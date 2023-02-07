ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Rebecca Putman
3d ago

i read another article that said 2 people were said to have been killed and thrown into the trinity river but they couldn't find the mans body, they only found a woman, could be the one they were searching for and their departments aren't communicating properly it happens

Sweetness and Light
3d ago

Well, there are certainly distinctive traits to help identify him. I am surprised that this is the third person found in the river the last few months. Condolences to their loved ones.

CBS DFW

Man found with fatal gunshot wound to head behind dumpster

OAK CLIFF (CBSDFW.COM) - Homicide detectives are investigating after officers found a man with a gunshot wound to the head behind a dumpster in the 220 block of East Overton Road.Police said he died at the scene on Feb. 8. The Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office has yet to determine the man's identity. The investigation is ongoing and documented under case number 022347-2023.Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective John Valdez with the Homicide Unit at 214.671.3623 or by email at john.valdez@dallaspolice.gov.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Police need help identifying one-handed, tattooed man found in Trinity River

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas Police Department needs the public's help identifying a one-handed, tattooed man found in the Trinity River.A passerby saw him floating in the area of the Loop 12 boat ramp on Jan. 18. The Dallas County Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences has yet to determine who he is. Police said the man is either White or Hispanic. He is 5'7" and has a surgically amputated right hand. He also had numerous tattoos (pictured above). If anyone has any information regarding his identity, please contact Forensic Investigations at 214-920-5900 and select option 1. 
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Jury finds dad guilty of capital murder for driving son away from Garland store after allegedly shooting, killing 3 teens

DALLAS COUNTY, Texas — A Dallas County jury has found a North Texas father guilty of capital murder for his role in the shooting death of three teens in Garland. The jury deliberated for about four hours in the murder trial for Richard Acosta Jr., who was accused of being the getaway driver for his son, Abel Acosta, after Abel allegedly shot and killed three teenagers at a Texaco convenience store in December of 2021.
GARLAND, TX
CBS DFW

Suspects in shooting that injured child connected to aggravated robbery

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Two suspects in a shooting that left an eight-year-old girl injured in North Richland Hills have been connected to an aggravated robbery in Fort Worth, police said.Around 1:44 a.m. Dec. 5, 2022, Fort Worth police said a victim was walking on Morton Street with a friend when they were "approached by a group of several Hispanic male suspects."The suspects reportedly made comments to the victim and his friend before hitting the victim from behind, knocking him to the ground. While the victim was getting beaten by the suspects, police said the friend was able to escape.The...
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

Police Search for Suspect in Dallas Shooting

The Dallas Police Department (DPD) is seeking assistance from the community related to an ongoing investigation after a man was found shot to death. Officers from DPD responded to a call on February 5, 2023, at about 11:21 p.m. in the 2500 block of Perryton Drive, according to a news release.
DALLAS, TX
KXII.com

CLEAR Alert canceled, Denton County man found safe

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A CLEAR Alert was canceled Friday after a critical missing Denton man was found safe. The Aubrey Police Department said 62-year-old Lee Gills had been found just before noon, but did not say where he was located. Gills was reported reported missing Friday at 9:48 a.m.
AUBREY, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 5700 Duncanville Road

On Thursday, February 9, 2023, around 7:00 am, Dallas Police responded to the 5700 Duncanville Road regarding a shooting call. When officers arrived a male victim was located with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he died. Further investigation determined Pedro Ramirez, 20, shot...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Man shot at SMU Boulevard apartment complex, suspect not in custody

DALLAS - Dallas police responded to a call for a shooting at an apartment complex on SMU Boulevard Thursday morning. DPD says the adult male victim was shot at the Mockingbird Flats apartments. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police say the suspect is not...
DALLAS, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Little Elm Police Department requests help to locate critical missing person

The Little Elm Police Department posted on Facebook to request help in locating a critical missing person, Ali Tawakal. Tawakal is a 15-year-old student at Braswell High School and was last seen today at 12:15 p.m. wearing dark clothes and a dark ball cap. He is 5'8", 170 lbs., and was last seen at Navo Road and U.S. 380.
LITTLE ELM, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 4000 Halifax Street

On February 9, 2023, Dallas Police were called to the 4000 block of Halifax Street, where a body was discovered in the backseat of a vehicle. The preliminary investigation determined the car had been towed from an apartment complex in the 10000 block of Walnut Hill Lane. Detectives responded and the body of a man was found behind the driver’s seat. Further investigation determined the man had been shot. The investigation is ongoing and is documented under case number 023007-2023. The man’s identity will be determined by the Medical Examiner’s Office.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Sheriff's Office: No signs of shooting at Dallas HHS building

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Law enforcement officials responded to reports of a possible shooting at a Dallas HHS building on I-35 but have not confirmed any shots were fired.The Dallas County Sheriff's Office said that a woman on the fifth floor called her family to report hearing five to eight loud noises from below. Her family then called 911, and Dallas police responded, followed by SWAT and Sheriff's deputies.One employee said they were first informed of the situation at around 2:30 p.m. Police cars were seen surrounding the building as employees were evacuated to safety. SWAT teams are making a second sweep of the building after finding nothing during their first sweep. They are also looking for any employees who might still be sheltering in place.Sheriff Marian Brown said the sounds may have been construction.No injuries have been reported.This is a developing story. Check back later for more information.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Trackdown: Help find the Pandora Gentleman's Club shooter

DALLAS - Dallas police need help to track down a man who shot and wounded a dancer after she left a strip club. Detectives say he argued with her over a table dance. They hope you can help them find him. The shooting happened outside Pandora's Gentleman's Club on Harry...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas County Health Building on Lockdown Amid Reports of Shooting

Police are responding to reports of gunshots being heard inside the Dallas County Health and Human Services building Thursday afternoon. An employee inside the DCHHS building on Stemmons Freeway told NBC 5 that shots were heard coming from inside the building. Video from Texas Sky Ranger showed people being escorted...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
106.3 The Buzz

Man Fights Security Guard, Crosswalk Lady, and a Trash Can in Dallas, Texas

I think the man in this video can really identify with the message in Limp Bizkit's 1999 smash hit "Break Stuff." The video at the bottom of this article opens with a man who appears to be in his 70s facing what looks to be a restaurant judging by the window treatments. A security guard is brandishing something that looks like a can of pepper spray. The man turns around and get's in a fighter's stance for a second or two.
DALLAS, TX

