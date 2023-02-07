New Orleans Native Spills the Tea on the City's Biggest Tourist Traps

From its music to its architecture, its history and its culture both old and new, there's not another American city quite like New Orleans . This iconic town is a must-visit destination on any American travel bucket list. But let's be honest- the Big Easy is full of big tourist traps.

Some of these tourist traps can be really fun! Still, that doesn't change the fact that they're tourist traps, and New Orleans native @neworlainz is here to spill the tea on the biggest ones.

Praise be to this woman for telling the truth. And just to reiterate- she's not saying that these are necessarily bad. Some of these places and activities are good, and got popular for a reason. However, if you interact with them, you'll likely be swamped by other tourists doing the same (and let's be honest, that can lead to price inflation in some places, too).

The one we resonated with the most was, honestly, Cafe du Monde. Cafe du Monde is delicious, but you're paying for the name and the long lines while you're surrounded by tons of other brilliant (and less-crowded) beignet spots- see Cafe Beignet on Bourbon Street.

Speaking of which... this is probably no surprise to anyone, but Bourbon Street itself is perhaps the single biggest tourist trap in New Orleans. It's not a bad place to be- the video's creator admits she goes there herself- and you kinda have to see it at least once if you visit New Orleans. However, if you're not also taking in the beauty of the French Quarter or exploring the incredible late-night jazz bars on Frenchman Street, you're doing yourself a disservice.

Commenters tuned into her list, some of them even adding their own recommendations. "Note-best tour guides are Strange True Tours- they are actual historians (and have the education to prove it)," vouched @beckagoeshiking. "Cafe du Monde at the Riverwalk is usually easy in and out too," added @jasonjania.

Some, like @knittywitty, were more relieved about about places she didn't mention. "Oh thank heavens. Vampire Cafe and the Pharmacy museum is safe lolol." Yes... safe for now...

You can still have a lot of fun visiting the tourist traps in New Orleans, but with them, you're going to encounter long lines, high prices, and sometimes even bunk historical information. Still, it's always best to know before you go!

