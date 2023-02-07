ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marathon County, WI

95.5 FM WIFC

Victim Identified in Fatal Lincoln County Crash

MERRILL, WI (WSAU) – More information about last night’s fatal crash has been released by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. Jean Clarice Streicher, 85, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Sheriff’s office. Streicher’s vehicle was traveling northbound from Tannery Road when it was struck by a vehicle carrying two individuals traveling westbound on US Highway 8.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
cwbradio.com

Marathon County Sheriff Announces Promotion of Deputy to Detective

The Marathon County Sheriff is happy to announce the promotion of Deputy Adam Johnson to the rank of Detective. Detective Johnson began his employment with the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office on July 18, 2018, when he was hired as a patrol deputy. Prior to coming to the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, Detective Johnson served as a deputy at the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
cwbradio.com

Crews Respond to Fire at Wausau Laundromat

Crews responded to a fire at a laundromat in Wausau Monday afternoon. The fire occurred at Wausau Cleaners on West Stewart Avenue around 1:30pm. The fire started in one of the dryers, but crews were able to put out the fire quickly. The fire caused heavy smoke, but it was...
thecitypages.com

Marathon County Sheriff’s Office says they’re investigating weekend shooting

Marathon County Sheriff’s Office officials say they are investigating a shooting that occurred in the town of Wausau over the weekend. Investigators say suspect 29-year-old Desmond Mayo shot 38-year-old several times in the late evening hours of Saturday. The victim, who police did not identify, drove himself to the hospital to be treated for the wounds.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

Merrill Seeking Development Proposals for Pine Ridge Plaza Land

MERRILL, WI (WSAU) — The City of Merrill has issued a request for proposals on a two-acre plot of land near Pine Ridge Avenu and East Main Street. The parcel is part of the Pine Ridge Plaza commercial area near US 51. The area is zoned for commercial use which could include commercial, financial, restaurant, or other uses. The city’s redevelopment authority is also open to the possibility of the space being used for the expansion of an existing business.
MERRILL, WI
WausauPilot

Crews called to Wausau fire

Wausau fire crews were called Monday to the scene of a blaze at a dry cleaner on the city’s west side. The first call came through at about 1:20 p.m. at 3820 Stewart Ave. in Wausau. Crews extinguished the blaze upon arrival and began ventilating the building. No injuries...
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Shooting suspect wanted by Marathon County authorities believed to be in another state

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -- An arrest warrant has been issued for 29-year-old man authorities said is a suspect in a shooting that occurred over the weekend in the town of Wausau. The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office said a 38-year-old man was shot late Saturday evening on Mcintosh Road. Authorities said the victim was shot multiple times before driving himself to a local hospital.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

Central Wisconsin Lawmaker Proposes Lifetime Fishing License

MADISON, WI (WSAU) — A Stevens Point lawmaker is reviving a proposal for the sale of a lifetime fishing license for Wisconsin residents. Patrick Testin introduced the proposal this week in Madison, saying it would be a way to help promote the sport and the outdoors in Wisconsin. “Republicans...
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

3 charged in Wausau man’s overdose death

Three people are facing an array of criminal charges after a man was found dead of an apparent drug overdose this week at a Wausau sober living apartment. Police and emergency crews were dispatched at about 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 10 to the 1100 block of West Bridge Street for a report of a man found dead in an apartment who was cold to the touch. A needle was found next to the man’s body, according to court documents.
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

1 arrested following Marshfield pursuit

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - One person has been arrested and is in the Wood County Jail following a pursuit Wednesday morning in Marshfield. Marshfield Police said the pursuit lasted 3 miles and reached speeds of 60 mph. A 43-year-old Eagle River man and a 41-year-old passenger from Rhinelander were in...
MARSHFIELD, WI
antigotimes.com

City of Antigo and Langlade Co. Police Reports

Crime Stoppers Tip of the Week: Lock your house & garage, always. Officers responded to a suspicious person call near 10th Ave. after a caller reported there was a female on a bike trying to get into a storage unit for about 20mins. When officers arrived they confirmed it was her own storage unit but she had lost the keys for it.
ANTIGO, WI
WSAW

Oneida County town supervisor facing election fraud charges

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is recommending a town supervisor face criminal charges related to election fraud. James Staskiewicz, 69, was arrested Wednesday. He’s facing seven counts of forgery, one count of election fraud, and one count of misconduct in public office. According to...
ONEIDA COUNTY, WI
cwbradio.com

Marshfield Police Department Arrests Man After High Speed Chase

A 43-year-old Eagle River man, known to have a Felony Body Only Warrant through Department of Corrections, attempted to flee from Marshfield Police Officers after a traffic stop was initiated. The pursuit reached speeds of 60 mph and went a distance of 3 miles. A pursuit intervention technique was attempted...
MARSHFIELD, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

Man Taken Into Custody After Police Chase

MARSHFIELD, WI (WSAU) – An Eagle River man made an attempt to elude Marshfield Police following a traffic stop on Wednesday. According to police, the suspect was known to have a warrant from the Department of Corrections and led officers on a 3 mile pursuit that reached speeds of up to 60 mph. Officers used a PIT tactic to bring the suspect to a stop.
MARSHFIELD, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

Stevens Point Fire Department Receives Coveted Grant

STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) – FEMA has announced that the Stevens Point Fire Department has been awarded an Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG). The grant will be used to upgrade the department’s Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) equipment, which aids in protecting firefighter’s airways and lungs from toxic gases. The department’s SCBA equipment has not been upgraded since 2009, and it is recommended that the equipment be replaced every 15 years.
STEVENS POINT, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

Stabbing outside of tavern

UNITY, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – An 18-year-old Abbotsford man faces attempted first-degree intentional homicide charges after a stabbing outside a tavern in Unity. Leovigildo Cruz Hernandez had his initial appearance in court on Wednesday. The incident happened on January 22 around 2am. Police were dispatched to a bar on Front...
UNITY, WI

