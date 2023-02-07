ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edgartown, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
vineyardgazette.com

Scholarship Started in Honor of Longtime Edgartown Moderator

When Martha’s Vineyard Bank board chairman Ron Rappaport first heard Philip J. (Jeffrey) Norton, Jr. died in November, he immediately looked for ways to honor the life of his friend, former colleague, and longtime Edgartown town moderator. In just a few days, Mr. Rappaport came up with a plan...
EDGARTOWN, MA
vineyardgazette.com

Oak Bluffs Eyes Town Composting Facility

Oak Bluffs is pursuing $2 million in grant funding to start a food composting service at the town’s transfer station. The select board voted Tuesday to submit a proposal to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Tuesday for a composting facility that could process as much as 2,080 tons of food waste a year, cutting down on the amount of scraps that get shipped off Island.
OAK BLUFFS, MA
vineyardgazette.com

Edgartown Town Column: Feb. 10

The motto of New England — “If you don’t like the weather, wait a minute” — really lived up to its image. We had heat, wind, rain, snow, record cold and warm again, all in just a few days. Who knows what is coming next. Maybe spring.
EDGARTOWN, MA
vineyardgazette.com

Oak Bluffs Town Column: Feb. 10

Marion Wright Edelman famously said, “Service is the rent we pay for being. It is the very purpose of life and not something you do in your spare time.” Ms. Edelman must have known Marie Allen because this certainly was the guiding light of her life dedicated to serving her community, first in Boston and then on Martha’s Vineyard.
OAK BLUFFS, MA
vineyardgazette.com

SSA Looks to Outside Review to Solve Ongoing Reservation Issues

For three of the last six years, the opening day of summer vehicle reservations with the Steamship Authority has been plagued by technology problems. This year, some customers for the Nantucket route found themselves frozen out completely, while long delays were the order of the day for the Vineyard route.
NANTUCKET, MA
vineyardgazette.com

Music Street

Summer tumbling into summer. swimming nude in the champagne sound.
CHILMARK, MA
Cape Cod Chronicle

Dozens Of Cats Up For Adoption At Brewster Animal Rescue League

BREWSTER – The Animal Rescue League (ARL) of Boston’s Cape Cod shelter has had an influx of 75 cats that need new homes. “They’re from a couple different overcrowding situations in Norfolk and Bristol counties, where there were lots of animals in the home — too many for the caretaker to be able to care for,” said Mike DeFina, ARL’s media relations officer, who grew up in Eastham.
BREWSTER, MA
theweektoday.com

Tobey Hospital employees remember beloved coworker

Caring, humorous and hardworking were only a few of the words used to describe Tobey Hospital Health Unit Coordinator Jeanne Marie West during a vigil held in her honor on Monday, Feb. 6. West died of natural causes on Jan. 7 at the age of 72. Despite the cold weather...
WAREHAM, MA
vineyardgazette.com

Record of Cases Heard in District Court

The following case was heard in Edgartown district court. Jake C. Merrill, 41, of Oak Bluffs, was arraigned on Dec. 30, 2022 charges in Oak Bluffs of conspiracy to violate a drug law and possession with intent to distribute a Class E drug (gabapentin). Defendant entered pleas of not guilty. Defendant released on personal recognizance and informed of the right to be drug tested. Discovery, compliance and jury selection scheduled for March 27.
OAK BLUFFS, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy