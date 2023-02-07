Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
vineyardgazette.com
Scholarship Started in Honor of Longtime Edgartown Moderator
When Martha’s Vineyard Bank board chairman Ron Rappaport first heard Philip J. (Jeffrey) Norton, Jr. died in November, he immediately looked for ways to honor the life of his friend, former colleague, and longtime Edgartown town moderator. In just a few days, Mr. Rappaport came up with a plan...
vineyardgazette.com
Oak Bluffs Eyes Town Composting Facility
Oak Bluffs is pursuing $2 million in grant funding to start a food composting service at the town’s transfer station. The select board voted Tuesday to submit a proposal to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Tuesday for a composting facility that could process as much as 2,080 tons of food waste a year, cutting down on the amount of scraps that get shipped off Island.
Barnstable Patriot
'It's been good to us.' Meet the sweetheart owners behind The Daily Paper cafes in Hyannis
The partnership began 21 years ago when they got married. Five years later, the couple pursued a business venture together. Samantha and Aaron Webb, co-owners of the restaurant The Daily Paper, are truly partners in life. Their paths first crossed in 1998. Samantha Smith, a Barnstable High School graduate, was...
vineyardgazette.com
Edgartown Town Column: Feb. 10
The motto of New England — “If you don’t like the weather, wait a minute” — really lived up to its image. We had heat, wind, rain, snow, record cold and warm again, all in just a few days. Who knows what is coming next. Maybe spring.
vineyardgazette.com
Oak Bluffs Town Column: Feb. 10
Marion Wright Edelman famously said, “Service is the rent we pay for being. It is the very purpose of life and not something you do in your spare time.” Ms. Edelman must have known Marie Allen because this certainly was the guiding light of her life dedicated to serving her community, first in Boston and then on Martha’s Vineyard.
vineyardgazette.com
SSA Looks to Outside Review to Solve Ongoing Reservation Issues
For three of the last six years, the opening day of summer vehicle reservations with the Steamship Authority has been plagued by technology problems. This year, some customers for the Nantucket route found themselves frozen out completely, while long delays were the order of the day for the Vineyard route.
vineyardgazette.com
Stunning Beachfront Estate is the Most Expensive Home For Sale in Massachusetts
Massachusetts is a small state that packs a big punch. There truly is something for everyone and nowhere is the diversity the state offers more prevalent than in its landscape. From the lush mountains of The Berkshires to the stunning skyline in downtown Boston, to the breathtaking beaches of Cape...
After Clancy killings, Boston Fire provided critical mental health aid, Duxbury Fire says
Support arrived from across the globe for the Duxbury first responders who were called to the Clancy home last month, where officials believe a mother killed her young children before attempting to take her own life. In an interview Monday on GBH News, Duxbury Fire Chief Robert Reardon said callers...
Cape Cod Chronicle
Dozens Of Cats Up For Adoption At Brewster Animal Rescue League
BREWSTER – The Animal Rescue League (ARL) of Boston’s Cape Cod shelter has had an influx of 75 cats that need new homes. “They’re from a couple different overcrowding situations in Norfolk and Bristol counties, where there were lots of animals in the home — too many for the caretaker to be able to care for,” said Mike DeFina, ARL’s media relations officer, who grew up in Eastham.
wgbh.org
How a white chimney in Hanover lead to some truths about the Underground Railroad in Boston
Living in an area as rich in history as New England comes with a unique challenge: sorting through a multitude of oversimplifications, half-truths, and outright myths about the things that happened here all those years ago. "We like a story that's easy to follow,” said public historian Rachel Hoyle, programs...
Search underway for missing Massachusetts girl last seen a month ago
Authorities are turning to the public for help tracking down a missing Massachusetts girl who last seen a month ago.
FireRescue1
Support pours in for responders called to alleged murder of kids by mother
DUXBURY, Mass. — Support arrived from across the globe for the Duxbury first responders who were called to the Clancy home last month, where officials believe a mother killed her young children before attempting to take her own life. In an interview Monday on GBH News, Duxbury Fire Chief...
Duxbury mother Lindsay Clancy now a paraplegic under 24/7 monitoring, attorney says
Editor’s note: This article has been updated to correct the judge’s orders Tuesday. At Tuesday’s arraignment for Duxbury mother Lindsay Clancy, accused of killing her three children at their Summer Street home on Jan. 24, appeared virtually from a Boston-area hospital, confined to a bed and wearing a neck brace and medical mask.
Investigators announce cause of Cape Cod house fire that claimed life of young boy
Investigators on Wednesday announced the “most likely” cause of a house fire on Cape Cod that claimed the life of a young boy over the weekend.
1 person dead after raging blaze tears through Plymouth home
Flames quickly engulfed the home as crews worked to get water on the fire.
Chilling timeline: Lindsay Clancy accused of planning murders of her 3 children, prosecutor says
Chilling timeline: Lindsay Clancy accused of planning murders of her 3 children, prosecutor says in court
theweektoday.com
Tobey Hospital employees remember beloved coworker
Caring, humorous and hardworking were only a few of the words used to describe Tobey Hospital Health Unit Coordinator Jeanne Marie West during a vigil held in her honor on Monday, Feb. 6. West died of natural causes on Jan. 7 at the age of 72. Despite the cold weather...
vineyardgazette.com
Record of Cases Heard in District Court
The following case was heard in Edgartown district court. Jake C. Merrill, 41, of Oak Bluffs, was arraigned on Dec. 30, 2022 charges in Oak Bluffs of conspiracy to violate a drug law and possession with intent to distribute a Class E drug (gabapentin). Defendant entered pleas of not guilty. Defendant released on personal recognizance and informed of the right to be drug tested. Discovery, compliance and jury selection scheduled for March 27.
Randolph 4th grade teacher sent to hospital after unknown substance found in coffee
An elementary school teacher in Randolph was sent to the hospital out of an abundance of caution after the found an unknown substance in their coffee.
Comments / 0