Crime reported in Holmdel on Lexington Court.

HOLMDEL, NJ: It is getting hard to keep up with the crime Holmdel.

Brazen criminals are now breaking and entering homes, in a string of crimes plaguing neighborhoods across Monmouth County. Call your local police if you see anything suspicious.

Unfortunately there was another incident of an intruder breaking and entering a home on Monday in Holmdel. According to Holmdel Police, it is categorized as a "residential burglary". The incident took place on Lexington Court between 8:00 a.m. and 8:45 p.m. on Monday, February, 6, Holmdel police said.

As a precaution, homeowners should always keep their garage doors down when not entering and exiting, and lock their cars and homes routinely.

Those with information about the burglary are asked to contact Detective Hernando at ehernando@holmdelpolice.org or (732)-946-4400.



