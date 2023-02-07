Read full article on original website
$2,900 per month could hit million of California residents' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit million of California residents' bank accounts.Photo byTimis AlexandraonUnsplash.
Seniors who qualify for Medicare see drop in dental care
Without dental coverage, many American seniors on Medicare stop getting the fillings and crowns they may need, a new study finds.
CVS wants to be the doctor for Medicare patients
CVS is buying a primary care doctor's network, moving the pharmacy deeper into providing physician services for patients.
pharmacytimes.com
Bacteria May Cause Anti-Immunotherapy Activity in Patients With Lung Cancer
Investigators hope that new findings can cultivate new methods of facilitating immune response to attack lung tumors. Current immunotherapies may be less effective for patients with lung cancer because bacteria in their lungs create an environment that suppresses T lymphocyte (T-cell) activation, according to a new study published in Immunity. Dysfunctional T cells are unable to attack cancer cells and decrease immune response, according to the investigators.
MedicalXpress
Study finds primary care physicians increasingly treat mental health concerns
A new study has found that patients are increasingly likely to discuss mental health concerns with the doctor they often know best: their primary care physician. Investigators from Brigham and Women's Hospital, a founding member of the Mass General Brigham healthcare system, compared national data on primary care visits from 2006 and 2007 to data from 2016 and 2018, finding that the proportion of visits addressing mental health concerns rose by almost 50 percent.
CVS just struck a $10.6 billion deal with Oak Street Health to become a one-stop shop for healthcare
CVS will buy Oak Street Health for $10.6 billion, adding clinics and other primary care abilities to its growing list of healthcare operations.
pharmacytimes.com
Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Change Treatment Landscape for Metastatic Cervical Cancer
Approval of a novel antibody-drug conjugate ushers in new second-line option. Cervical cancer is the fourth most common cancer for women worldwide, with an estimated 13,000 cases diagnosed and 4000 deaths recorded each year.1 Human papillomavirus (HPV) remains the most prominent risk factor for cervical cancer. Screenings, including Papanicolaou tests and HPV tests, and preventive HPV vaccines can reduce the incidence of cervical cancer. However, limited access to these prevention measures due to health disparities can increase the rate of cervical cancer in underserved patient populations.1,2.
pharmacytimes.com
Study Finds Methotrexate Use May Increase the Risk of Skin Cancer
Several studies have noted a potential link between methotrexate and an increased risk of skin cancer. Methotrexate (MTX) may increase a person’s risk of basal cell carcinoma (BCC), cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (cSCC), or cutaneous malignant melanoma (CMM), according to a study published in the journal Nature. The current findings do not suggest that there is a dose-dependent increased risk of CMM with MTX. Conversely, when the cumulative dose increased, MTX appeared to worsen the risks of developing BCC and cSCC, according to the investigators.
Quartz
More than half of US nursing homes are unprofitable—and it's about to get a lot worse
When the pandemic emergency declarations end on May 11, so too will covid-era government subsidies. And when that happens, perhaps no industry will be more affected than the nursing home industry. That’s why the American Health Care Association (AHCA) is sounding the alarm. The group, which which represents thousands of...
pharmacytimes.com
FDA Approves Dostarlimab-gxly for Recurrent, Advanced Mismatch Repair-Deficient Endometrial Cancer
Earlier this week, the FDA Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee also voted 8 to 5 in support of data for dostarlimab-gxly in rectal cancer. The FDA has approved dostarlimab-gxly (Jemperli; GSK) for the treatment of adults with mismatch repair-deficient (dMMR) recurrent or advanced endometrial cancer that has progressed on or following a prior platinum-containing regimen in any setting and are not candidates for curative surgery or radiation.1.
Chemicals found in shampoo can increase women’s risk of diabetes
Phthalates are even added to fragrances to help the scent last longer on the skin. The post Chemicals found in shampoo can increase women’s risk of diabetes appeared first on Talker.
pharmacytimes.com
Study: Dual Blood Thinners Are Under-Prescribed After Minor Stroke
Men were more likely than women to be prescribed dual blood-thinning therapy following a minor stroke or transient ischemic attack. According to a recent study, fewer than half of patients were prescribed dual blood-thinning therapy after a minor stroke or transient ischemic attack (TIA), despite evidence that starting 2 anti-platelet blood thinning medications may reduce the short-term risk of recurrent stroke. The treatment regimen was particularly under-prescribed among women, according to the findings presented at the American Stroke Association’s International Stroke Conference 2023.
pharmacytimes.com
Pembrolizumab Improves Progression-Free Survival as First-Line Therapy for Advanced, Recurrent Endometrial Carcinoma
Trial meets its primary endpoint of progression-free survival regardless of mismatch repair status in patients with stage 3 or 4 or recurrent endometrial carcinoma. New results from the phase 3 NRG-GY018 show that pembrolizumab plus chemotherapy improved progression-free survival (PFS) as a first-line treatment for patients with stage 3 or 4 or recurrent endometrial carcinoma, regardless of mismatch repair status.
Big Changes Are Coming to U.S. Health Care as Pandemic Emergencies Expire
WEDNESDAY, Feb. 8, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Americans received unprecedented access to health care during the pandemic, including hassle-free public insurance and free tests, treatments and vaccines for COVID-19. Now, they need to prepare for most of that to unwind, experts say. “Essentially, Congress and the administration moved to a...
The high cost of diabetes drugs has led to a flourishing black market
When Rena Rossi, 41, was diagnosed with a rare type of diabetes at age 36, one of the first things she did was seek out other people living with the illness. The easiest way to do that was through social media and online groups dedicated to diabetes. The groups she...
pharmacytimes.com
Clinical Insights Into Advancements in Epithelial Ovarian Cancer Treatment
PARP inhibitors in particular have changed the therapeutic landscape for EOC. Ovarian cancer is one of the mostcommon gynecologic cancers andholds the highest mortality rateamong cancers that affect the female reproductive system.1 It is a difficult-to-treat disease because of the limited number of targeted therapy options available and a high rate of recurrence.2.
pharmacytimes.com
Major Adverse Pregnancy Outcome Associated With 2-Fold Increase in Relative Rate of Ischemic Heart Disease
Multiple adverse outcomes were associated with an even higher risk of heart disease. Adverse pregnancy outcomes were associated with long-term risk of ischemic heart disease, which was only partially explained by familial factors, according to a new study published in BMJ. There were 5 major adverse pregnancy outcomes evaluated in the study—preterm delivery, small for gestational age, pre-eclampsia, other hypertensive disorders of pregnancy, and gestational diabetes.
Here's why Medicaid coverage and free COVID tests, treatments will soon change
About 15 million may lose health insurance in May when the COVID emergency ends. Meanwhile, free vaccines and treatments will end by summer.
beckersdental.com
New legislation seeks to expand coverage of medically necessary dental care under Medicare
U.S. Rep. Steve Cohen, D-Tenn., introduced a bill that would provide Medicare beneficiaries additional coverage for medically necessary dental services. The Medicare Medically Necessary Dental Care Act would provide coverage for Medicare part B patients requiring dental services in conjunction with prosthetic heart valve replacement and organ transplantation as well as cancer diagnoses of the head or neck, lymphoma and leukemia.
pharmacytimes.com
Help Patients Identify Risks for Premature Coronary Artery Disease
Despite medical advances in the past few decades, rates of PCAD in patients with diabetes, hypertension, obesity continue to rise. Heart disease is a broad term that covers several conditions, such as arrhythmias, congenital heart defects, coronary artery disease (CAD), disease of the heart muscles, and disease of the heart valves. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in men, women, and individuals of most ethnic and racial groups in the United States. This includes individuals who are Black, Alaska Native, Hispanic, and Indigenous, as well as White men. For women who are Alaska Native, Asian American, Hispanic, Indigenous, or Pacific Islander, heart disease is second only to cancer.1.
