whdh.com
Former Everett Public Schools superintendent found guilty of indecent assault and battery
EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Former Everett Public Schools superintendent Fred Foresteire was found guilty of two counts of indecent assault and battery Thursday following a jury trial, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Everett Police Chief Steven Mazzie announced. Foresteire had been the superintendent of the Everett Public Schools for...
whdh.com
Boston City Hall employee indicted on money laundering charges
BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston city employee has been stripped of her duties at city hall after being indicted on money laundering charges this week. In the meantime, her attorney has defended her character, calling Freda Brasfield an “honorable and dedicated public servant and a deeply valued member of the community.”
whdh.com
Salisbury woman accused of fatally poisoning her boyfriend to appear in court
SALISBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Salisbury woman accused of fatally poisoning her boyfriend is set to appear in court Thursday. Judy Church, 64, is charged with the murder of 46-year-old Leroy Fowler, according to the Essex District Attorney’s Office. Prosecutors say that, on November 11 around 8 p.m., Church...
whdh.com
Police arrest man accused in deadly Mass and Cass hit-and-run
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have made an arrest in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash near the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard last month, police announced. Police at the time said officers responded to a report of a pedestrian struck at the intersection around 10:40 p.m....
whdh.com
DA: Shooting deaths of 3 family members in Andover appear to be case of domestic violence
ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities in Andover believe the shooting deaths of a father, mother and son appeared to be a case of domestic violence and a murder-suicide, according to the district attorney. In a joint-announcement, Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker and Andover Police Chief Patrick Keefe identified...
whdh.com
Two men accused of trying to drill through door lock in Quincy in attempted break-in
QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Two men have been accused of trying to drill through a door lock in an attempt to break into a home in Quincy on Friday, according to police. Quincy police said officers responded to a home off Ricciuti Drive around 3 a.m. Police said the victim woke up to the sounds of drilling and saw two men trying to drill through the door lock.
whdh.com
Attleboro man to be arraigned in connection with death of elderly woman
ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - An Attleboro man who is facing murder and arson charges in the case of an elderly woman found dead after a house fire is set to be arraigned Thursday. Police say Adam Rollins, 42, robbed and assaulted 80-year-old Judith Henriques, who later died when her home...
whdh.com
Boston police seek public’s help in search for missing teen
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police asked for the public’s help Friday in a search for a missing East Boston teen. Police said Timothy Mason, 14, has been missing since Wednesday, Jan. 25 when police said he ran away from 99 Gladstone Street in East Boston. Police described Mason as...
whdh.com
Man indicted in fatal Taunton crash now facing multiple drug trafficking charges after stash house search
A 34-year-old man already charged in connection with a fatal motor vehicle crash in Taunton last year has been indicted on numerous drug trafficking and firearm charges, according to officials. Hector Bannister-Sanchez was previously arrested and ordered to be held without bail following a crash on Kingman Road on Nov....
whdh.com
MBTA Transit Police: 15 year old arrested, 2nd teen sought after both allegedly attacked man on train
A teenager was arrested and another is being sought by MBTA Transit Police after a man was assaulted aboard a train on Wednesday. In a social media post, the police department said TPD officers at Ruggles station were alerted just before 2:30 p.m. about the assault. According to police, two...
whdh.com
3 people found dead at a home in Andover
ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A police investigation is underway at a home in Andover Thursday morning after three people were found dead inside, according to 7NEWS sources. Officers responded to a 911 call from a home on Porter Road around 3 a.m. A large police presence remains on scene as...
whdh.com
Police investigation underway after 3 people found shot to death at home in Andover
ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) – A police investigation is underway at a home in Andover Thursday morning after three people were found shot to death inside, according to police. Officers responded to a 911 call from a home on Porter Road around 3 a.m. After knocking down two doors to get inside, police said they found a father, mother, and their 12-year-old son dead inside.
whdh.com
Randolph teacher taken to hospital after unknown tablet found in coffee
RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - A teacher in Randolph was taken to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after an unknown type of tablet was found in the teacher’s cup of coffee, police said. This incident took place at Donovan Elementary School. The teacher went to the hospital as a precaution, according...
whdh.com
Boston Police searching for suspect in assault near Fenway Park
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police are searching for a suspect in connection with an assault that took place near Fenway Park last month. Police say the incident took place around 1:30 a.m. on January 8 in the area of Brookline Avenue and Lansdowne Street. An adult male victim sustained serious injuries following a physical altercation.
whdh.com
MBTA Transit Police searching for suspect who allegedly struck a 62-year-old woman
BOSTON (WHDH) - MBTA Transit Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly struck a 62-year-old woman without provocation or warning. Police say the incident happened Tuesday around 2 p.m. at the Downtown Crossing station. The victim simply passed by and said “excuse me” before the man allegedly hit her...
whdh.com
Boston middle school student found with knife
BOSTON (WHDH) - A middle school student at the James F. Condon School in South Boston was found in possession of a knife Thursday, according to a letter from the school’s principal to the school community. Principal Carlitta Camillo said the knife was found on Thursday morning. School staff...
whdh.com
Police in Auburn request public’s help in finding missing 46-year-old man
AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - The Auburn Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a 46-year-old man who went missing on Feb. 7. The department said Larry Burt, who is from South Carolina, went missing in Auburn early Tuesday morning. Officials described him as being 5’5″ and...
whdh.com
MBTA announces rail service return to Alewife as Transit Police detail charges sought against driver accused of causing shutdown
CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Red Line service at Alewife station will return on Friday, Feb. 10, nearly a week after a vehicle crashed into a parking garage barrier, causing extensive damage to the facility. The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority announced the service resumption Thursday afternoon, stating that riders will only...
whdh.com
St. John’s Prep mourns student killed in apparent double murder-suicide in Andover
DANVERS, MASS. (WHDH) - Community members came together at St. John’s Preparatory School in Danvers on Thursday to mourn the loss of 12 year old Sebastian Robinson, who authorities said was killed by his father in an apparent double murder-suicide. Officials said Robinson and his mother, Linda, were shot...
whdh.com
Emu spotted roaming Brockton streets
BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - An emu caught the attention of many Brockton residents when it was seen roaming the city’s streets Thursday night. Police said their phones were ringing with people who were confused about what they were seeing. Surveillance cameras outside the East Side Market in Brockton, meanwhile, captured images of the bird strolling around the neighborhood.
