gisele Bündchen Has Emotional Reaction to Tom Brady's Retirement Announcement
Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday morning, and his ex-wife sent him a message. Gisele Bündchen went to Instagram to comment on Brady's video where he says he's retiring "for good." Despite not being married to him anymore, the 42-year-old model hopes Brady has success in the next chapter of his life.
Look: Photo Of Tom Brady's 15-Year-Old Son Going Viral
Tom Brady used his 15-year-old son Jack to have some fun at a former teammate's expense on Wednesday. This morning, Brady posted a photo on his Instagram story of Jack standing back-to-back with Julian Edelman, who was listed at 5-foot-10 throughout his NFL playing career. "Sorry @edelman11 you ...
Gisele Bündchen Has More Than Moved On From Tom Brady, Says Source
When it comes to her ex-husband Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen is giving big “I don't know her” energy and I support it. The supermodel and the quarterback finalized their divorce in October 2022 after Brady decided to unretire from the NFL—possibly a contributing factor in the split. But now that he has re-retired, Bündchen no longer has any opinion on what he does with his life.
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
Tom Brady Takes Daughter Vivian to Horseback Riding Lessons After Announcing Retirement
Tom Brady announced Wednesday morning that he's ending his NFL career "for good" Tom Brady is spending quality time with his little girl after announcing his retirement from the NFL. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, announced his second retirement from the sport on Wednesday morning. Later that day, Brady was photographed out with daughter Vivian Lake, 10, at her horseback riding lesson in Miami. In the photo, Brady is seen taking a sip of his daughter's drink as she holds up the cup for her dad. Brady wears a pair of cream joggers...
Robert Kraft Addresses If He’d Ever Consider Selling Patriots
Robert Kraft has been owner of the Patriots since 1994, and for a generation of fans, his name forever will be tied to New England. The 81-year-old grew up a fan of the team, and he has helped guide the Patriots to six Super Bowl titles under his ownership. The...
Patriots Reporter Predicts Bill Belichick’s Final Season, Replacement
A plugged-in Patriots reporter believes New England fans are on the verge of witnessing Bill Belichick’s penultimate season as the head coach in Foxboro. With six Super Bowl championships under his belt, there’s basically only one marquee accolade left for Belichick to possess. The future Hall of Famer is in striking distance of the NFL’s all-time coaching wins record, a mark currently owned by the legendary Don Shula. Belichick only trails the former Miami Dolphins head coach by 18 victories (including playoffs) following the Patriots’ 8-9 campaign in 2022.
Patriots Insider Predicts When Bill Belichick Will Retire
Eventually, the legendary Bill Belichick will announce his retirement from coaching. Fortunately for the Patriots, that day hasn't arrived yet. That being said, one of the most respected Patriots reporters thinks Belichick will retire within the next two years. While on NBC Sports' ...
CBS Sports
Rob Gronkowski explains why he was 'shocked' by Tom Brady's abrupt decision to retire
When Tom Brady announced his retirement on Feb. 1, his decision to call it quits definitely surprised a lot of people and one of those people was his longtime former teammate Rob Gronkowski. Gronk spent 11 seasons in the NFL and Brady was his quarterback for each of those seasons....
Robert Kraft described how he’d like the Patriots to honor Tom Brady
Kraft wants more than just a one-day contract to honor Brady's time with the Patriots. On Tuesday evening, Patriots owner Robert Kraft spoke with NBC Boston’s Malcolm Johnson about the team’s plans for honoring Tom Brady’s time with the Patriots now that he appears to be retired for good.
Patrick Mahomes Has Honest Response About 'Trying To Catch' Tom Brady
Patrick Mahomes is days away from his third Super Bowl appearance in five years as the Kansas City Chiefs' starting quarterback. Mahomes is looking to capture his second Super Bowl ring by age 27 to bring him within a handful of championships of Tom Brady. When Brady turned 27 in August of ...
Malcolm Butler will discuss Patriots’ Super Bowl benching in book and documentary
Malcolm Butler still won’t reveal why he was benched in the Patriots Super Bowl LII loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. However, the former Patriots cornerback said we all might learn something new in an upcoming documentary and book he has coming out. On Thursday, Butler was a guest on...
Bill Belichick shares what Tom Brady’s greatest skill is
Bill Belichick had a front-row seat to all the magic Tom Brady created on the field and in the film room for 20 years in New England, but the coach says there was one particular ability that really set Brady apart from his peers. Belichick was a guest an episode of Brady’s “Let’s Go” podcast... The post Bill Belichick shares what Tom Brady’s greatest skill is appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
VIDEO: Gronk, From The Super Bowl, Believes Tom Brady Coulda Played Till He’s 50
Glendale, AZ. – Tom Brady on Miami Beach, last week told the world via his phone he was retiring after 23 seasons in the NFL. His long-time friend and teammate Rob Gronkowski actually thought Brady was still gonna play. “I was shocked because I would say he
Former Patriots All-Pro bashes HC Bill Belichick
Asante Samuel spent the first five seasons of his 11-year NFL career with the New England Patriots, where he was an All-Pro cornerback as part of two Super Bowl championship teams. While Samuel says he learned a lot in New England, he doesn't have fond memories of working under head...
Super Bowl QBs Ranked: Tom Brady (Obviously); 2 More Patriots?
Tom Brady is the best Super Bowl quarterback, but two more Patriots are deserving to be ranked.
