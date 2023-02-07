ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FROM THE SIDELINES: If you're asking for Scott Rueck's dismissal, you're the problem, not him

By Wade Evanson
Hillsboro News-Times
 3 days ago

Scott Rueck is a good coach, and any assertion otherwise is absurd.

The Oregon State girls basketball coach has been under fire of late as a result of a Beavers team that’s 11-12 overall, 3-9 in the Pac-12 Conference, and riding a four-game losing streak after a blowout home defeat to Colorado on Feb. 5.

The Beavers are going to finish in the bottom fourth of the conference, there will be no at-large NCAA Tournament bid this year, and barring some momentum over the final month of the season, the team may find itself on the outside looking in when the postseason schedule is announced in March.

But despite the obviously disappointing results for a coach and program accustomed to success, and chatter around the 13-year Oregon State veteran coach’s dismissal, any contention of such should be treated with the respect it deserves — which is none at all.

Since his arrival at OSU in 2010, the Hillsboro native and Beavers alum has won 67% of his games, won at least a share of the Pac-12 title on three separate occasions, and qualified for the NCAA tournament seven times, making it to the Final Four in 2017.

That’s a resume that puts you closer to the Oregon State University Athletic Hall of Fame than the curb some want to kick him to.

For some context pertaining to just how impressive the job Rueck has done at OSU has been, let’s go back to where the program was prior to his arrival.

Following the 2009-10 season, Beaver head coach LaVonda Wagner was dismissed after a mass exodus left the program with just two returning players, two incoming freshmen and one junior college signee, leaving the former George Fox head coach, Rueck, with the daunting task of rebuilding an already struggling program from the ground up.

He won nine games that first season, 20 games in year two, and by year five, he was winning what would be the first of three straight conference championships.

Now would probably be a good time to remind you that Oregon State isn’t the University of Connecticut, Corvallis isn’t Los Angeles, and an Oregon State degree — like most — doesn’t carry the weight as one from say, Stanford, so Rueck isn’t exactly working with a stacked deck when it comes to recruiting.

But despite the inherit disadvantages that come with the job at OSU, the now veteran coach has landed top-20 classes in three of the last four years, including the nation’s No. 3-ranked class in 2022.

So, he wins in Corvallis at an unprecedented clip and recruits at an equally unprecedented level. What’s the problem?

On Feb. 6, WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert was in Portland and met with city and state dignitaries regarding the league’s potential interest in putting a WNBA team in Portland. Sen. Ron Wyden was there, Blazers and Thorns executives, Ducks and Beavers players, and Oregon head coach Kelly Graves, along with his Oregon State head coaching counterpart.

Why Rueck? Simply put, he’s one of the primary reasons the women’s game has reached a level of popularity that makes it attractive to a league looking for a home to a new team.

He put Beavers women’s basketball on the map. In the 34 years of the modern program prior to his arrival, OSU had been to the NCAA tournament just five times and had never won a Pac-12 title. Now, they’re one of the premiere programs, in one of the country’s premiere leagues, drawing roughly 5,000 fans per game on average — a mark that puts them in the country’s top 20 amongst the women’s programs.

Doesn’t sound like losing to me, but I’m not in the loud, shortsighted and frankly clueless minority incapable of seeing the forest for the trees.

Things aren’t always going to go swimmingly — especially in today’s collegiate landscape.

Recruits occasionally don’t hit. Kids transfer. Injuries occur. All things that are commonplace in the college game and equally things that can set even the best programs back a year or two. But quitting on “great” in the interest of “greater” rarely works, and works even less at a place like Oregon State.

Let Scott Rueck do his thing. He won at George Fox, has won — a lot — at Oregon State, and will continue to do so if given the time and patience all coaches at one time or another need.

He’s earned your respect. Now give it to him.

