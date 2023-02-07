ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whdh.com

Former Everett Public Schools superintendent found guilty of indecent assault and battery

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Former Everett Public Schools superintendent Fred Foresteire was found guilty of two counts of indecent assault and battery Thursday following a jury trial, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Everett Police Chief Steven Mazzie announced. Foresteire had been the superintendent of the Everett Public Schools for...
whdh.com

Boston City Hall employee indicted on money laundering charges

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston city employee has been stripped of her duties at city hall after being indicted on money laundering charges this week. In the meantime, her attorney has defended her character, calling Freda Brasfield an “honorable and dedicated public servant and a deeply valued member of the community.”
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Police arrest man accused in deadly Mass and Cass hit-and-run

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have made an arrest in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash near the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard last month, police announced. Police at the time said officers responded to a report of a pedestrian struck at the intersection around 10:40 p.m....
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Two men accused of trying to drill through door lock in Quincy in attempted break-in

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Two men have been accused of trying to drill through a door lock in an attempt to break into a home in Quincy on Friday, according to police. Quincy police said officers responded to a home off Ricciuti Drive around 3 a.m. Police said the victim woke up to the sounds of drilling and saw two men trying to drill through the door lock.
QUINCY, MA
whdh.com

Boston police seek public’s help in search for missing teen

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police asked for the public’s help Friday in a search for a missing East Boston teen. Police said Timothy Mason, 14, has been missing since Wednesday, Jan. 25 when police said he ran away from 99 Gladstone Street in East Boston. Police described Mason as...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

3 people found dead at a home in Andover

ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A police investigation is underway at a home in Andover Thursday morning after three people were found dead inside, according to 7NEWS sources. Officers responded to a 911 call from a home on Porter Road around 3 a.m. A large police presence remains on scene as...
ANDOVER, MA
whdh.com

Police investigation underway after 3 people found shot to death at home in Andover

ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) – A police investigation is underway at a home in Andover Thursday morning after three people were found shot to death inside, according to police. Officers responded to a 911 call from a home on Porter Road around 3 a.m. After knocking down two doors to get inside, police said they found a father, mother, and their 12-year-old son dead inside.
ANDOVER, MA
whdh.com

Boston Police searching for suspect in assault near Fenway Park

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police are searching for a suspect in connection with an assault that took place near Fenway Park last month. Police say the incident took place around 1:30 a.m. on January 8 in the area of Brookline Avenue and Lansdowne Street. An adult male victim sustained serious injuries following a physical altercation.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Boston middle school student found with knife

BOSTON (WHDH) - A middle school student at the James F. Condon School in South Boston was found in possession of a knife Thursday, according to a letter from the school’s principal to the school community. Principal Carlitta Camillo said the knife was found on Thursday morning. School staff...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

MBTA announces rail service return to Alewife as Transit Police detail charges sought against driver accused of causing shutdown

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Red Line service at Alewife station will return on Friday, Feb. 10, nearly a week after a vehicle crashed into a parking garage barrier, causing extensive damage to the facility. The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority announced the service resumption Thursday afternoon, stating that riders will only...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
whdh.com

Emu spotted roaming Brockton streets

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - An emu caught the attention of many Brockton residents when it was seen roaming the city’s streets Thursday night. Police said their phones were ringing with people who were confused about what they were seeing. Surveillance cameras outside the East Side Market in Brockton, meanwhile, captured images of the bird strolling around the neighborhood.
BROCKTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy