Related
New Jersey claws back $1.3M lost wages from employers

(The Center Square) — New Jersey officials say a multi-agency investigation has recovered $1.3 million in lost wages for workers who were allegedly cheated out of money by their employers. The investigation by the state departments of Labor and Workforce Development, Treasury, and Banking and Insurance and the Attorney General office resulted in penalties being issued to 20 contractors working at 88 Regent Street in Jersey City over allegations they misclassified as independent contractors or paid them off-the-books. ...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
IRS to New Jersey taxpayers: Don't file your taxes yet

NEW JERSEY - If you live in New Jersey or more than a dozen other select states, you may be one of the millions of taxpayers being urged by the Internal Revenue Service to hold off on filing tax returns for 2022. Last year, 19 states offered diverse programs that...
NEW JERSEY STATE
There’s relief for some NJ residents behind on utility bills

PATERSON, N.J. (PIX11) – Few things are more important than keeping the lights on or running water. Officials with the Passaic Valley Water Commission, serving Paterson, Passaic and Clifton, announced Thursday there’s a way out for those behind on their bills: “Subsidy opportunities, no-interest payment plans,” said Jim Mueller, Executive Director of the Passaic Valley Water […]
PATERSON, NJ
Gov. Murphy signs bill increasing minimum SNAP benefits in New Jersey

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) – Gov. Phil Murphy on Wednesday signed a bill that nearly doubles the minimum SNAP benefits available to New Jersey residents.  The bill will ensure that every SNAP household in New Jersey will receive at least $95 in benefits each month. The federal government began providing emergency food assistance allotments to SNAP […]
NEW JERSEY STATE
HMart to open new store in New Jersey on Friday

Leading Asian grocer HMart will open its newest location in New Jersey next Friday, increasing its store count in the state to nine, according to the Lyndhurst, New Jersey-based specialty grocer’s website. H Mart’s newest location will open on level 1 of the American Dream mall at 1 American...
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
Rent prices skyrocketed in 14 N.J. counties, including Warren, since start of pandemic

Rents increased between 20% and 40% in 14 New Jersey’s counties since the start of the pandemic, new data published by Zillow shows. The typical rent paid by a New Jersey tenant increased by at least 30% in Atlantic, Ocean, Camden, Hunterdon and Gloucester counties between February 2020 and December 2022, an analysis of the data shows. (See how your county fared in the chart below.)
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
NJ may soon allow these gorgeous $50k box homes on your property

As the most densely populated state in the nation, New Jersey is constantly updating its housing laws to try to accommodate everyone. According to current New Jersey law, each municipality needs to designate a percentage of property for affordable housing. Zoning laws vary from municipality to municipality but in some cases, a second dwelling can be built right on your property as long as it meets the requirements of that particular town.
