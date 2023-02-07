Bake Sale for Maya's Mission to Honor Roxbury Teen

ROXBURY, NJ – People who are good at baking, and those who like to eat baked goods, can turn their passion into charity by participating in an upcoming bake sale on behalf of Maya’s Mission.

The Feb. 11 bake sale – sponsored by the Roxbury High School Interact Club in memory of Maya Guberman – takes place at the Horseshoe Lake Park Senior Center from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Roxbury Interact Club Vice-President Julia Kest, who is organizing the event, said people wishing to donate baked goods should call her, at 973-713-1763, before Feb. 10.

All proceeds from the sale will be donated to Maya’s Mission, a charitable organization created in honor of Guberman, a 13-year-old from Succasunna who died unexpectedly at home in February 2020.

"As bereaved parents, one of the things that keeps us going is when others work to keep Maya's memory alive,” said Maya’s father, Steve Guberman. “We never want her to be forgotten, and it is through events like this - put together by her friends - that her light continues to shine.”

Kest said last year’s bake sale raised about $3,000 for Eleventh Hour Rescue. She said the first bake sale was organized “just to make a really hard day a little easier,” on friends and family.

Turning Tragedy into Togetherness

“Maya and I used to do bake sales all the time as little kids, so I thought what better way to celebrate her then to do our favorite thing?,” Kest said. “Last year, Mr. Guberman told me, ‘This day could’ve been a completely different day, and instead we saw our community come together for our girl.’ This meant a lot to me; that I was able to make that day just a little bit easier. Instead of being upset we were able to celebrate her.”

Kest hopes this year’s bake sale will be “even bigger and better,” and she’s urging “anyone and everyone to donate baked goods or just come and buy some.”

Guberman said Maya’s Mission “works to continue acts of greatness and kindness … by supporting the underdogs we are fortunate to meet throughout our daily lives.”

He said his daughter “excelled at seeing the good in every single person she met,” noting, “She would bring sandwiches to homeless people she saw on the streets of New York City It was like she saw everything with her soul, and her eyes were just the gateway.”

He said the Maya’s Mission mantra, "Do good. Be Good," reflects his daughter’s lifestyle. “Maya was good, and Maya did good, most importantly when nobody was watching,” Guberman said. “And that is when it matters most.”

Roxbury Rotarian Steve Alford praised Kest for her ambition and dedication.

“Julia Kest is a junior and a vice-president of my Interact Club and has been an officer since her freshman year,” he said. “Julia has a tremendous passion for things she cares about and stops at nothing to get them done.”

He noted that it was Kest who came to him three years ago to propose an Interact Club effort that entailed painting rocks with words of kindness and distributing them around the region.

“These are her ideas that I just try and help and make as successful as possible,” Alford added. “Julia is the epitome of the word kindness, and I am very lucky to have her. She is simply trying to keep her friend Maya’s memory alive.”

Don’t miss any Roxbury news! Click here to sign-up for our free daily e-newsletter.

Please “like” and “follow” us on Facebook and check out our Twitter feed.

TAPinto Roxbury is free to read, funded entirely by business advertising.

To get your business in front of thousands of readers in Roxbury and beyond, become a TAPinto sponsor! Call 862-259-2448 or click here.

To send press releases, classified ads, items for the event calendar, “Milestones” announcements, etc., look for the “Submit Content” link on the homepage.

Thank you for reading TAPinto Roxbury!







