Bayonne, NJ

Bayonne Interfaith Clergy Association Donates Gift Baskets

By Steve Lenox
 3 days ago

BAYONNE, NJ - In an effort to help local senior citizens deal with the rising costs of living, Dr. Patricia Espejo of Grace Lutheran Church recently presented five gift baskets and five $50 gift cards to the Bayonne Office on Aging on behalf of the Bayonne Interfaith Association

