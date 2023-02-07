ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasant Hill, MO

One dead as Amtrak crashes with semi-truck near Pleasant Hill, Mo.

By Shannon Becker
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
 3 days ago

CASS COUNTY, Mo. — Driver of semi-truck killed in collision with an Amtrak train near Pleasant Hill.

