ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PureWow

35 Wedding Anniversary Quotes That Will Give You All the Feels

By Marissa Wu
PureWow
PureWow
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dsKqA_0kfK2Cgr00

Ah, marriage . It seems like yesterday that you stood in front of family and friends (or perhaps eloped at the courthouse or on a secluded beach in an archipelago) and promised all the things. To be there when times are good...and when they’re hard. In sickness and health, for better or worse, richer or poorer. That’s a tall order for happily-ever-after, no matter how much love is involved. And whether you’re a year into marriage or 50, the grind of daily life can sometimes push those promises to the back of your mind. So, no matter what milestone you’re celebrating this year, here are 35 wedding anniversary quotes that’ll help remind you why you fell in love in the first place.

4 Mindfulness Tips for a Healthy Marriage

1. “In case you ever foolishly forget: I am never not thinking of you.” — Virginia Woolf

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3keZB3_0kfK2Cgr00

2. “In all the world, there is no heart for me like yours. In all the world, there is no love for you like mine.”— Maya Angelou

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pkAMH_0kfK2Cgr00

3. “The secret of a happy marriage is finding the right person. You know they’re right if you love to be with them all the time.” — Julia Child

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=069IFT_0kfK2Cgr00

4. “All that you are is all that I’ll ever need.” — Ed Sheeran

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l3QDo_0kfK2Cgr00

5. “Love grows more tremendously full, swift, poignant, as the years multiply.” — Zane Grey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rML4L_0kfK2Cgr00

6. “You are the finest, loveliest, tenderest, and most beautiful person I have ever known and even that is an understatement.” — F . Scott Fitzgerald

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wD4cI_0kfK2Cgr00

7. “The best love is the kind that awakens the soul; that makes us reach for more, that plants the fire in our hearts and brings peace to our minds. That’s what I hope to give you forever.” — Nicholas Sparks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HMNVY_0kfK2Cgr00

8. “Whatever our souls are made of his and mine are the same.” — Emily Brontë

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23krrI_0kfK2Cgr00

9. “For it was not into my ear you whispered, but into my heart. It was not my lips you kissed, but my soul.” — Judy Garland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iopCl_0kfK2Cgr00

10. “Grow old with me, the best is yet to be.” — Robert Browning

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BUiMj_0kfK2Cgr00

11. “The best thing to hold onto in life is each other.” — Audrey Hepburn

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IR3BN_0kfK2Cgr00

12. “You are the butter to my bread, and the breath to my life.” — Julia Child

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gO4e0_0kfK2Cgr00

13. “Life with you makes perfect sense. You're my best friend.” — Tim McGraw

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34mRBj_0kfK2Cgr00

14. “The minute I heard my first love story I started looking for you, not knowing how blind that was. Lovers don’t finally meet somewhere. They’re in each other all along.” — Rumi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DdbFr_0kfK2Cgr00

15. “A successful marriage requires falling in love many times, always with the same person.” — Mignon McLaughlin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rM157_0kfK2Cgr00

16. “For the two of us, home isn’t a place. It is a person. And we are finally home.” — Stephanie Perkins

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CgIxc_0kfK2Cgr00

17. “I’ve tried so many times to think of a new way to say it, and it’s still I love you.” — Zelda Fitzgerald

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rOxAK_0kfK2Cgr00

18. “I love you, and I will love you until I die, and if there’s a life after that, I’ll love you then.” — Cassandra Clare

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dRg3H_0kfK2Cgr00

19. “I will follow you, my love, to the edge of all our days, to our very last tomorrows.” ― Atticus Poetry

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ml7Nw_0kfK2Cgr00

20. “In life, it's not where you go, it's who you travel with.” — Charles Schulz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FmXHn_0kfK2Cgr00

21. “Some people care too much. I think it’s called love.” — Winnie the Pooh

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hnqb0_0kfK2Cgr00

22. “I'm in love with you, and I'm not in the business of denying myself the simple pleasure of saying true things.” — John Green

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nSJmN_0kfK2Cgr00

23. “It's so great to find that one special person you want to annoy for the rest of your life.” — Rita Rudner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yujKA_0kfK2Cgr00

24. “For marriage to be a success, every woman and every man should have her and his own bathroom. The end.” — Catherine Zeta-Jones

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NcSXU_0kfK2Cgr00

25. “If I know what love is, it is because of you.” — Hermann Hesse

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=158bGV_0kfK2Cgr00

26. “I love you—I am at rest with you—I have come home.” — Dorothy L. Sayers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fntRb_0kfK2Cgr00

27. “I have learned not to worry about love, but to honor its coming with all my heart.” — Alice Walker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GY1kb_0kfK2Cgr00

28. “For you see, each day I love you more, today more than yesterday and less than tomorrow.” — Rosemonde Gérard

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X4CEs_0kfK2Cgr00

29. “You might not have been my first love, but you were the love that made all other loves irrelevant.” — Rupi Kaur

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09aUiP_0kfK2Cgr00

30. “To be fully seen by somebody, then, and be loved anyhow—this is a human offering that can border on miraculous.” — Elizabeth Gilbert

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jaXm6_0kfK2Cgr00

31. “A marriage doesn't have to be perfect, but you can be perfect for each other.” — Jessica Simpson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e4IeL_0kfK2Cgr00

32. “Love that stammers, that stutters, is apt to be the love that loves best.” — Gabriela Mistral

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DOMsd_0kfK2Cgr00

33. “When a marriage works, nothing on earth can take its place.” — Helen Gahagan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e7XzO_0kfK2Cgr00

34. “Love doesn't make the world go round; love is what makes the ride worthwhile.” — Elizabeth Browning

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DWLDg_0kfK2Cgr00

35. “I will always love you.” — Whitney Houston

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LCjGa_0kfK2Cgr00

These 6 Marriage Tips Have Kept Us Out of Divorce Court

Comments / 0

Related
POPSUGAR

Salma Hayek's Daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, Is Following in Her Footsteps

Salma Hayek loves being a mother. The actor became a first-time parent at the age of 41 when she welcomed her daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, with husband François-Henri Pinault in September 2007. During an appearance on "The Oprah Winfrey Show" in April 2008, Hayek said that although it was "a little nerve-racking" to have a child later in life, she realized it was actually "the best time" for her to become a mother.
RadarOnline

John Stamos 'Devastated' His 'Full House' Family Is Unraveling Due To Scandal & Tragedy

Notorious nice guy John Stamos is heartbroken his Full House TV family has been destroyed by scandal and tragedy, RadarOnline.com has learned. "John is a get-along kind of guy," confided a pal, who said the 59-year-old screen stud — known for playing the "have mercy" heartthrob Uncle Jesse — "really believed" in the sweet values of the schmaltzy sitcom and its sequel, Fuller House.He adored how the actors projected a "loving atmosphere," the friend explained.But in 2020, that all changed when Stamos' co-star Lori Loughlin, 58, who played his loving wife Rebecca Donaldson Katsopolis, was thrown in prison for two...
Who What Wear

Don't Get Him Socks—50 Valentine's Day Gift Ideas Men Will Actually Like

Confession: I find shopping for Valentine's Day irksome all around. It's one thing to stock up on wardrobe staples for a new season, peruse the sale section, or even look for the perfect gift for special occasions. But something about finding a present that "encapsulates" your love for the special people in your life feels like too much pressure. Add on top of that the fact that so many gift ideas can be, well, tacky, and it's no surprise that so many people (myself included) can feel such strong anti–Valentine's Day sentiments.
malta

Marriage Birthday Celebration Ideas

Celebrating your marriage anniversary is a special occasion that you and your wife look forward to each year. It's a time to reflect on the love and memories that you have shared together and to show your appreciation for each other. Here are some ideas for celebrating your marriage anniversary with your wife.
Herbie J Pilato

The Origins of Valentine's Day

"When one is in love the whole world is in love?" Certainly, that old adage paints the picture that has been enhanced for decades on television and at the movies. Fans of hit TV shows like The Love Boat, and popular big-screen romantic tales such as An Affair To Remember, can attest to that.
theminaretonline.org

What Valentine’s Day means to different age groups

Not many of us might be aware of it, but Valentine’s Day has already been celebrated since the 14th century. Not much has changed since then, as Valentine’s Day was always known as a chance to express our love and gratitude for people that we love. We usually show our love to them by getting them flowers, candy, cute stuffed animals or greeting cards.
blufashion.com

Your perfect wedding preparation – engagement date reception

The old saying that you should spend three times your average monthly salary on an engagement ring was originally coined by a jewelry company that wanted you to spend as much as possible! But, as with everything else to do with your wedding, you should spend only what you can afford on the engagement ring. Diamond rings are by far the most popular choice for an engagement ring and are sold according to the four Cs: Cut The cut determines its brilliance (how sparkly it is!). Clarity The degree to which the diamond is free from internal flaws. This is what determines the price.
PureWow

PureWow

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

PureWow plays at the intersection of fun and utility. We aim to be a respite from the noise by making your life more interesting, beautiful and manageable across a breadth of pillars: beauty, food/recipes, wellness, family and fashion.

 https://www.purewow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy