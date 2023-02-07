Read full article on original website
cryptoglobe.com
ARK Invest Predicts Bitcoin ($BTC) Price Could Top $1.4 Million Over Strengthening Long-Term Opportunity
Catherine Wood’s ARK Investment Management, LCC (aka ARK Invest) has revealed that the price of Bitcoin ($BTC) could top $1.4 million per coin in the future, based on their bullish case, as the cryptocurrency’s “long-term opportunity is strengthening.”. In a lengthy report on “Big Ideas 2023,” the...
Digital Currency Group is reportedly selling shares from its most prized crypto funds at a steep discount as the digital asset giant navigates financial woes
Digital Currency Group is selling some of its top assets at a steep discount, per the Financial Times. The news comes as the crypto conglomerate's lending unit, Genesis, filed for bankruptcy protection last month. The company told Insider that offloading assets "is simply part of our ongoing portfolio rebalancing." Digital...
DeFi Token Surges 6% Amid Bitcoin, Ethereum Slide After Coinbase CEO Stokes Regulatory Worries
Lido DAO LDO/USD is up 6% in the last 24 hours, outperforming Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD. What Happened: Lido surged on rumors boosted by Coinbase COIN CEO Brian Armstrong that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) might ban staking for retail customers. LDO is the governance token of the...
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest has loaded up on these 2 small-cap names for the last 7 trading sessions
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest has bought up two little-known stocks several trading days in a row. The famed money manager scooped up shares of a metal 3D printing firm and an oncology treatment company. Ark's flagship ETF just logged its best month ever, rising 28% in January. Cathie Wood's Ark...
dailyhodl.com
Polygon (MATIC) Gaming Altcoin Surges After Coinbase Quickly Adds Crypto Asset to Lineup
Top US crypto exchange Coinbase is rolling out support for a low-cap gaming altcoin, spurring a price surge for the token. VOXEL, the native altcoin of the tactical RPG game Voxie Tactics, is up more than 36% than this week, thanks largely to a sizeable price jump after the Coinbase announced it was considering adding the coin to its trading lineup.
NEWSBTC
SEC Calls for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Regulation As Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Presale Ends on a High Note
Should – And Can – Cryptocurrencies be Regulated?. The SEC has advocated regulating Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). This raises two interesting questions. Firstly: should they? And secondly, can they?. The SEC has stated that cryptocurrencies are “securities.” Securities are financial instruments representing asset ownership, such as stocks,...
defenseworld.net
Business Insider
Crypto Long & Short: Bitcoin's 'Golden Cross' Explained
This week, Glenn Williams Jr. addresses one of the hotter debates in cryptocurrencies at the moment: How traders should feel about bitcoin and ether possibly achieving a “golden cross,” a popular indicator from technical analysis. Then, Todd Groth, head of index research at CoinDesk Indices, addresses how hugely...
defenseworld.net
CoinDesk
Crypto Exchange Binance to Suspend US Dollar Bank Transfers This Week
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Crypto exchange Binance is temporarily suspending U.S. dollar bank transfers starting on Wednesday, the company confirmed to CoinDesk on Monday. "We are temporarily suspending USD bank transfers as of February 8th," a Binance spokesperson...
defenseworld.net
crowdfundinsider.com
Staking No More: Kraken Hit With $30 Million Penalty by SEC, Halts Crypto Staking for US Accounts
Following industry rumblings anticipating the move, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has taken action against crypto exchange Kraken in regard to their staking service. Kraken has settled the charges by the SEC without admitting or denying the allegations and paying a $30 million penalty. Kraken has agreed to halt any crypto-staking services.
defenseworld.net
defenseworld.net
defenseworld.net
defenseworld.net
