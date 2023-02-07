MassDOT is closing some lanes and ramps this week to test wrong way vehicle detection systems. Each of the closures will run from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. the next morning. Som eof the closures happening this week are on I-93 north near Exit 17, the Mass Pike east near exit 135, and Route 3 south near exit 183 in Chelmsford.

CHELMSFORD, MA ・ 5 HOURS AGO