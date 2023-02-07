Read full article on original website
A Young Boy Came Out To His Mom As Gay And Then He DisappearedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedManhattan, NY
New York government wants to spend $1 billion on housing migrantsJake WellsNew York City, NY
Migrants who left NYC for Canada with free bus tickets have changed their minds and are coming back: "Lots of snow"Amarie M.New York City, NY
A surge in migrants after they are told that the US will give them free bus tickets to CanadaAnita DurairajEl Paso, TX
This Hudson Valley Home is so Terrifying it has Been Legally Declared Haunted by New York StateTravel MavenNyack, NY
brickunderground.com
From the UES to East Harlem: I wanted a bigger place so now I'm renting a penthouse
Chandler loved living on the Upper East Side, but rising rents pushed her to look farther north. She happily landed in a much bigger apartment with private outdoor space in East Harlem, where she's still close enough to her favorite haunts. I was born at Columbia Presbyterian Hospital on the...
5 Black-Owned, Brooklyn Bred Brands You Absolutely Need In Your Closet
It’s no secret that New York is one of the most stylish cities in the world. From Harlem to the Upper East Side, SoHo to Flatbush, each corner of NYC has its own signature style that has been immortalized in pop culture. Whether you grew up watching Sex and The City, are a fan of Hip-Hop, consider yourself a hipster, or all of the above, it’s impossible to ignore the impact that the Big Apple has had on fashion for decades. Fashion is one of the things that make New York, New York. It’s not just about what you see people wearing, but how the outfit is styled and where the pieces come from. And sometimes, it’s right under your nose. Over the last ten years, there has been a rise in Black Owned businesses born in the city.
This Long Island pizza joint has been rated one of the best in the U.S. by Yelp users
We'll preface this by saying that we absolutely do not understand this new Yelp ranking supposedly focusing on the best pizza shops in the United States. None of the entries make sense and we’re not entirely sure how the methodology came about—but we feel like it’s our duty to report that, apparently, according to the reviews website, a mom-and-pop store in Massapequa is one of the very best destinations of its kind in New York, landing at the No. 6 spot on the top 100 list.
One of the Largest Cruise Ships Is Coming to Red Hook, Along With Its Exhaust
In December, Mayor Eric Adams announced to great fanfare MSC Cruise’s forthcoming year-round operations from the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal (BCT). The ships, the mayor said, would bring thousands of tourist dollars to New York City.But the vessels will also bring toxic diesel exhaust to the local community.Over the course of a single day, a docked and idling cruise ship...
Dear Spider-Man: A collection of kids’ letters to the webbed superhero are shared this new exhibit
Spider-Man, New York City’s very own neighborhood superhero, has been capturing the hearts and imaginations of kids (and adults) for decades. This affection has spilled out onto pages and pages of letters children have written over time and sent to what has been known as Spider-Man/Peter Parker’s address.
These knitters re-created the NYC subway and it’s uncannily accurate
As they stood at 49th Street Station back in 2019, knitters Sue Hunter and Karima Sundarji realized how much the subway's mosaic signs mimicked knitting patterns. That sparked an idea to knit tributes to the NYC subway—and now, four years later, they've created an entire subway car interior made out of textiles.
tourcounsel.com
The Mall at Bay Plaza | Shopping center in New York City
Bay Plaza Shopping Center is a shopping center on the south side of Co-op City, Bronx, New York City. In addition to various department stores and shops, such as Macy's, JCPenney, Staples, and Old Navy, it has a multiplex movie theater, several restaurants, a fitness club, and some office space. Constructed from 1987 to 1988 by Prestige Properties, the shopping center is located between Bartow and Baychester Avenues, just outside Sections 4 and 5 of Co-op City, on an open lot that was the site of the Freedomland U.S.A. amusement park between 1960 and 1964.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
City proposes complete redesign of Third Ave on Upper East Side
City transportation officials on Wednesday night unveiled a proposal to overhaul Third Avenue between 59th and 96th streets on the Upper East Side, converting some of the five northbound motor vehicle lanes with bus, bike and pedestrian-oriented infrastructure. The Department of Transportation, in redesigning the corridor, intends to replace two...
pix11.com
NYC to build new public high school in Brooklyn
New York City is building a new public high school in Bay Ridge to alleviate overcrowding at two other Brooklyn schools, officials said on Wednesday. New York City is building a new public high school in Bay Ridge to alleviate overcrowding at two other Brooklyn schools, officials said on Wednesday.
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Waitlist Launches for 260 Gold Street in Downtown Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery waitlist has launched for 260 Gold Street, a 13-story residential building in Downtown Brooklyn. Designed by J. Frankl Architects and developed by Bruman Realty, the structure yields 286 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 86 units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $76,835 to $215,150.
OnlyInYourState
This Tiny Restaurant In New York Always Has A Line Out The Door, And There’s A Reason Why
There are approximately 1,600 pizza places in New York City, and that means there are many times that in the state of New York. So many of them are good that it’s hard to crown a winner as The Very Best, but one that is a contender without a doubt is Di Fara Pizza in Brooklyn. Not only has this place been serving pizza since 1965, but the same guy – owner Domenico DeMarco – made all the pizzas until his passing last year. Fortunately, even after DeMarco’s passing, Di Fara Pizza is still legendary and is still what dreams are made of. It should be no surprise to anyone that there’s almost always a wait when getting a slice or a pie there. In fact, there’s often a line that reaches quite a ways down the block. If you’re looking for a New York restaurant with a line out the door that’s worth the wait, this is the one. Read on to learn more about it.
Let me tell you—NYC’s neighborhood map is fine as it is
“Let Me Tell You” is a series of columns from our expert editors about NYC living, including the best things to do, where to eat and drink, and what to see at the theater. They publish each Wednesday so you’re hearing from us each week. Last month, News Editor Anna Rahmanan argued that sample sales in NYC are the “concrete jungle” everyone talks about.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
$35M property in Williamsburg sells to foreign investor REDA
TerraCRG and Rosewood Realty, have brokered the $34,926,000 sale of 50 North 1st Street, a 46-unit multifamily building in Williams- burg, to Reda Capital. Daniel Lebor and Matt Cosentino of TerraCRG along with Aaron Jungreis, Ben Khakshoor, and Alex Fuchs from Rosewood Realty exclusively represented the Kushner Companies. “50 North...
Best Pizza: Westchester Eatery Ranks High On Yelp's Brand-New List Of Top 100 In US
Seven New York eateries are among Yelp's brand-new 2023 Top 100 list for best pizza spots in the United States.Yelp says the list is based on reviews and comments by readers.The highest-ranked New York pizzeria on the list is on Long Island: Saverio’s Authentic Pizza Napoletana in Massape…
Doordashers Hidden From View By Manhattan Elite
Of the many indignities food delivery guys suffer, there is one unexpected throwback insult in the mix that harkens back to the "colored" entrances from the Jim Crow South. Food delivery people are rarely if ever members of Manhattan's elite income bracket. And given their job, the grunts who perform this vital service don't dress in tuxedos before they head out to work. Generally, they're bundled up immigrants clad in helmets and work clothing - with a bix boxy backpack hanging off their shoulders.
Launch of full LIRR service at Grand Central Madison has a date
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — Grand Central Madison will launch into full Long Island Rail Road service starting at the end of February. The full slate of trains will come to the new Midtown transportation hub starting Feb. 27, MTA CEO Janno Lieber said at an unrelated event on Wednesday. This follows a trial run of […]
1 injured after piece of facade falls from Brooklyn building
NEW YORK -- Bricks and debris rained down from a construction site in Downtown Brooklyn on Wednesday, injuring one person.It happened at Court and Montague streets.The Department of Buildings says while workers were repairing the facade on the second floor of a building, a large piece of stone became dislodged and fell onto a sidewalk shed.According to the DOB, the shed was damaged by the stone and pieces of wood debris from the shed struck a pedestrian.The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.A partial stop work order has been issued.The investigation is ongoing.
brickunderground.com
An affordable housing lottery opens for 38 apartments in Downtown Brooklyn
Housing lottery applications are open for 38 newly constructed apartments at 200 Montague St. near Borough Hall in Downtown Brooklyn. Eligible applicants must earn from 54,960 to $215,150 depending on the size of the household. Rents start at $1,528 for a studio. There are 18 one-bedroom units available, which can...
NBC New York
Why Is It So Warm This Winter? There Are 2 Main Reasons
This 2022-23 winter has proven unprecedented for the New York City area, taking a historic amount of time to bring even just four-tenths of an inch of accumulating snow to Central Park and recording above-average temperatures every single day of the same month for the first time ever, among other superlatives.
Dumped MTA Cleaners to Get Some Cash Back After Abrupt Firings
Workers who were dumped with next to no notice from their fill-in jobs as subway car cleaners are getting a measure of payback, THE CITY has learned.More than 70 workers who were let go at the end of last year began receiving compensation for vacation and sick days after THE CITY last month reported on how they were abruptly...
Time Out New York
Comments / 0