(Reuters) - Seven police officers were killed after being ambushed in an area of central Peru known for its cocaine production, the National Police said Saturday. The attack took place in the town of Natividad, in the remote Andean and jungle region known as the VRAEM, or Valle de los Rios Apurimac, Ene y Mantaro, which produces 75% of the South American nation's cocaine.

18 HOURS AGO