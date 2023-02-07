First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,723 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Monro were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

1 DAY AGO