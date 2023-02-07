82-Year-Old Said Car "Took Off On Her" When It Ramed Through Green Dragon Restaurant, According to Police

FAIR LAWN, NJ - The Sunday crash into the Green Dragon Asian Cuisine restaurant was likely caused when an 82-year-old Elmwood Park woman's car "took off on her", according to police.

On February 5 at 5:27 p.m., police responded to the restaurant on Fair Lawn Avenue where they discovered a red Ford Escape that had crashed through the front window and rested in front of the service counter.

"The woman informed officers that she was driving when her vehicle ‘took off on her’, jumped the curb, struck two bollards, and crashed through the front windows of the occupied dining room," police said.

A 41-year-old male customer and a 35-year-old male employee, both of Fair Lawn, were struck by flying debris and received non-life threatening injuries, police said. The customer was transported to Valley Hospital in Ridgewood and the employee was transported to Hackensack University Medical Center, both by Fair Lawn Volunteer Ambulance.

The building sustained minor structural damage that the restaurant owner was able to address, police said. The accident is still actively under investigation.

Donna Vivino, a local who frequents the Green Dragon at least once a month, said she was there on the day of the accident.

"I even went there on Christmas Day, it’s a great restaurant, and I enjoy the staff and customer service, as well as the food," she said.

"On the day of the accident, myself and three of my colleagues at Broadway Unlimited went there to eat on a break from our auditions that were in Fair Lawn across the street at the music school," Vivino said. "We could not believe it when we heard the news and are so glad no one was seriously injured or killed. We had just missed the accident."



