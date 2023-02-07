Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
Five Killed in Gun Attack on Cameroon Farm Workers
YAOUNDE (Reuters) - At least five banana plantation workers were killed and several wounded on Friday in Cameroon’s Southwest region that is riven by separatist violence, a union leader said. The unidentified assailants shot at a truck carrying employees of Cameroon Development Corporation (CDC) - the country's largest state-owned...
US News and World Report
Children Rescued From Ruins Days After Earthquake, but Death Toll Tops 23,700
ANTAKYA, Turkey/JANDARIS, Syria, (Reuters) -Rescue crews saved a 10-day-old baby and his mother trapped in the ruins of a building in Turkey on Friday and dug several people out from other sites as President Tayyip Erdogan said authorities should have reacted faster to this week's huge earthquake. The confirmed death...
US News and World Report
Turkish Woman Dies Day After Her Rescue Following 104 Hours Under Quake Rubble
KIRIKHAN, Turkey (Reuters) - A woman died in hospital on Saturday a day after she was pulled out of the rubble of a collapsed building in southern Turkey, where she had been trapped for 104 hours since Monday's devastating earthquake, rescuers said. German rescuers pulled 40-year-old Zeynep Kahraman out of...
US News and World Report
Tunisian Police Detain Prominent Politicians and Businessman
TUNIS (Reuters) -Tunisian police detained politicians and a prominent, politically connected businessman on Saturday, their lawyers said, in a case that local media said was based on suspicion of conspiracy against state security. A spokesperson for the Interior Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the...
US News and World Report
Canadian Government Appeals Order to Repatriate Canadians in Syria
TORONTO (Reuters) - The Canadian government is appealing a January federal court order to repatriate four Canadian men held in Syria on suspected ties to the Islamic State, according to a notice of appeal filed on Friday. The government argues the court erred in, among other things, finding the government...
US News and World Report
Germany Sees Increase in Iranian Spying Since Protests - Welt Am Sonntag
BERLIN (Reuters) - The German government has acknowledged an increase in spying by Iranian intelligence agents on exiled Iranians living in Germany since the start of mass protests last year, Welt am Sonntag newspaper reported on Saturday. Nationwide unrest triggered by the death of a young woman detained by Iranian...
US News and World Report
Iran Exiled Opposition Figures in Talks to Unite Against Government
DUBAI (Reuters) - Eight Iranian exiled dissident figures discussed ways of uniting a fragmented opposition on Friday, amid pro-government events marking the anniversary of the 1979 Islamic revolution inside the country. Iran was rocked by nationwide unrest following the death in police custody of a young Iranian Kurdish woman in...
US News and World Report
Pope Voices His Concern for Imprisoned Nicaraguan Bishop
VATICAN CITY (Reuters) -Pope Francis on Sunday spoke of his concern over the imprisonment of Nicaraguan Bishop Rolando Alvarez, who was sentenced to more than 26 years in prison in the Latin American country. The Pope's comments about Alvarez, who is a vocal critic of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega, were...
US News and World Report
Popular Russian Singer Zemfira Declared Foreign Agent by Government
(Reuters) - Russia's Justice Ministry on Friday placed Zemfira, one of post-Soviet Russia's most popular singers, on a list of foreign agents on grounds that she supported Ukraine and criticised Russia's "special military operation" in that country. Tass news agency quoted a ministry statement as saying that Zemfira, whose full...
US News and World Report
Seven Police Officers Killed in Cocaine Hotspot of Central Peru
(Reuters) - Seven police officers were killed after being ambushed in an area of central Peru known for its cocaine production, the National Police said Saturday. The attack took place in the town of Natividad, in the remote Andean and jungle region known as the VRAEM, or Valle de los Rios Apurimac, Ene y Mantaro, which produces 75% of the South American nation's cocaine.
US News and World Report
Turkish Soldier Mounts Excavator to Find Distressed Mother's Missing Phone
ANTAKYA, Turkey (Reuters) - A Turkish soldier climbed into the bucket of an excavator on Saturday to search an earthquake-damaged home in Antakya for a cell phone belonging to a 75-year-old woman who feared her son was dead after five days without contact. The woman, who gave her name as...
US News and World Report
Russia Says NATO Should Hold Emergency Summit Over Nord Stream Blasts
(Reuters) - NATO should hold an emergency meeting to discuss recent findings about September explosions at the Nord Stream gas pipelines, Russia's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said late on Saturday. Investigative journalist Seymour Hersh, who won a Pulitzer Prize in 1970, said in a blog post on Wednesday, citing...
US News and World Report
EU Envoy to Syria: 'Absolutely Unfair' to Be Accused of Shirking Earthquake Aid
ADANA, Turkey (Reuters) - The European Union's envoy to Syria said early on Sunday that it was not fair to accuse the group of failing to provide enough help to Syrians following the earthquake that devastated large parts of Syria and Turkey last week. Dan Stoenescu told Reuters the bloc...
US News and World Report
Death Toll in Turkey, Syria Quake Tops 28,000; Turkey Moves Against Some Builders
ANTAKYA, Turkey (Reuters) -Rescuers pulled more survivors from rubble on Sunday, six days after one of the worst earthquakes to hit Turkey and Syria, as Turkish authorities sought to maintain order across the disaster zone and started legal action over some building collapses. With chances of finding more survivors growing...
US News and World Report
In Syrian Government Areas, Quake Survivors and Rescuers Struggle
LATAKIA, Syria (Reuters) - The last thing Nuhad Dawoud heard before his home collapsed on top of him was the sound of his wife praying as the walls of their home shook in the early hours of Monday morning. Lying in hospital, Dawoud says he emerged from the rubble three...
US News and World Report
Social Media Restricted in Ethiopia After Church Rift Turns Violent
NAIROBI (Reuters) - Access to social media platforms has been restricted in Ethiopia, Internet watchdog NetBlocks said, following violent protests sparked by a rift within the country's Orthodox Church. The protests broke out in the Oromiya region when three church officials declared themselves archbishops last month and set up their...
US News and World Report
Somaliland Agrees to Ceasefire After Five Days of Fighting in Disputed Territory
BOSASO, Somalia (Reuters) - The administration of Somalia's breakaway region of Somaliland said late on Friday it had agreed to an unconditional ceasefire, following five days of clashes in the east of the territory that health workers say have killed dozens of people. Heavy fighting broke out between Somaliland forces...
US News and World Report
Palestinian Killed by Jewish Settler in West Bank, Palestinians Say
JERUSALEM (Reuters) -A Jewish settler fatally shot a Palestinian in the occupied West Bank on Saturday, Palestinian officials said. A number of Jewish settlers carrying pistols and one with a rifle had approached the village of Qrawat Bani Hassan and one fired a shot, killing 27-year-old Mothqal Rayyan, a Palestinian witness told Reuters.
US News and World Report
U.S., Papua New Guinea Negotiate Defense Agreement
(Reuters) - The United States and Papua New Guinea have made "substantial progress" on the text of a defense cooperation agreement that lays the groundwork for closer military ties between the two nations, the U.S. Department of State said on Saturday. The negotiations come amid mounting concern over China's intentions...
US News and World Report
Mexico: Ex-Security Chief Stole $745 Million From Contracts
Mexican authorities said Thursday that former top security official Genaro Garcia Luna embezzled as much as $745.9 million from government technology contracts. Pablo Gómez, the head of Mexico's anti-money laundering unit, said Garcia Luna and associates set up companies that got 30 dubious government contracts while he was Mexico's top security official in 2006-2012 and for six years afterward.
Comments / 0