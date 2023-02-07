Read full article on original website
95.5 FM WIFC
Victim Identified in Fatal Lincoln County Crash
MERRILL, WI (WSAU) – More information about last night’s fatal crash has been released by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. Jean Clarice Streicher, 85, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Sheriff’s office. Streicher’s vehicle was traveling northbound from Tannery Road when it was struck by a vehicle carrying two individuals traveling westbound on US Highway 8.
cwbradio.com
Marathon County Sheriff Announces Promotion of Deputy to Detective
The Marathon County Sheriff is happy to announce the promotion of Deputy Adam Johnson to the rank of Detective. Detective Johnson began his employment with the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office on July 18, 2018, when he was hired as a patrol deputy. Prior to coming to the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, Detective Johnson served as a deputy at the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office.
cwbradio.com
Crews Respond to Fire at Wausau Laundromat
Crews responded to a fire at a laundromat in Wausau Monday afternoon. The fire occurred at Wausau Cleaners on West Stewart Avenue around 1:30pm. The fire started in one of the dryers, but crews were able to put out the fire quickly. The fire caused heavy smoke, but it was...
thecitypages.com
Marathon County Sheriff’s Office says they’re investigating weekend shooting
Marathon County Sheriff’s Office officials say they are investigating a shooting that occurred in the town of Wausau over the weekend. Investigators say suspect 29-year-old Desmond Mayo shot 38-year-old several times in the late evening hours of Saturday. The victim, who police did not identify, drove himself to the hospital to be treated for the wounds.
95.5 FM WIFC
Merrill Seeking Development Proposals for Pine Ridge Plaza Land
MERRILL, WI (WSAU) — The City of Merrill has issued a request for proposals on a two-acre plot of land near Pine Ridge Avenu and East Main Street. The parcel is part of the Pine Ridge Plaza commercial area near US 51. The area is zoned for commercial use which could include commercial, financial, restaurant, or other uses. The city’s redevelopment authority is also open to the possibility of the space being used for the expansion of an existing business.
Crews called to Wausau fire
Wausau fire crews were called Monday to the scene of a blaze at a dry cleaner on the city’s west side. The first call came through at about 1:20 p.m. at 3820 Stewart Ave. in Wausau. Crews extinguished the blaze upon arrival and began ventilating the building. No injuries...
95.5 FM WIFC
City of Marshfield Gifted Buffalo Building, Could House Police Department
MARSHFIELD, WI (WSAU) — A building gifted to the City of Marshfield could become the new home of the Police Department. Chief Jody Geurink says it would be a major blessing for his department, which is struggling with cramped work and storage space. “[Right now] we have two desks...
WSAW
Shooting suspect wanted by Marathon County authorities believed to be in another state
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -- An arrest warrant has been issued for 29-year-old man authorities said is a suspect in a shooting that occurred over the weekend in the town of Wausau. The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office said a 38-year-old man was shot late Saturday evening on Mcintosh Road. Authorities said the victim was shot multiple times before driving himself to a local hospital.
95.5 FM WIFC
Central Wisconsin Lawmaker Proposes Lifetime Fishing License
MADISON, WI (WSAU) — A Stevens Point lawmaker is reviving a proposal for the sale of a lifetime fishing license for Wisconsin residents. Patrick Testin introduced the proposal this week in Madison, saying it would be a way to help promote the sport and the outdoors in Wisconsin. “Republicans...
3 charged in Wausau man’s overdose death
Three people are facing an array of criminal charges after a man was found dead of an apparent drug overdose this week at a Wausau sober living apartment. Police and emergency crews were dispatched at about 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 10 to the 1100 block of West Bridge Street for a report of a man found dead in an apartment who was cold to the touch. A needle was found next to the man’s body, according to court documents.
Lac Du Flambeau man charged with domestic abuse in three Wisconsin counties
Wisconsin authorities said Frank R. Schuman, 29 of Lac Du Flambeau, has been charged with 15 counts related to domestic abuse and battery.
WSAW
1 arrested following Marshfield pursuit
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - One person has been arrested and is in the Wood County Jail following a pursuit Wednesday morning in Marshfield. Marshfield Police said the pursuit lasted 3 miles and reached speeds of 60 mph. A 43-year-old Eagle River man and a 41-year-old passenger from Rhinelander were in...
antigotimes.com
City of Antigo and Langlade Co. Police Reports
Crime Stoppers Tip of the Week: Lock your house & garage, always. Officers responded to a suspicious person call near 10th Ave. after a caller reported there was a female on a bike trying to get into a storage unit for about 20mins. When officers arrived they confirmed it was her own storage unit but she had lost the keys for it.
wxpr.org
DOJ announces domestic abuse charges in three counties against Vilas County man
A Lac du Flambeau man is facing 15 counts related to domestic abuse and battery in three counties. The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation announced the charges against Frank Schuman Thursday. The DOJ says the incidents happened over nine months against three different people. Schuman faces charges...
WSAW
Oneida County town supervisor facing election fraud charges
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is recommending a town supervisor face criminal charges related to election fraud. James Staskiewicz, 69, was arrested Wednesday. He’s facing seven counts of forgery, one count of election fraud, and one count of misconduct in public office. According to...
cwbradio.com
Marshfield Police Department Arrests Man After High Speed Chase
A 43-year-old Eagle River man, known to have a Felony Body Only Warrant through Department of Corrections, attempted to flee from Marshfield Police Officers after a traffic stop was initiated. The pursuit reached speeds of 60 mph and went a distance of 3 miles. A pursuit intervention technique was attempted...
95.5 FM WIFC
Man Taken Into Custody After Police Chase
MARSHFIELD, WI (WSAU) – An Eagle River man made an attempt to elude Marshfield Police following a traffic stop on Wednesday. According to police, the suspect was known to have a warrant from the Department of Corrections and led officers on a 3 mile pursuit that reached speeds of up to 60 mph. Officers used a PIT tactic to bring the suspect to a stop.
95.5 FM WIFC
Stevens Point Fire Department Receives Coveted Grant
STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) – FEMA has announced that the Stevens Point Fire Department has been awarded an Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG). The grant will be used to upgrade the department’s Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) equipment, which aids in protecting firefighter’s airways and lungs from toxic gases. The department’s SCBA equipment has not been upgraded since 2009, and it is recommended that the equipment be replaced every 15 years.
cwbradio.com
Several Arrested After Search Warrant Executed During Jackson County Investigation
An Alma Center man was arrested in connection to a Jackson County drug investigation. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, on January 31st, around 9:01am, they searched an address on South Alma Center Road, in the Town of Alma, in Jackson County in regard to a drug investigation.
95.5 FM WIFC
Stabbing outside of tavern
UNITY, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – An 18-year-old Abbotsford man faces attempted first-degree intentional homicide charges after a stabbing outside a tavern in Unity. Leovigildo Cruz Hernandez had his initial appearance in court on Wednesday. The incident happened on January 22 around 2am. Police were dispatched to a bar on Front...
