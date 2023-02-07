Read full article on original website
Spinal Elements names Ron Lloyd as president and CEO
Carlsbad, Calif.-based Spinal Elements named Ron Lloyd as president and CEO. Mr. Lloyd takes over the role following the departure of Jason Blain, co-founder and former president and CEO of the company, according to a Feb. 9 news release. Spinal Elements is a spine technology company that develops and manufactures...
Orthopedics goes global: 6 international moves, partnerships
From a new acquisition in Ireland to a clinic opening in Abu Dhabi, U.S. orthopedic companies and practices are expanding internationally in 2023. Here are six global updates since Dec. 19:. 1. Orthopedic billing and bracing services company Breg partnered with an international supplier to enter the Chinese market. 2....
Bluegrass Orthopaedics appoints senior VP
Lexington, Ky.-based Bluegrass Orthopaedics hired Dean Hanlon to be its senior vice president. Mr. Hanlon previously spent more than a decade as ambulatory director of clinical operations for orthopaedics and neurosciences at Lexington-based UK Healthcare. He most recently served as enterprise director of rehabilitation services for the same organization, according to a Feb. 9 news release. He also has experience working as a physical therapist and in administrative roles for hospitals in New York.
Dr. Kris Radcliff's spine practice adds digital scheduling tool
Kris Radcliff, MD, added the CaseCTRL platform at his practice, Spinal DISC Center. according to a Feb. 7 LinkedIn post from the medtech company. CaseCTRL is an end-to-end surgical scheduling and coordination platform. It uses artificial intelligence and automation to reduce operational costs and administrative burden by 70 percent. Dr....
