Providence, RI

Turnto10.com

Record-breaking warmth across Southern New England

Record-high temperatures were shattered across Southern New England Friday afternoon as the region was blasted by an abnormally warm air mass. T.F. Green, where all of Providence's official records are kept, warmed to 64F, breaking the old record of 58F, which was set back in 1909. Other records fell in...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Burst pipe impacts 23 rooms at Winters Elementary

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — Students at Winters Elementary School will have another week of remote learning after a unit that heats water in the ceiling burst in last weekend's cold. NBC 10 was able to take a look at the repair work at the Pawtucket school on Friday. Restoration...
PAWTUCKET, RI
OnlyInYourState

The Year-Round Flea Market Every Rhode Islander Needs To Explore At Least Once

Weekends are supposed to be all about relaxing and taking time for ourselves. However, the week’s responsibilities usually spill over to those two precious free days, which means we might not have as much time as we’d like to just kick back. If you’re a fan of digging for gems, try to squeeze in an hour or two on your next free weekend day to explore this year-round flea market in Rhode Island.
WEST WARWICK, RI
Turnto10.com

Excavator strikes New Bedford overpass

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said Thursday that the northbound lanes of Route 18 at Elm Street in New Bedford, which were closed for an emergency bridge inspection, have reopened. The state released images showing an excavator that apparently struck the overpass and fell...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
NECN

Rhode Island Casino Adds Spa and Gaming Expansion

Bally's Twin River Lincoln Casino in Lincoln, Rhode Island will be adding a gaming expansion to its entertainment offerings. According to WJAR-TV, a spa also opened in the casino on Tuesday. The gaming area is expected to be 25% bigger after the expansion that will add 40,000 square-feet of gaming...
LINCOLN, RI
Turnto10.com

Attleboro diner owner recalls early morning food theft

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WJAR) — A longtime Attleboro restaurant had its outside cooler broken into last Thursday, and police say the thieves got off with roughly $500 in food. William "John" Morin, Jr.'s family has owned Morin's Diner since 1911. It's expanded over the years to the building next door now named Morin's Hometown Bar and Grille.
ATTLEBORO, MA

