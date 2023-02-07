Read full article on original website
Turnto10.com
Record-breaking warmth across Southern New England
Record-high temperatures were shattered across Southern New England Friday afternoon as the region was blasted by an abnormally warm air mass. T.F. Green, where all of Providence's official records are kept, warmed to 64F, breaking the old record of 58F, which was set back in 1909. Other records fell in...
Is more warmth on the way for Southern New England?
As we look ahead to mid- February, typically a time that is cold and snowy in the Northeast, things are looking—you guessed it—mild.
Some of New England’s peach crop damaged in frigid temps
The extreme cold can be deadly for peach trees.
45 years ago, the Blizzard of ’78 hit New England
While we haven't seen much snow this year, 45 years ago New England was rocked by the Blizzard of '78.
Winter weather advisory in place as evening commute could be slippery
Much of Massachusetts is under a winter weather advisory and slippery roads are possible for the Tuesday evening commute. Cities under the advisory include Charlemont, Barre, Gloucester, Springfield, Worcester and Cambridge. Forecasters expect mixed precipitation, including less than an inch of snow and sleet, according to the National Weather Service....
NECN
Blizzard of '78: Monday Marks 45 Years Since Historic Storm Wreaked Havoc on New England
Forty five years later, the Northeast Blizzard of 1978 continues to live on in infamy as one of the most intense winter storms to ever strike New England, bringing with it hurricane-force winds and towering snowfall totals, which left the region paralyzed for over a week. The blizzard hit the...
NECN
Friday's Warmth Breaks Records in Worcester, Providence, Hartford; Boston's Tied
Temperatures climbed rapidly across southern New England Friday, setting new record highs. The thermometer reached the upper 50s to low 60s in the warmest spots in southern and parts of central New England. Boston managed to tie its previous record for Feb. 10 of 60 degrees, with further warmth possible...
Here’s why you may hear a loud boom during frigid weather
What causes a frost quake?
Storm damage at Bristol elementary playground spurs festive fundraiser
Two years after a major storm snapped a massive tree in the playground of Rockwell Elementary school, students donned fluorescent clothes and ran laps in a transformed school gym to raise money for a new outdoor space.
Turnto10.com
Burst pipe impacts 23 rooms at Winters Elementary
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — Students at Winters Elementary School will have another week of remote learning after a unit that heats water in the ceiling burst in last weekend's cold. NBC 10 was able to take a look at the repair work at the Pawtucket school on Friday. Restoration...
$90K renovation planned for popular walking, fishing area in Narragansett
A section of the Narragansett coastline frequented by hikers, fishers, birdwatchers and photographers will soon be getting an upgrade.
OnlyInYourState
The Year-Round Flea Market Every Rhode Islander Needs To Explore At Least Once
Weekends are supposed to be all about relaxing and taking time for ourselves. However, the week’s responsibilities usually spill over to those two precious free days, which means we might not have as much time as we’d like to just kick back. If you’re a fan of digging for gems, try to squeeze in an hour or two on your next free weekend day to explore this year-round flea market in Rhode Island.
WCVB
Boston woman found dead in North End park during record-breaking cold
BOSTON — A Boston woman apparently froze to death while she was walking from the Financial District to her home in the North End while the city was experiencing brutally cold conditions early Saturday morning. Brian DiVasta said he was in Boston with his sister, Melanie DiVasta, at a...
Car slams into pole in Providence
The crash occurred around 2 a.m. on Prairie Avenue near the intersection of Potters Avenue.
Fire breaks out at West Warwick laundromat
Crews were called around 10:15 p.m. to Tumbletown 2 Laundromat on Main Street. The fire chief said in addition to the fire starting in the dryer, six machines were damaged.
Turnto10.com
Two legendary Rhode Island bands to come together for anniversary celebration
CRANSTON. R.I. (WJAR) — Two legendary Rhode Island bands that started more than 50 years ago will getting together for one show Saturday night at The Park Theatre in Cranston. Steve Smith & The Nakeds from Smithfield and The Cowsills of Newport. When the band first got together in...
Turnto10.com
Excavator strikes New Bedford overpass
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said Thursday that the northbound lanes of Route 18 at Elm Street in New Bedford, which were closed for an emergency bridge inspection, have reopened. The state released images showing an excavator that apparently struck the overpass and fell...
Man rescued from the rocks at Beavertail
A man was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after he was rescued from the rocks at Beavertail State Park Thursday night.
NECN
Rhode Island Casino Adds Spa and Gaming Expansion
Bally's Twin River Lincoln Casino in Lincoln, Rhode Island will be adding a gaming expansion to its entertainment offerings. According to WJAR-TV, a spa also opened in the casino on Tuesday. The gaming area is expected to be 25% bigger after the expansion that will add 40,000 square-feet of gaming...
Turnto10.com
Attleboro diner owner recalls early morning food theft
ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WJAR) — A longtime Attleboro restaurant had its outside cooler broken into last Thursday, and police say the thieves got off with roughly $500 in food. William "John" Morin, Jr.'s family has owned Morin's Diner since 1911. It's expanded over the years to the building next door now named Morin's Hometown Bar and Grille.
