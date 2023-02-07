New Providence Memorial Library Celebrates with First Ever Lunar New Year Event

NEW PROVIDENCE, NJ – Children and their families celebrated the tradition and pageantry of the Lunar New Year with a children’s party and lantern festival. The event, held at the New Providence Memorial Library on Saturday, Feb. 4 featured stories, crafts, a photo booth, and dragon dancing.

Children’s librarian, Elizabeth Hathway organized the library’s first-ever Lunar New Year event. “We're very happy to have everyone come here to help celebrate the Lunar New Year -- and grateful to have the support of the local community, [which] provided volunteers and financial support, as well as the Friends of the New Providence Memorial Library, and several local businesses,” said Hathway.

Most of the festival’s activities, including story time, took place in the library’s main children’s room and the Coddington Room, both stunningly adorned with 100 beautifully-decorated lanterns, painstakingly hung around the space by volunteers. Each lantern had a riddle for the children to try to solve. They wrote down their guesses on an answer sheet, and received prizes for their efforts.

Children took part in two separate dragon dances. The children used poles which they placed in the body of each dragon to raise and lower the dragon as they paraded inside and outside the library. The dances are traditionally performed at Lunar New Year celebrations to scare away evil spirits.

New Providence Mayor Al Morgan called Chinese New Year celebrations “one of my favorite events -- and by celebrating Lunar New Year we learn about each other's cultures. -- Even though we're all Americans, we should all be proud of our different heritages.

“They used to teach us in school, that we were a melting pot. That's exactly what this is, what we're trying to teach everybody. We're all Americans, we're all one. And even though we have different heritages, it makes us stronger, and better people,” he said.

Hathway thanked all who helped make the event possible – local businesses, the Friends of the New Providence Memorial Library and the New Providence Chinese community, “whose volunteers have provided the decorations, the preparation for the class, and are here to help.” She said a friend “helped to introduce me to people in this community, who were immediately very interested in wanting to have such a party.”

The librarian said the Lunar New Year Celebration fit in perfectly with the library’s goals. “It ties in with our new community read theme … Around the World in 80 Days,” in celebration of the one hundred and fiftieth anniversary of Jules Verne’s book. Our theme for the next so many days is ‘World Travel International Culture Voyages.’ This is pretty much our first event of that – it’s sort of two-pronged - and it's a great kickoff event. -- We'll be having more events,” said Hathaway.

New Providence Memorial Library is located at 377 Elkwood Ave. in New Providence. Visit the New Providence Memorial Library website for more information and to learn about upcoming events.




















