Wanted Man Accused Of Possessing Explosive Devices Arrested In Texas, FBI Says

A man wanted by the FBI and ATF for unlawful possession of an unregistered destructive device has been arrested by authorities in Austin, Texas.

The FBI confirmed suspect Neil Mehta was arrested Monday night by agents from the FBI Austin Resident Agency.

The FBI said Friday that agents found multiple explosive devices at his Ft. Smith, Arkansas, home during a federal search warrant on Jan. 31.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing and more details surrounding his arrest have not been released.

This is a developing story, stay tuned for updates.