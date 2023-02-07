ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

SFGate

Heads may roll in Oregon agency due to love for rare bourbon

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A thirst for rare bottles of bourbon appears set to cost the executive director and other top officials of Oregon's liquor and marijuana regulating agency their jobs. An internal investigation by the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission, obtained by The Associated Press via a public...
OREGON STATE
SFGate

Second Jury Convicts Man Of 1981 Murder In Carmel

A man first charged more than 41 years ago in the brutal killing of a Carmel woman has been convicted of murder, according to an announcement Wednesday from the office of the Monterey County District Attorney. A jury convicted Michael Scott Glazebrook, 67, of Seaside, in the 1981 murder of...
CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, CA
SFGate

Earthquake recovery continues on Northern California coast

RIO DELL, Calif. (AP) — Humboldt County authorities have released the latest statistics on recovery from the December earthquake and aftershocks that struck the Northern California coast. Approximately 91 structures have been red-tagged as unsafe to occupy and more than 300 structures have been yellow-tagged, indicating they require safety...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Coping With Isolation on the Big Sur Coast

BIG SUR, Calif. — Big Sur can be a lonely place. For decades, Camaldolese monks, Zen Buddhists and New Age humanists have found solace in its remoteness. Poets and writers like Henry Miller, Jack Kerouac and Robinson Jeffers have drawn inspiration from its steep slopes that drop into the Pacific Ocean.
CALIFORNIA STATE

