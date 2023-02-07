Cruise Passenger's Joke About the Reality of Meals on the Ship Is So On-Point

If we're being honest, something that a lot of people look forward to most about vacation is the food . Not only is it fun to take a break from cooking and try new foods, but vacation basically gives you permission to live your best life — and if you're on a cruise , forget it. Having that many soft serve ice cream machines on one boat is a very dangerous thing (but it's vacation, so why not have ice cream for breakfast?).

On a cruise, most of your food is already paid for and you're basically being held captive, so if you find yourself eating more than three square meals a day... you're not the only one. In fact, this TikTok video from @mikeyb_duh really seems to illustrate this point perfectly.

To the sound of the viral audio that sounds like flip flops hitting the ground as someone is walking and shuffling their feet, we can see this man heading to the door of his stateroom.

"On my way to get my 9th meal of the day when it's only 2 pm because it's free," the video says.

Ah, yes, so he's fallen into the trap that so many of us often do when faced with all day cruise buffets!

So many people shared how much they could relate in the comments — and admitted to gaining weight after their vacations.

"My first cruise I was already drunk by 10am on my third meal," one commenter wrote.

Hey, you're on vacation, so there are no rules — and you only live once. Eat that pizza and ice cream like you mean it!

