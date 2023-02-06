Read full article on original website
5 ways to make all your Valentines feel loved
(BPT) - Valentine's Day is all about celebrating love. While the focus may naturally shift to romantic partners, it's also the perfect time to honor your closest friends and family. Whether you're going full-on Galentine's Day — celebrating Valentine's with your gal pals — or you simply want to send...
6 Under $25 Valentine’s Day Gifts on Amazon That Will Leave Her Speechless
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Even though there’s still plenty of time to find a Valentine’s Day gift for the woman in your life, we’re here to give you a head start on your shopping. If you haven’t even thought of a gift yet, relax. There are plenty of options on Amazon — most under $25. No matter if you’re shopping for a beauty lover or someone who loves sentimental items, there’s something for everyone. With so many pages to scroll through on Amazon, it can get...
housebeautiful.com
Stay-at-home Valentine's Day ideas
Whether you're celebrating Valentine's Day with your other half or as a family, nothing goes down better than a creative (and inexpensive) date night in the comfort of your own home. Fancy dinners and lavish gifts may be the norm for Valentine's Day, but an at-home evening has the potential...
Recycled Crafts
8 More Treat Holders for Valentine’s Day (with Free Printable Tags)
These sweet tags hold a sucker and are decorated with stamped images and lots of pretty ribbons tied at the top. Visit the Trinity Stamps blog for directions. Recently I posted ideas with lots of stamped Treat Holder projects for Valentine’s Day (click here if you missed it). I’m back again one last time before the big day with loads more because I just kept finding fun bags, tags, containers and boxes that needed to be shared! You’ll also find FREE printable tags tucked in here too.
KFOR
Best Valentine’s basket
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Are you tired of giving the same old box of candy and gifts for Valentine’s Day? When you upgrade to a Valentine’s basket, your recipient can enjoy a treasure trove of candy, snacks or gourmet items. Besides being...
macaronikid.com
FREE Valentine's Day Printables
Valentine's Day is almost here! I've created three pages of cute, simple Valentines that you can print, have your child sign (if able), and share with friends! If you want to take them to the next level, staple or tape them to small packages of candy or fruit snacks.
Parents Magazine
Surprise the Kids on Valentine's Day With This Popular Chocolate Fountain—Now on Major Sale
I’m not quite sure how it happened, but somewhere over the years as a parent, I accidentally created the tradition of bringing out a chocolate fountain for our kids on precisely two days of the year: New Year’s Eve and Valentine’s Day. Now the chocolate fountain is a super fun, special occasion treat for the kids. They love it, it creates an atmosphere of excitement, and they eat more fresh fruit that day than most days, so I’m calling it a win.
9 Valentine’s Day Gifts For The Man In Your Life
9 Valentine's Day Gifts for him that will showcase how much you love and appreciate the special man in your life.
Enjoy Your Valentine’s Day With These Gift Ideas for Every Relationship Stage
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Choosing the right Valentine’s Day gift can be a piece of cake but there are occasions when it becomes trickier. What do you get from the person you haven’t defined your relationship with? Or what do you get the person you’ve been with for so long that you’ve checked every Valentine’s gift off the list? If that’s the case, don’t panic. Whether in a new relationship, a long-term commitment, or somewhere in between, we’ve rounded up 39 gifts for you to choose from...
What Candy Do South Dakota Sweethearts Crave on Valentine’s Day?
Cupid will be pointing his arrow in our direction in just over a week. Valentine's Day 2023 is coming up fast. Quick, have you purchased a gift for your Valentine yet?. If you're still on the hunt for a little something for the one you love, I can help you accentuate that Valentine's Day gift with the perfect candy for your perfect person by the location they live in.
ETOnline.com
12 Best Jewelry Deals at Macy’s: Shop Savings on Stud Earrings, Diamond Rings, and More for Valentine’s Day
While roses and heart-shaped boxes of chocolates are Valentine's Day staples, to really wow that special someone look no further than fine jewelry. And while typically swoon-worthy necklaces, gorgeous gemstone earrings or radiant diamond rings could push the budget, Macy's is playing Cupid and offering deals you don't want to miss across their jewelry department by using code VDAY.
A Very Queer Valentine's Day Gift Guide
I'll admit it: I love Valentine's Day with the unrequited ardor of a girl who never, ever got a candy heart from her crush in her locker growing up. (Don't feel bad for me! I have a partner now, I'm fine.) One thing I don't adore about the holiday, though, is the inevitable straight-washing that comes with it; as soon as February 14 rolls around, it seems like every single website and Instagram ad is entreating me to "buy him a special something, wink-wink", as though I haven't made it very clear to the algorithm that I'm gay as hell.
Jewelers Circular Keystone Online
Jewelers Go All Out with Events, Gifts for Galentine’s Day
No matter what your relationship status is, Galentine’s Day is one holiday everyone can enjoy, with a bit of jewelry sparkle thrown into the mix. Also known as the more gender-neutral Palentine’s Day, Feb. 13 has become an increasingly popular way for people to celebrate friendship. Jewelers are now creating events and special items to boost the unofficial holiday as a reason to shop, have fun, and show affection with your besties.
ETOnline.com
The Best Engagement Rings for Every Budget: Macy's, Zales, VRAI, Grown Brilliance and More
With Valentine's Day quickly approaching, we can expect to see many engagements and proposals popping up on our timelines. If you're planning to make the commitment soon, you're most likely seeking the perfect engagement ring. Whether you're shopping for jewelry for a surprise proposal, safely browsing together at a jewelry store with your loved one, or looking to send a hint, we've gathered a range of diamond ring styles for popping the question.
Say It With Style: 38 Non-cheesy Gifts for Your Significant Other This Valentine’s Day
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Valentine’s Day is fast approaching, and finding the perfect gift for your significant other can be challenging. While you want to show your loved one how much you care, you don’t want to come off as a massive cheeseball. But guess what? You don’t have to. Yes, we know that at this time of year, love hearts seem to be popping up everywhere. But you can find plenty of gifts out there that are thoughtful, stylish and, most importantly, not cringe-worthy. From date...
WMTW
This animal shelter will name a litterbox after your ex for Valentine's Day
For a $5 donation, an Ohio animal shelter will name a litterbox after your ex this Valentine's Day. Animal Friends Humane Society said for $5, volunteers will write your ex's name in a litterbox and give it to cats at the shelter and, well, let nature do its thing. The...
KGUN 9
You can send your ex a real scorpion on Valentine’s Day
Feeling stung by an ex this Valentine’s Day? Hard seltzer brand Topo Chico is offering up the perfect way to get them back: send them a real scorpion. While real, the scorpion is not alive — but it is edible. Safe to eat, it’s dipped in a strawberry guava coating inspired by the brand’s signature seltzer flavor. The Scorpion Valentines go on sale for $6.99 on Feb. 10 at 8 a.m. EST through Feb. 14, or while supplies last. (Yes, that means the scorpion will likely arrive after Valentine’s Day, but that just makes it even more of a surprise!)
ktalnews.com
Best Valentine’s Day gifts if you’ve been dating less than a year
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which Valentine’s Day gift is best if you’ve been dating for less than a year?. Valentine’s Day seems to catch some people off guard or leave them feeling unprepared, perhaps no group more than the new couple who’s been dating for under a year. If you’ve just started dating, gift-giving and holiday protocol can be challenging to navigate because nobody wants to risk coming on too strong or worse, coming off like they don’t care enough.
