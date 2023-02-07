Mom Captures Daughter Coming to the Realization in Real Time Where Chicken Nuggets Come From

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Childhood is full of moments where harsh truths are realized. It's just the nature of life; when you start out, everything seems innocent and anthropomorphic animals all smile and sing and benevolent legends bring you presents on one holiday and a basket of candy on another. At some point, the picture is going to get slightly less cheerful.

In this extremely funny video from @georginaann3 , we see a little girl having one of these harsh moments of realization in real time. She's out at a restaurant with her family, and her mother is helping her put two and two together when it comes to the source of her chicken nuggets. It's definitely not the news she wanted to hear.

Awww. Sweet girl. She instantly comes up with a plan so no more chickens have to be killed. They work very hard, they lay eggs for the people, so people can just eat the eggs so no more chickens have to be killed! It's a genius plan; of course, it means a life without chicken nuggets (and lots of other dishes). But maybe this little girl just became a lifelong vegetarian in that moment, sometimes that's the way it happens.

Commenters were so impressed with how this little girl "instantly started negotiating on behalf of chickens everywhere." And one person even dropped in to say that they had a similar experience at age 5 and hadn't eaten meat since (they're now 26). So you really never know.

One thing is for sure, this little girl has a passion for activism! Even if she does eat chicken again.

