Lexington, Ky.-based Bluegrass Orthopaedics hired Dean Hanlon to be its senior vice president. Mr. Hanlon previously spent more than a decade as ambulatory director of clinical operations for orthopaedics and neurosciences at Lexington-based UK Healthcare. He most recently served as enterprise director of rehabilitation services for the same organization, according to a Feb. 9 news release. He also has experience working as a physical therapist and in administrative roles for hospitals in New York.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO