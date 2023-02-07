Read full article on original website
Teen in critical condition, 5 people rescued after overnight house fire in Brockton
Multiple people were rescued and taken to the hospital in an overnight house fire in Brockton.
NECN
Brockton Hospital Remains Closed After Fire
Days after a fire forced the evacuation of Brockton Hospital, the facility remains closed. More than 70 ambulances showed up Tuesday to transfer more than 170 patients after the electrical transformer fire broke out at the Massachusetts health care center. Elective procedures at Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital had previously been...
capecod.com
Bourne Police Chief issues statement on incident at Bourne Bridge
BOURNE -These are always the toughest community notifications. And unfortunately, I have had to make too many of these since assuming the position of Chief of Police last year. Tonight, the Bourne Police Department and Massachusetts State Police received calls reporting an individual possibly scaling the Bourne Bridge. Officers from multiple agencies responded immediately to the area, unable to locate anyone. The US Army Corps and Coast Guard began searching the Cape Cod Canal and located a 22 year old male from Wareham deceased in the water a short time later. The family has been notified. Words can not express the sorrow we feel for the young man’s family and friends and we pray for them in this dire hour.
capecoddaily.com
Restaurant worker suffers burns in Provincetown
PROVINCETOWN – A restaurant worker reportedly suffered burns Saturday afternoon. Rescuers were called to the restaurant at the Crown & Anchor motor inn on Commerical Street about 5 PM. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available. The post Restaurant worker suffers burns in Provincetown appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Cape Cod Commission Receives $240,000 for Road Safety
HYANNIS – A $240,000 federal grant has been awarded to the Cape Cod Commission to support roadway planning to improve safety. The commission reports that fifteen people died in motor vehicle crashes on Cape Cod roads in 2022, indicating the need for safer roads. With the money, the commission plans to conduct an analysis of […] The post Cape Cod Commission Receives $240,000 for Road Safety appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Firefighters respond to smoke in Yarmouth restaurant
SOUTH YARMOUTH – Firefighters were called to the Hearth ‘n Kettle Restaurant on Route 28 shortly after 6:30 AM Saturday. Crews arrived to find smoke in the restaurant. After investigation it appeared a faulty heating unit was to blame. No injuries were reported. The post Firefighters respond to smoke in Yarmouth restaurant appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Serious crash on Route 9 in Wellesley closes traffic to one lane, victim transported by MedFlight
A serious crash on Route 9 in Wellesley closed down traffic to one lane, Saturday morning.
Turnto10.com
Car crashes into New Bedford home
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — A car crashed into a New Bedford home on Friday night. Police said a driver had a medical emergency at about 6:45 p.m. and crashed into a house on Shawmut Avenue. Video from one of the residents showed debris throughout the inside of the...
fallriverreporter.com
Two Cape Cod men released on $40 bail after surrounding police officer, repeatedly firing BB gun
Two Massachusetts men have been arrested after being accused of surrounding and then firing at an officer late last night. According to police, at approximately 11:00 p.m. 29-year-old Jordan Berrio of Centerville and 50-year-old Robert Carver of Hyannis, utilized their vehicles to surround and box in an unmarked Barnstable Police vehicle on Main Street in Hyannis. The two men then fired a BB gun at the driver’s side window and door, striking and causing damage to the vehicle.
Uber driver escapes after being shot in Brockton
BROCKTON - An uber driver who does not want to be identified is thankful to be alive after he says he was shot while he was dropping his rider off on Ford Street in Brockton. "I could've been killed there because the guy was shooting at us," the man said. Police say the shooting happened around 10:30 Saturday morning. "I picked the guy up from one location and I was going to drop him off at the second location, and when we got there, someone started shooting at us. Four shots. Four or five shots," the man said.The driver says he sustained...
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford good samaritan races to aid of injured man after car accident
“New Bedford Guide can you share this post of appreciation for this young lady? She didn’t hesitate for a second to park her car on the side of the road to help me and my neighbor assist the gentleman that came off the road in his car and ended up hitting the unit where my mom lives.
whdh.com
Upton police looking to identify break-in suspect
UPTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Upton Police Department is turning to the public for help identifying a break-in suspect. The break-in occurred on Pleasant Street. Anyone with information is asked to contact Upton police Det. Bergstrom at 508-529-3200 or email jbergstrom@uptonma.gov. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This...
One woman dead, one person injured, juvenile arrested after double-stabbing in Jamaica Plain
One woman is dead, one person is injured, and a minor was arrested after double-stabbing in Jamaica Plain, police say
capecoddaily.com
capecoddaily.com
Bulletin: Upper Cape Cod Regional Technical School evacuated after reports of fire in the building
BOURNE – A fire was reported at the Upper Cape Cod Regional Technical School at 220 Sandwich Road just after 1 PM. All students were safely evacuated from the school. Firefighters arrived to find a heavy smoke condition and a second alarm was struck. Initial reports were for a possible electrical fire in the wall […] The post Bulletin: Upper Cape Cod Regional Technical School evacuated after reports of fire in the building appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Free Bird: Police corral escaped emu roaming Brockton
A bird of a different kind of feather was spotted roaming the streets of Brockton Thursday night.
wgbh.org
'It would destroy me': Neighbors in path of new Sagamore Bridge dread losing their homes
The state’s plan to replace the Cape Cod bridges could send the new Sagamore Bridge directly through the Round Hill subdivision off Sandwich Road. Longtime residents have a lot to say. CAI reporter Jennette Barnes went out to speak with them. I’m knocking on doors in a small subdivision...
WCVB
Boston firefighters battle vehicle fire inside I-93 tunnel
BOSTON — Rush-hour traffic in downtown Boston was impacted Thursday afternoon by a vehicle fire in the Interstate 93 tunnels that travel underneath the city. According to Massachusetts State Police, the vehicle caught fire on the southbound side of the highway just south of the exit for the Mass. Pike.
Boston Hospital Receives Airlifted Driver Trapped In Serious Car Crash
A Boston Medflight helicopter was needed to transport the victim of a catastrophic car crash who was trapped in the vehicle. A helicopter brought the driver to a Boston hospital.Hanson Fire DepartmentFirefighters responded to a car crash on Brook Street in Hanson around 4:00 a.m. on Thursd…
