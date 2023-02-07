Read full article on original website
NJ Division of Taxation Mailing 2022 Senior Freeze (Property Tax Reimbursement) Applications
The New Jersey Division of Taxation began mailing applications for the 2022 Senior Freeze (Property Tax Reimbursement) to senior citizens and disabled residents who may be eligible for the program. Eligibility requirements are listed on the below graphic. If you do not receive and application, contact the Division of Taxation...
New Jersey claws back $1.3M lost wages from employers
(The Center Square) — New Jersey officials say a multi-agency investigation has recovered $1.3 million in lost wages for workers who were allegedly cheated out of money by their employers. The investigation by the state departments of Labor and Workforce Development, Treasury, and Banking and Insurance and the Attorney General office resulted in penalties being issued to 20 contractors working at 88 Regent Street in Jersey City over allegations they misclassified as independent contractors or paid them off-the-books. ...
Stimulus check update: Homeowners to receive $1,500 payment in 20 days!
In New Jersey, homeowners have less than three weeks to apply for a state program that will provide them with up to $1,500. The Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters initiative is now accepting applications from state homeowners and renters until February 28. Stimulus Checks For Homeowners. According...
New Jersey will nearly double minimum monthly SNAP benefits payment
New Jersey will raise how much it gives to help food insecure families pay for groceries before emergency federal funding expires at the end of this month. Gov. Phil Murphy has signed a law nearly doubling the minimum monthly benefit payment for SNAP, or food stamps, from $50 to $95.
NJ SNAP food stamp benefits are going up — are you eligible?
SNAP benefits are going up in New Jersey – do you qualify?. The new Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program monthly minimum is $95. The increase comes as federal emergency SNAP benefits come to an end. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has signed legislation A5086 that raises minimum Supplemental Nutrition Assistance...
IRS to New Jersey taxpayers: Don't file your taxes yet
NEW JERSEY - If you live in New Jersey or more than a dozen other select states, you may be one of the millions of taxpayers being urged by the Internal Revenue Service to hold off on filing tax returns for 2022. Last year, 19 states offered diverse programs that...
Electric rates in N.J. going up as much as 6.9% this summer, state says
Consumers in New Jersey are going to pay more for electricity starting this summer, the state said Wednesday. The Board of Public Utilities (BPU) approved the rate hikes as part of its annual electricity auction for Basic Generation Service (BGS), the agency said. “The average bill is based, in part,...
New Jersey and Direct Payments through the ANCHOR Program
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and his state legislature created a program to reduce the financial burden of property taxes. The program is called ANCHOR (Affordable NJ Communities for Homeowners & Renters') and was introduced last year.
NJ law requires health insurance companies to cover colonoscopies, starting June 1
🔵 Starting June 1, health insurers must cover colonoscopies in New Jersey starting at age 45. 🔵 Colon cancer is the third most common cancer and the third most common cause of cancer deaths in the U.S. 🔵 In 2023, about 4,220 New Jerseyans will be diagnosed with...
NJ keeps food stamps minimum to $95 a month as federal SNAP benefit dries out
New Jersey families that received Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will continue receiving at least $95 per month under a bill signed by Gov. Phil Murphy Wednesday. Gov. Phil Murphy signed into law a measure to ensure families’ pandemic-era benefits are not cut in half. [ more › ]
Employee personal data exposed in NJ school district cyber breach
BRIDGEWATER — A New Jersey public school district's data breach in December exposed personal data of employees — but those affected were not notified until the end of January. The breach occurred in the Bridgewater-Raritan Regional School District between Dec. 10 and 12 and exposed the names and...
Four NJ Businesses Fined for Violating Consumer Fraud Act on Cash and Credit Card Acceptance
4 NJ Businesses issued violations and fines for not accepting cash or charging unadvertised credit card surge fees. Hidden Grounds, Hoboken | Hidden-Grounds, New-Brunswick | Ronnie’s Hot Bagels | Seymours Bakery and Deli | Skyviews of America, LLC. [Click to see the respective notice]
There’s relief for some NJ residents behind on utility bills
PATERSON, N.J. (PIX11) – Few things are more important than keeping the lights on or running water. Officials with the Passaic Valley Water Commission, serving Paterson, Passaic and Clifton, announced Thursday there’s a way out for those behind on their bills: “Subsidy opportunities, no-interest payment plans,” said Jim Mueller, Executive Director of the Passaic Valley Water […]
Gov. Murphy signs bill increasing minimum SNAP benefits in New Jersey
NEW JERSEY (PIX11) – Gov. Phil Murphy on Wednesday signed a bill that nearly doubles the minimum SNAP benefits available to New Jersey residents. The bill will ensure that every SNAP household in New Jersey will receive at least $95 in benefits each month. The federal government began providing emergency food assistance allotments to SNAP […]
New Jersey races to meet expedited deadline to distribute water assistance — or lose it
Pa. could be a downstream beneficiary of the federal funding if Garden State officials fail to act. The post New Jersey races to meet expedited deadline to distribute water assistance — or lose it appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
HMart to open new store in New Jersey on Friday
Leading Asian grocer HMart will open its newest location in New Jersey next Friday, increasing its store count in the state to nine, according to the Lyndhurst, New Jersey-based specialty grocer’s website. H Mart’s newest location will open on level 1 of the American Dream mall at 1 American...
NJ expanding program pairing cops with mental health pros on calls
⚫ More counties will be partnering cops and mental health professionals. ⚫ The ARRIVE Together program aims to de-escalate mental health emergencies. ⚫ The governor says ARRIVE Together will soon be used in every county. New Jersey’s ARRIVE Together program, which partners a mental health professional with a law enforcement...
Rent prices skyrocketed in 14 N.J. counties, including Warren, since start of pandemic
Rents increased between 20% and 40% in 14 New Jersey’s counties since the start of the pandemic, new data published by Zillow shows. The typical rent paid by a New Jersey tenant increased by at least 30% in Atlantic, Ocean, Camden, Hunterdon and Gloucester counties between February 2020 and December 2022, an analysis of the data shows. (See how your county fared in the chart below.)
NJ may soon allow these gorgeous $50k box homes on your property
As the most densely populated state in the nation, New Jersey is constantly updating its housing laws to try to accommodate everyone. According to current New Jersey law, each municipality needs to designate a percentage of property for affordable housing. Zoning laws vary from municipality to municipality but in some cases, a second dwelling can be built right on your property as long as it meets the requirements of that particular town.
Staving off shutoff: Help for NJ homeowners with delinquent water bills
Utilities are helping hundreds of residents with delinquent water bills to keep their water turned on.
