Brockton, MA

NECN

Brockton Hospital Remains Closed After Fire

Days after a fire forced the evacuation of Brockton Hospital, the facility remains closed. More than 70 ambulances showed up Tuesday to transfer more than 170 patients after the electrical transformer fire broke out at the Massachusetts health care center. Elective procedures at Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital had previously been...
BROCKTON, MA
capecod.com

Bourne Police Chief issues statement on incident at Bourne Bridge

BOURNE -These are always the toughest community notifications. And unfortunately, I have had to make too many of these since assuming the position of Chief of Police last year. Tonight, the Bourne Police Department and Massachusetts State Police received calls reporting an individual possibly scaling the Bourne Bridge. Officers from multiple agencies responded immediately to the area, unable to locate anyone. The US Army Corps and Coast Guard began searching the Cape Cod Canal and located a 22 year old male from Wareham deceased in the water a short time later. The family has been notified. Words can not express the sorrow we feel for the young man’s family and friends and we pray for them in this dire hour.
BOURNE, MA
CBS Boston

Teenager in critical condition after fire tears through Brockton home

BOSTON – A teenager is in critical condition after a fire tore through a Brockton home early Sunday morning.It happened just after 4 a.m. at a home on Central Square.Flames started on the second floor and spread to the third.Firefighters said that when they arrived they found "several people hanging from windows on the third floor." Rescuers used ladders to get them safely to the ground.Several people were taken to the hospital, including a teenager who remains in critical condition.Brockton Fire Captain Christopher Tilton said the fire started with a candle in a second-floor bedroom.Ilda Nunes lives on the second...
BROCKTON, MA
capecoddaily.com

Restaurant worker suffers burns in Provincetown

PROVINCETOWN – A restaurant worker reportedly suffered burns Saturday afternoon. Rescuers were called to the restaurant at the Crown & Anchor motor inn on Commerical Street about 5 PM. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available. The post Restaurant worker suffers burns in Provincetown appeared first on CapeCod.com.
PROVINCETOWN, MA
capecoddaily.com

Cape Cod Commission Receives $240,000 for Road Safety

HYANNIS – A $240,000 federal grant has been awarded to the Cape Cod Commission to support roadway planning to improve safety. The commission reports that fifteen people died in motor vehicle crashes on Cape Cod roads in 2022, indicating the need for safer roads. With the money, the commission plans to conduct an analysis of […] The post Cape Cod Commission Receives $240,000 for Road Safety appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com

Firefighters respond to smoke in Yarmouth restaurant

SOUTH YARMOUTH – Firefighters were called to the Hearth ‘n Kettle Restaurant on Route 28 shortly after 6:30 AM Saturday. Crews arrived to find smoke in the restaurant. After investigation it appeared a faulty heating unit was to blame. No injuries were reported. The post Firefighters respond to smoke in Yarmouth restaurant appeared first on CapeCod.com.
YARMOUTH, MA
Turnto10.com

Car crashes into New Bedford home

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — A car crashed into a New Bedford home on Friday night. Police said a driver had a medical emergency at about 6:45 p.m. and crashed into a house on Shawmut Avenue. Video from one of the residents showed debris throughout the inside of the...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Two Cape Cod men released on $40 bail after surrounding police officer, repeatedly firing BB gun

Two Massachusetts men have been arrested after being accused of surrounding and then firing at an officer late last night. According to police, at approximately 11:00 p.m. 29-year-old Jordan Berrio of Centerville and 50-year-old Robert Carver of Hyannis, utilized their vehicles to surround and box in an unmarked Barnstable Police vehicle on Main Street in Hyannis. The two men then fired a BB gun at the driver’s side window and door, striking and causing damage to the vehicle.
BARNSTABLE, MA
CBS Boston

Uber driver escapes after being shot in Brockton

BROCKTON - An uber driver who does not want to be identified is thankful to be alive after he says he was shot while he was dropping his rider off on Ford Street in Brockton. "I could've been killed there because the guy was shooting at us," the man said. Police say the shooting happened around 10:30 Saturday morning. "I picked the guy up from one location and I was going to drop him off at the second location, and when we got there, someone started shooting at us. Four shots. Four or five shots," the man said.The driver says he sustained...
BROCKTON, MA
whdh.com

Upton police looking to identify break-in suspect

UPTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Upton Police Department is turning to the public for help identifying a break-in suspect. The break-in occurred on Pleasant Street. Anyone with information is asked to contact Upton police Det. Bergstrom at 508-529-3200 or email jbergstrom@uptonma.gov. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This...
UPTON, MA
capecoddaily.com

Two men accused of boxing in unmarked cruiser, opening fire with BB gun on police officer in Hyannis

HYANNIS, NE
capecoddaily.com

Bulletin: Upper Cape Cod Regional Technical School evacuated after reports of fire in the building

BOURNE – A fire was reported at the Upper Cape Cod Regional Technical School at 220 Sandwich Road just after 1 PM. All students were safely evacuated from the school. Firefighters arrived to find a heavy smoke condition and a second alarm was struck. Initial reports were for a possible electrical fire in the wall […] The post Bulletin: Upper Cape Cod Regional Technical School evacuated after reports of fire in the building appeared first on CapeCod.com.
BOURNE, MA
WCVB

Boston firefighters battle vehicle fire inside I-93 tunnel

BOSTON — Rush-hour traffic in downtown Boston was impacted Thursday afternoon by a vehicle fire in the Interstate 93 tunnels that travel underneath the city. According to Massachusetts State Police, the vehicle caught fire on the southbound side of the highway just south of the exit for the Mass. Pike.
BOSTON, MA

