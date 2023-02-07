ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Backpacker Gets Flat Tire on a Safari at the Most Inopportune Time

By Kathleen Joyce
 4 days ago

The vast Serengeti is home to thousands of African animals, and visitors come by the millions every year to explore it on safari. Safaris aren't like a walk through the zoo- you're inside the animals' natural habitat, and must keep a safe distance. That typically isn't a problem, though, as long as you have a good vehicle.

However, that's when Murphy's Law comes in: anything that can go wrong, will. Backpacker @piaeliza was unfortunate enough to get a flat tire on safari at the worst time possible.

That's when your life starts flashing before your eyes. Why couldn't that tire have blown out in front of a gazelle or a giraffe or... something that won't potentially eat you alive? Luckily the lion seems uninterested in them, and since this video got posted somehow, we assume they made it through the inopportune breakdown unscathed. But still, who needs all that stress?

Pia's case was especially stressful because, as she mentioned in the video, she was on a self-guided safari. That means there were no guides there to help as she and her companions fixed the flat, all while making sure the lion didn't start moving their way...

At least this video gave other fellow safari-goers space to vent about their own intense animal encounters on safari. "Three lions tried breaking into our tent in Botswana. I was *stressed*," shared @itskatesmusic. "Lol this was us. Our engine stopped working right in front of lions feeding on a zebra," commented @simona101994. OK, but at least in that case, they've already got a meal to distract them!

Viewer @moveitorloesit empathized as well: "Feel this, we’ve had flats on safari so many times, including in front of elephants with babies." That almost doesn't sound too bad... as long as those elephants don't get angry!

We still think safaris are awesome, but this video is a humbling reminder. When you go on a safari, you're exploring the land on the animals' terms. If you get stuck in their space, you better hope they're in a good mood- and not hungry!

